TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar Let Me - Teddy Adhitya di dalam artikel ini.

Lagu Let Me telah dirilis Teddy Adhitya pada 1 April 2017 di kanal YouTubenya.

Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Let Me - Teddy Adhitya:

[Intro]

N.C.

OK, you're ready?



[Verse 1]

F Am Gm

If I could fly and be the brightest star

Dm C Bb

I will shining your darkest night

F Am Gm

If I could sleek into your sleep

Dm C Bb

I will take your bad dreams away

[Pre-Chorus]

Dm Gm

Oh baby, you know I'm here for you

Dm Gm

And never you feeling blue

[Chorus]

F Am Gm

Come closer to me

F Am Gm

Let me cure you let me be your medicine

F Am

I will take you in away

Gm

Let me bright another day

F Am Gm

Let me love you, ooh let me love you

[Verse 2]

F Am Gm

If I could turned into a song

Dm C Bb

I will be your sweetest lullaby

F Am Gm

If I could get into your heart

Dm C Bb

You know how it's gonna be

[Pre-Chorus]

Dm Gm

Oh baby, you know I'm here for you

Dm Gm

And never you feeling blue

[Chorus]

F Am Gm

Come closer to me

F Am Gm

Let me cure you let me be your medicine

F Am

I will take you in away

Gm

Let me bright another day

F Am Gm

Let me love you, ooh let me love you

[Chorus]

F Am Gm

Come closer to me

F Am Gm

Let me cure you let me be your medicine

F Am

I will take you in away

Gm

Let me bright another day

F Am Gm

Let me love you, ooh let me love you

(Tribunnews.com)