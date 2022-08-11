Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar No More Sorrow - Linkin Park: No, No More Sorrow I've Paid for Your Mistakes
Chord Gitar No More Sorrow - Linkin Park: No, no more sorrow I've paid for your mistakes. Your, your time is borrowed.
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu No More Sorrow yang dinyanyikan oleh Linkin Park.
Linkin Park mengunggah video klip No More Sorrow di kanal YouTube-nya pada 28 Maret 2015.
Lagu No More Sorrow tergabung dalam album Minutes to Midnight (2007).
Selengkapnya, simak chord gitar berikut ini.
Chord Gitar No More Sorrow - Linkin Park
Dm
Are you lost
In your lies
Do you tell yourself I don't realize
Dm
Your crusade's a disguise
Replace freedom with fear
You trade money for lives
Dm Dm
I'm aware of what you've done
[Chorus]
Bb A Dm
No, no more sorrow
Bb A Dm
I've paid for your mistakes
Bb A Dm
Your, your time is borrowed
F A Dm
Your time has come to be replaced
Dm
I see pain
I see need
I see liars and thieves
Abuse power with greed
Dm
I had hope
I believed
But I'm beginning to think that I've been deceived
Dm Dm
You will pay for what you've done
[Chorus]
Bb A Dm
No, no more sorrow
Bb A Dm
I've paid for your mistakes
Bb A Dm
Your, your time is borrowed
F A Dm
Your time has come to be replaced
C Dm C# E D# C# C F
Thieves and hypocrites
C Dm C# E D# C# C F
Thieves and hypocrites
C Dm C# E D# C# C F
Thieves and hypocrites
[Chorus]
Dm
No, no more sorrow
I've paid for your mistakes
Dm
your time is borrowed
Bb A Dm
Your time has come to be replaced
no more sorrow
Bb A Dm
I've paid for your mistakes
Bb A Dm
Your, your time is borrowed
F A Bb A Dm
Your time has come to be replaced
Bb A Dm Bb A Dm
Your time has come to be replaced
F A Dm
Your time has come to be erased
