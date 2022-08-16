Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar dan Lirik lagu Why Would I Be - Teddy Adhitya
Teddy Adhitya telah merilis lagu Why Would I Be telah dirilis pada 21 November 2018 di kanal YouTubenya.
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar Why Would I Be - Teddy Adhitya di dalam artikel ini.
Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Why Would I Be - Teddy Adhitya:
Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu You Need To Calm Down - Taylor Swift
[Intro]
G F#m7
G F#m7
[Verse 1]
G F#m7
I think I lost my mind
G F#m7
I think I lost my s̶h̶i̶t̶
Em7 F#m7
On the thing that I believe
Em7 F#m7
On the thing that I believe
G F#m7
I believe I let you go
G F#m7
Pretty sure you're no longer inside my veins
Em7 F#m7
Turns out I still can feel the jealousy
Em7 Gm
When I see you with another man
[Chorus]
G
Why would I be
D
Strained by the rain of those memories of you
G
Why would I be
F#m7
Trapped in a place without no name
F#m7 D Em7
Hoping that you would tell me
[Verse 2]
G F#m7
I think I lost my faith
G F#m7
Not because I don't believe in love
F#m7
But as long as I remember
G F#m7
Love always brought me down
G F#m7
Love always brought me down
Em7
I'm sink in my own thoughts
F#m7
Drained in my own world
Em7 F#m7
Still carrying the melodies of you
Em7 F#m7
I can still feel the jealousy
Em7 Gm
When I hear another name inside your prayer
[Chorus]
G
Why would I be
D
Strained by the rain of those memories of you
G
Why would I be
F#m7
Trapped in a place without no name
F#m7 D Em7
Hoping that you would tell me
[Outro]
G
Why would I be
JF#m7
Tpped in a place without no name
F#m7 D Em7
Hoping that you would tell me.
