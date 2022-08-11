Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Ain't It Fun - Paramore

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Inilah chord gitar dan lirik lagu Ain't It Fun dari Paramore.

Lagu Ain't It Fun merupakan lagu yang rilis tahun 2013 dan masuk dalam album berjudul Paramore.

Ain't It Fun juga satu album dengan Still Into You

Ain't It Fun - Paramore

A

I don't mind,

C#m B A

Letting you down easy, but just give it time

C#m B A

If it don't hurt now well just wait, just wait a while

C#m B A

You're not the big fish in the pond no more

C#m B

You are what they're feeding on

A

So what are you gonna do

C#m A C#m

When the world don't orbit around you?

A

So what are you gonna do

C#m A C#m

When the world don't orbit around you?

A

Ain't it fun?

C#m B A C#m B

Living in the real world

A

Ain't it good?

C#m B A C#m B

Being all alone

A

Where you're from

C#m B A

You might be the one who's running things

C#m B A

Well you can ring anybody's bell and get what you want

C#m B A

See it's easy to ignore trouble

C#m B

When you're living in your bubble

A

So what are you gonna do

C#m A C#m

When the world don't orbit around you?

A

So what are you gonna do

C#m A C#m

When nobody wants to fool with you?

A

Ain't it fun?

C#m B A C#m B

Living in the real world

A

Ain't it good?

C#m B A C#m B

Being all alone

A

Ain't it good to be on your own?

C#m B

Ain't it fun you can't count on no one?

A

Ain't it good to be on your own?

C#m B

Ain't it fun you can't count on no one?

A

Ain't it fun?

C#m B A C#m B

Living in the real world

E

Don't go crying to your mama

E

'Cause you're on your own in the real world

E

Don't go crying to your mama

E

'Cause you're on your own in the real world

A

Don't go crying to your mama

E

'Cause you're on your own in the real world

A

Don't go crying to your mama

E

'Cause you're on your own in the real world

N.C.

Ain't it fun? Ain't it fun?

N.C.

Baby, now you're one of us

N.C.

Ain't it fun? Ain't it fun? Ain't it fun?

A

Ain't it fun?

C#m B A C#m B

Living in the real world

A

Ain't it good?

C#m B A C#m B

Being all alone

A

Ain't it fun?

C#m B A C#m B

Living in the real world

('Cause the world don't orbit around you)

A

Ain't it good? (Ain't it good?)

C#m B A C#m B

Being all alone

A C#m B

Don't go crying to your mama (run to your mama)

A C#m B A

'Cause you're on your own in the real world (don't go crying)

A C#m B

Don't go crying to your mama (run to your mama)

A C#m B A

'Cause you're on your own in the real world (don't go crying)

A C#m B

Don't go crying to your mama

A C#m B A

'Cause you're on your own in the real world (don't go crying)

A C#m B

Don't go crying to your mama

A C#m B A

'Cause you're on your own in the real world (don't go crying)

A C#m B

Don't go crying to your mama

A C#m B A

'Cause you're on your own in the real world

A C#m B

Don't go crying to your mama

A C#m B

'Cause you're on your own in the real world

(Tribunnews.com, Renald)