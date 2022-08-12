Lirik Lagu High School In Jakarta - NIKI: Highschool in Jakarta, Sorta Modern Sparta

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak lirik Lagu High School In Jakarta dalam artikel ini.

Petikan liriknya yakni 'Highschool in Jakarta, sorta modern Sparta'.

Lagu Highschool in Jakarta baru saja rilis pada Jumat, 5 Agustus 2022 di kanal YouTube NIKI bersamaan dengan official music video.

Lagu High School In Jakarta ditulis oleh Niki dan diproduseri bersama Jacob Ray dan Reske.

Lirik Lagu High School In Jakarta - NIKI

Didn't you hear Amanda's movin' back to Colorado?

It's 2013 and the end of my life

Freshman's year's about to plummet just a little harder

But it didn't 'cause we kissed on that Halloween night

I bleached half my hair when I saw Zoe on your vespa

It was orange from three percent peroxide, thanks to you

I needed a good cry, I headed right to Kendra's

I hated you and hoped to God that you knew

Now there's drama (drama)

Found a club for that

Where I met ya (met ya)

Had a heart attack

Yada, yada

At the end, yeah we burned

Made a couple U-turns

You were it 'til you weren't

Highschool in Jakarta, sorta modern Sparta

Had no chance against the teenage suburban armadas

We were a sonata, thanks to tight-lipped fathers

Yeah, living under that was hard, but I loved you harder

Highschool in Jakarta, an elaborate saga

I still hate you for makin' me wish I came out smarter

You love-hate your mother? So do I

Could've ended different, then again, we went to high school in Jakarta

Got a group assignment, I'll be at Val's place

You don't text at all and only call when you're off your face

I'm petty and say, "Call me when you're not unstable"

I lie and tell you I'll be getting drunk at Rachel's

I wasn't, she doesn't even drink

But I couldn't have you sit there and think

That you're better 'cause you're older

Are you better now that we're older?

Highschool in Jakarta, sorta modern Sparta

Had no chance against the teenage suburban armadas

We were a sonata, thanks to tight-lipped fathers

Yeah, living under that was hard, but I loved you harder

Highschool in Jakarta, a comedy drama

I still hate you for makin' me wish I came out smarter

You love-hate your mother? So do I

Could've ended different, then again, we went to high school in Jakarta

Natasha's movin' to New York (New York)

Probably sometime in August (ah-ah)

And I'm spendin' the summer in Singapore (ah-ah)

I'm so sad, I can't tell you shit anymore

I made friends with Abby this year (this is how I met your mom)

We're movin' in, in March or so

And although you bring me to tears

I'm glad that we gave it a go

High School in Jakarta, American summer

Had no chance against the Marxist girl with marijuana

I was your pinata, she was a star-charter

Glad she gave it to you real hard, but I loved you harder

High School in Jakarta, I won't, but I wanna

Ask you when you talk about it, do I ever come up?

Say thanks to your mama, now we're through

Could've ended different, then again, we went to High School in Jakarta

(Tribunnews.com)