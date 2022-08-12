Lirik Lagu

Lirik Lagu High School In Jakarta - NIKI: Highschool in Jakarta, Sorta Modern Sparta

Berikut lirik lagu High School In Jakarta, baru saja rilis pada Jumat, 5 Agustus 2022. Ditulis oleh Niki dan diproduseri bersama Jacob Ray dan Reske.

zoom-inlihat foto Lirik Lagu High School In Jakarta - NIKI: Highschool in Jakarta, Sorta Modern Sparta
Lirik Lagu High School In Jakarta - NIKI

Didn't you hear Amanda's movin' back to Colorado?
It's 2013 and the end of my life
Freshman's year's about to plummet just a little harder
But it didn't 'cause we kissed on that Halloween night
I bleached half my hair when I saw Zoe on your vespa
It was orange from three percent peroxide, thanks to you
I needed a good cry, I headed right to Kendra's
I hated you and hoped to God that you knew

Now there's drama (drama)
Found a club for that
Where I met ya (met ya)
Had a heart attack
Yada, yada
At the end, yeah we burned
Made a couple U-turns
You were it 'til you weren't

Highschool in Jakarta, sorta modern Sparta
Had no chance against the teenage suburban armadas
We were a sonata, thanks to tight-lipped fathers
Yeah, living under that was hard, but I loved you harder
Highschool in Jakarta, an elaborate saga
I still hate you for makin' me wish I came out smarter
You love-hate your mother? So do I
Could've ended different, then again, we went to high school in Jakarta

Got a group assignment, I'll be at Val's place
You don't text at all and only call when you're off your face
I'm petty and say, "Call me when you're not unstable"
I lie and tell you I'll be getting drunk at Rachel's

I wasn't, she doesn't even drink
But I couldn't have you sit there and think
That you're better 'cause you're older
Are you better now that we're older?

Highschool in Jakarta, sorta modern Sparta
Had no chance against the teenage suburban armadas
We were a sonata, thanks to tight-lipped fathers
Yeah, living under that was hard, but I loved you harder
Highschool in Jakarta, a comedy drama
I still hate you for makin' me wish I came out smarter
You love-hate your mother? So do I
Could've ended different, then again, we went to high school in Jakarta

Natasha's movin' to New York (New York)
Probably sometime in August (ah-ah)
And I'm spendin' the summer in Singapore (ah-ah)
I'm so sad, I can't tell you shit anymore
I made friends with Abby this year (this is how I met your mom)
We're movin' in, in March or so
And although you bring me to tears
I'm glad that we gave it a go

High School in Jakarta, American summer
Had no chance against the Marxist girl with marijuana
I was your pinata, she was a star-charter
Glad she gave it to you real hard, but I loved you harder
High School in Jakarta, I won't, but I wanna
Ask you when you talk about it, do I ever come up?
Say thanks to your mama, now we're through
Could've ended different, then again, we went to High School in Jakarta

(Tribunnews.com)

Sumber: TribunSolo.com
