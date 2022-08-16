Lirik Lagu Give Me Your Forever - Zack Tabudlo: I Want You To Know, I Love You The Most

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini lirik lagu Give Me Your Forever - Zack Tabudlo.

Petikan liriknya yakni "I want you to know, I love you the most."

Lagu Give Me Your Forever dirilis pada 2021 lalu dalam album bertajuk Episode.

Zack Tabudlo merupakan penyanyi asal Filipina.

Lagu Give Me Your Forever banyak dipakai sebagai backsound video di media sosial.

Lirik Give Me Your Forever:

Do you remember

When we were young you were always with your friends

Wanted to grab your hand and run away from them

I knew that it was time to tell you how I feel

So I made a move, I took your hand

My heart was beating loud like I've never felt before

You were smiling at me like you wanted more

I think you're the one I've never seen before

I want you to know

I love you the most

I'll always be there right by your side

'Cause baby, you're always in my mind

Just give me your forever (give me your forever)

I want you to know

That you'll be the one

And I'll be the guy who'll be on his knees

To say I love you

And I need you

And say I'd die for you (just give me your forever)

I never knew

It would be possible

For you to be with me

'Cause you loved someone else back in '73

I was so jealous seeing you with him

Oh baby, I know that I can treat you better back in those nights

Oh, you wouldn't cry from his stupid lies

Oh baby, I was there watching wishing you to be mine

I want you to know

I love you the most

I'll always be there right by your side

'Cause baby, you're always in my mind

Just give me your forever (give me your forever)

I want you to know

That you'll be the one

And I'll be the guy who'll be on his knees

To say I love you

And I need you

And say I'd die for you (just give me your forever)

Do you remember

I was on the aisle

Waiting for you, babe

Saw you in your gown

I was crying all my tears

I told myself that you are the one

(You are the one)

I want you to know

I love you the most

I'll always be there right by your side

'Cause baby, you're always in my mind

(You're always in mind)

Just give me your forever (just give me your forever)

I want you to know

That you'll be the one

And I'll be the guy who'll be on his knees

To say I love you (just give me your forever)

And I need you

And say I'd die for you (just give me your forever)

Just give me your forever

Just give me your forever

(Tribunnews.com)