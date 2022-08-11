Chord Gitar No More Sorrow - Linkin Park: No, No More Sorrow I've Paid for Your Mistakes

Ilustrasi chord gitar - Berikut ini Chord Gitar No More Sorrow - Linkin Park.

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu No More Sorrow yang dinyanyikan oleh Linkin Park.

Linkin Park mengunggah video klip No More Sorrow di kanal YouTube-nya pada 28 Maret 2015.

Lagu No More Sorrow tergabung dalam album Minutes to Midnight (2007).

Selengkapnya, simak chord gitar berikut ini.

Chord Gitar No More Sorrow - Linkin Park

Dm

Are you lost

In your lies

Do you tell yourself I don't realize

Dm

Your crusade's a disguise

Replace freedom with fear

You trade money for lives

Dm Dm

I'm aware of what you've done

[Chorus]

Bb A Dm

No, no more sorrow

Bb A Dm

I've paid for your mistakes

Bb A Dm

Your, your time is borrowed

F A Dm

Your time has come to be replaced

Dm

I see pain

I see need

I see liars and thieves

Abuse power with greed

Dm

I had hope

I believed

But I'm beginning to think that I've been deceived

Dm Dm

You will pay for what you've done

[Chorus]

Bb A Dm

No, no more sorrow

Bb A Dm

I've paid for your mistakes

Bb A Dm

Your, your time is borrowed

F A Dm

Your time has come to be replaced

C Dm C# E D# C# C F

Thieves and hypocrites

C Dm C# E D# C# C F

Thieves and hypocrites

C Dm C# E D# C# C F

Thieves and hypocrites

[Chorus]

Dm

No, no more sorrow

I've paid for your mistakes

Dm

your time is borrowed

Bb A Dm

Your time has come to be replaced

no more sorrow

Bb A Dm

I've paid for your mistakes

Bb A Dm

Your, your time is borrowed

F A Bb A Dm

Your time has come to be replaced

Bb A Dm Bb A Dm

Your time has come to be replaced

F A Dm

Your time has come to be erased

(Tribunnews.com)

