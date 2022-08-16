Chord Gitar

Chord Gitar dan Lirik lagu Why Would I Be - Teddy Adhitya

Teddy Adhitya telah merilis lagu Why Would I Be telah dirilis pada 21 November 2018 di kanal YouTubenya.

zoom-inlihat foto Chord Gitar dan Lirik lagu Why Would I Be - Teddy Adhitya
Freepik
Ilustrasi chord gitar.| Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Why Would I Be - Teddy Adhitya 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar Why Would I Be - Teddy Adhitya di dalam artikel ini.

Lagu Why Would I Be telah dirilis Teddy Adhitya pada 21 November 2018 di kanal YouTubenya.

Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Why Would I Be - Teddy Adhitya:

Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu You Need To Calm Down - Taylor Swift

[Intro]
G F#m7
G F#m7

[Verse 1]
G               F#m7
I think I lost my mind
G               F#m7
I think I lost my s̶h̶i̶t̶
Em7              F#m7
On the thing that I believe
Em7               F#m7
On the thing that I believe
G                 F#m7
I believe I let you go
G                 F#m7
Pretty sure you're no longer inside my veins
Em7                           F#m7
Turns out I still can feel the jealousy
Em7                        Gm
When I see you with another man

[Chorus]
          G
Why would I be
                            D
Strained by the rain of those memories of you
       G
Why would I be
                         F#m7
Trapped in a place without no name
F#m7           D          Em7
Hoping that you would tell me

[Verse 2]
G                   F#m7
I think I lost my faith
               G                 F#m7
Not because I don't believe in love
                F#m7
But as long as I remember
G                  F#m7
Love always brought me down
G                      F#m7
Love always brought me down
Em7
I'm sink in my own thoughts
F#m7
Drained in my own world
Em7                           F#m7
Still carrying the melodies of you
  Em7                     F#m7
I can still feel the jealousy
Em7                            Gm
When I hear another name inside your prayer

[Chorus]
G
Why would I be
                            D
Strained by the rain of those memories of you
           G
Why would I be
                            F#m7
Trapped in a place without no name
F#m7         D            Em7
Hoping that you would tell me

[Outro]
          G
Why would I be
                            JF#m7
Tpped in a place without no name
  F#m7         D           Em7
Hoping that you would tell me.
(*)

(Tribunnews.com)

Artikel Lain Terkait Chord Gitar

Sumber: TribunSolo.com
Tags
chord gitar
Why Would I Be - Teddy Adhitya
Chord Gitar Why Would I Be
Chord Gitar Teddy Adhitya
Teddy Adhitya
Why Would I Be
Baca Juga
KOMENTAR

BERITA TERKINI

berita POPULER

© 2022 TRIBUNnews.com,a subsidiary of KG Media.
All Right Reserved
About Us
Help
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Contact Us
Pedoman Media Siber
Redaksi
Info iklan