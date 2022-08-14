Chord Gitar

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Holiday - Scorpions

Berikut ini chord kunci gitar dan lirik lagu Holiday dari Scorpions yang rilis tahun 1970an

zoom-inlihat foto Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Holiday - Scorpions
Warta Kota
Berikut ini chord kunci gitar dan lirik lagu Holiday dari Scorpions 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu Holiday dari Scorpions.

Lagu Holiday dari Scorpions ini merupakan lagu yang rilis tahun 70an.

Lagu Holiday ini juga sering dibawakan Scorpions ketika melakukan tur atau konser.

Scorpions - Holiday

Dm
Let me take you far away
           C  A          Dm
You'd like a holiday
Dm
Let me take you far away
          C          A   Dm
You'd like a holiday
                        C                   Dm
Exchange the cold days for the sun
G                        A
Good times and fun
Dm
Let me take you far away
C                 A Dm A
You'd like a holiday

Dm
Let me take you far away 
          C    A    Dm
You'd like a holiday
Dm
Let me take you far away
          C         A Dm
You'd like a holiday
                    C                      Dm
Exchange your troubles for some love
G             A
Wherever you are
Dm
Let me take you far away
          C       A   Dm A
You'd like a holiday

Dm
Longing for the sun till it comes
C                           Bb
To the island without name
                         Dm
Longing for the sun be welcome
C                 Bb                     Dm
On the island many miles away from home
Dm                      C                             Bb
Be welcome on the island without name
                         Dm
Longing for the sun till it comes
C                       Bb                        Dm
To the island many miles away from home

(Tribunnews.com)

Sumber: TribunSolo.com
Tags
chord gitar
Chord Gitar Lagu Holiday - Scorpions
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Holiday
Holiday - Scorpions
Scorpions
Baca Juga
KOMENTAR

BERITA TERKINI

berita POPULER

© 2022 TRIBUNnews.com,a subsidiary of KG Media.
All Right Reserved
About Us
Help
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Contact Us
Pedoman Media Siber
Redaksi
Info iklan