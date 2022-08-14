Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Holiday - Scorpions

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu Holiday dari Scorpions.

Lagu Holiday dari Scorpions ini merupakan lagu yang rilis tahun 70an.

Lagu Holiday ini juga sering dibawakan Scorpions ketika melakukan tur atau konser.

Scorpions - Holiday

Dm

Let me take you far away

C A Dm

You'd like a holiday

Dm

Let me take you far away

C A Dm

You'd like a holiday

C Dm

Exchange the cold days for the sun

G A

Good times and fun

Dm

Let me take you far away

C A Dm A

You'd like a holiday

Dm

Let me take you far away

C A Dm

You'd like a holiday

Dm

Let me take you far away

C A Dm

You'd like a holiday

C Dm

Exchange your troubles for some love

G A

Wherever you are

Dm

Let me take you far away

C A Dm A

You'd like a holiday

Dm

Longing for the sun till it comes

C Bb

To the island without name

Dm

Longing for the sun be welcome

C Bb Dm

On the island many miles away from home

Dm C Bb

Be welcome on the island without name

Dm

Longing for the sun till it comes

C Bb Dm

To the island many miles away from home

