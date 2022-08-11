Chord Gitar

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Ain't It Fun - Paramore

Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu Ain't It Fun dari Paramore yang rilis tahun 2013 lalu.

Editor: Daryono
zoom-inlihat foto Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Ain't It Fun - Paramore
Pixabay/karishea
Ilustrasi chord gitar - Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu Ain't It Fun dari Paramore yang rilis tahun 2013 lalu. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Inilah chord gitar dan lirik lagu Ain't It Fun dari Paramore.

Lagu Ain't It Fun merupakan lagu yang rilis tahun 2013 dan masuk dalam album berjudul Paramore.

Ain't It Fun juga satu album dengan Still Into You

Ain't It Fun - Paramore

A
I don't mind,
C#m B A
Letting you down easy, but just give it time
C#m B A
If it don't hurt now well just wait, just wait a while
C#m B A
You're not the big fish in the pond no more
C#m B
You are what they're feeding on
A
So what are you gonna do
C#m A C#m
When the world don't orbit around you?
A
So what are you gonna do
C#m A C#m
When the world don't orbit around you?

A
Ain't it fun?
C#m B A C#m B
Living in the real world
A
Ain't it good?
C#m B A C#m B
Being all alone

A
Where you're from
C#m B A
You might be the one who's running things
C#m B A
Well you can ring anybody's bell and get what you want
C#m B A
See it's easy to ignore trouble
C#m B
When you're living in your bubble

A
So what are you gonna do
C#m A C#m
When the world don't orbit around you?
A
So what are you gonna do
C#m A C#m
When nobody wants to fool with you?

A
Ain't it fun?
C#m B A C#m B
Living in the real world
A
Ain't it good?
C#m B A C#m B
Being all alone

A
Ain't it good to be on your own?
C#m B
Ain't it fun you can't count on no one?
A
Ain't it good to be on your own?
C#m B
Ain't it fun you can't count on no one?
A
Ain't it fun?
C#m B A C#m B
Living in the real world

 

E
Don't go crying to your mama
E
'Cause you're on your own in the real world
E
Don't go crying to your mama
E
'Cause you're on your own in the real world

A
Don't go crying to your mama
E
'Cause you're on your own in the real world
A
Don't go crying to your mama
E
'Cause you're on your own in the real world

N.C.
Ain't it fun? Ain't it fun?
N.C.
Baby, now you're one of us
N.C.
Ain't it fun? Ain't it fun? Ain't it fun?

A
Ain't it fun?
C#m B A C#m B
Living in the real world
A
Ain't it good?
C#m B A C#m B
Being all alone

A
Ain't it fun?
C#m B A C#m B
Living in the real world
('Cause the world don't orbit around you)
A
Ain't it good? (Ain't it good?)
C#m B A C#m B
Being all alone

A C#m B
Don't go crying to your mama (run to your mama)
A C#m B A
'Cause you're on your own in the real world (don't go crying)
A C#m B
Don't go crying to your mama (run to your mama)
A C#m B A
'Cause you're on your own in the real world (don't go crying)
A C#m B
Don't go crying to your mama
A C#m B A
'Cause you're on your own in the real world (don't go crying)
A C#m B
Don't go crying to your mama
A C#m B A
'Cause you're on your own in the real world (don't go crying)
A C#m B
Don't go crying to your mama
A C#m B A
'Cause you're on your own in the real world
A C#m B
Don't go crying to your mama
A C#m B
'Cause you're on your own in the real world

(Tribunnews.com, Renald)

Sumber: TribunSolo.com
Tags
Lirik Lagu dan Chord Gitar
Lirik Lagu Aint It Fun
Paramore
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Aint It Fun
Baca Juga
KOMENTAR

BERITA TERKINI

berita POPULER

© 2022 TRIBUNnews.com,a subsidiary of KG Media.
All Right Reserved
About Us
Help
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Contact Us
Pedoman Media Siber
Redaksi
Info iklan