Chord Gitar

Chord Gitar No More Sorrow - Linkin Park: No, No More Sorrow I've Paid for Your Mistakes

Chord Gitar No More Sorrow - Linkin Park: No, no more sorrow I've paid for your mistakes. Your, your time is borrowed.

Editor: Daryono
zoom-inlihat foto Chord Gitar No More Sorrow - Linkin Park: No, No More Sorrow I've Paid for Your Mistakes
Freepik
Ilustrasi chord gitar - Berikut ini Chord Gitar No More Sorrow - Linkin Park. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu No More Sorrow yang dinyanyikan oleh Linkin Park.

Linkin Park mengunggah video klip No More Sorrow di kanal YouTube-nya pada 28 Maret 2015.

Lagu No More Sorrow tergabung dalam album Minutes to Midnight (2007).

Selengkapnya, simak chord gitar berikut ini.

Chord Gitar No More Sorrow - Linkin Park

         Dm

Are you lost

In your lies

Do you tell yourself I don't realize

        Dm
Your crusade's a disguise

Replace freedom with fear

You trade money for lives

Dm                             Dm
I'm aware of what you've done

[Chorus]

Bb A Dm
No, no more sorrow

Bb     A          Dm
I've paid for your mistakes

Bb A Dm
Your, your time is borrowed

F                         A   Dm
Your time has come to be replaced

       Dm
I see pain

I see need

I see liars and thieves

Abuse power with greed

       Dm
I had hope

I believed

But I'm beginning to think that I've been deceived

Dm                                 Dm
You will pay for what you've done

[Chorus]

Bb A Dm
No, no more sorrow

Bb     A          Dm

I've paid for your mistakes

Bb A Dm
Your, your time is borrowed

F                         A   Dm
Your time has come to be replaced

C  Dm  C# E D# C# C F
Thieves and hypocrites

C  Dm  C# E D# C# C F
Thieves and hypocrites

C  Dm  C# E D# C# C F
Thieves and hypocrites

[Chorus]

Dm

No, no more sorrow

I've paid for your mistakes

Dm
your time is borrowed

                             Bb A Dm
Your time has come to be replaced

no more sorrow

Bb     A          Dm
I've paid for your mistakes

Bb A Dm
Your, your time is borrowed

F                         A   Bb A Dm
Your time has come to be replaced

Bb    A     Dm             Bb A Dm
Your time has come to be replaced

F                    A    Dm
Your time has come to be erased

Baca juga: Chord Gitar Galang Rambu Anarki - Iwan Fals: Cepatlah Besar Matahariku, Menangis yang Keras

Baca juga: Chord Gitar Lagu Cara Mencintaimu - Anggi Marito: Inilah Caraku Mencintai Dirimu

Baca juga: Chord Gitar Alun Alun Nganjuk - Denny Caknan feat Yeni Inka, Trending 7 di YouTube Musik

(Tribunnews.com)

Chord Gitar lainnya

Sumber: TribunSolo.com
Baca Juga
KOMENTAR

BERITA TERKINI

berita POPULER

© 2022 TRIBUNnews.com,a subsidiary of KG Media.
All Right Reserved
About Us
Help
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Contact Us
Pedoman Media Siber
Redaksi
Info iklan