Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Holiday - Scorpions

Berikut ini chord kunci gitar dan lirik lagu Holiday dari Scorpions yang rilis tahun 1970an
Penulis: Muhammad Renald Shiftanto
Editor: bunga pradipta p
Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu Holiday dari Scorpions.
Lagu Holiday dari Scorpions ini merupakan lagu yang rilis tahun 70an.
Lagu Holiday ini juga sering dibawakan Scorpions ketika melakukan tur atau konser.
Scorpions - Holiday
Dm
Let me take you far away
C A Dm
You'd like a holiday
Dm
Let me take you far away
C A Dm
You'd like a holiday
C Dm
Exchange the cold days for the sun
G A
Good times and fun
Dm
Let me take you far away
C A Dm A
You'd like a holiday
Dm
Let me take you far away
C A Dm
You'd like a holiday
Dm
Let me take you far away
C A Dm
You'd like a holiday
C Dm
Exchange your troubles for some love
G A
Wherever you are
Dm
Let me take you far away
C A Dm A
You'd like a holiday
Dm
Longing for the sun till it comes
C Bb
To the island without name
Dm
Longing for the sun be welcome
C Bb Dm
On the island many miles away from home
Dm C Bb
Be welcome on the island without name
Dm
Longing for the sun till it comes
C Bb Dm
To the island many miles away from home
