TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar Why Would I Be - Teddy Adhitya di dalam artikel ini.

Lagu Why Would I Be telah dirilis Teddy Adhitya pada 21 November 2018 di kanal YouTubenya.

Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Why Would I Be - Teddy Adhitya:

[Intro]

G F#m7

G F#m7

[Verse 1]

G F#m7

I think I lost my mind

G F#m7

I think I lost my s̶h̶i̶t̶

Em7 F#m7

On the thing that I believe

Em7 F#m7

On the thing that I believe

G F#m7

I believe I let you go

G F#m7

Pretty sure you're no longer inside my veins

Em7 F#m7

Turns out I still can feel the jealousy

Em7 Gm

When I see you with another man

[Chorus]

G

Why would I be

D

Strained by the rain of those memories of you

G

Why would I be

F#m7

Trapped in a place without no name

F#m7 D Em7

Hoping that you would tell me

[Verse 2]

G F#m7

I think I lost my faith

G F#m7

Not because I don't believe in love

F#m7

But as long as I remember

G F#m7

Love always brought me down

G F#m7

Love always brought me down

Em7

I'm sink in my own thoughts

F#m7

Drained in my own world

Em7 F#m7

Still carrying the melodies of you

Em7 F#m7

I can still feel the jealousy

Em7 Gm

When I hear another name inside your prayer

[Chorus]

G

Why would I be

D

Strained by the rain of those memories of you

G

Why would I be

F#m7

Trapped in a place without no name

F#m7 D Em7

Hoping that you would tell me

[Outro]

G

Why would I be

JF#m7

Tpped in a place without no name

F#m7 D Em7

Hoping that you would tell me.

(*)

(Tribunnews.com)

