Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Maniac - Conan Gray
Conan Gray telah merilis lagu Maniac pada 26 Oktober di kanal YouTubenya.
Penulis: Farrah Putri Affifah
Editor: Wahyu Gilang Putranto
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar Maniac - Conan Gray di dalam artikel ini.
Lagu Maniac telah dirilis Conan Gray pada 26 Oktober 2019 di kanal YouTubenya.
Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Maniac - Conan Gray:
Baca juga: Chord Gitar Luka Sekerat Rasa - Arief dan Yollanda: Memang Aku Akui Akulah yang Bersalah
[Verse 1]
F
You were with your friends, partying
C Am
When the alcohol kicked in
C
Said you wanted me dead
F
So, you showed up at my home, all alone
C Am
With a shovel and a rose
C
Do you think I'm a joke?
[Pre-Chorus]
F G
'Cause people like you always want back what they can't have, but I'm past that and you know that
F G
So, you should turn back to your rat pack tellin' 'em trash
[Chorus]
F
Tell all of your friends that I'm crazy and drive you mad
C G
That I'm such a stalker, a watcher, a psychopath
F
Then tell them you hate me and dated me just for laughs
C G
So, why do you call me and tell me you want me back? You maniac
[Post-Chorus]
F
(Maniac, some may say that I'm a) You maniac
C G
(Maniac, some may say that I'm a) You maniac
F
(Maniac, some may say that I'm a) You maniac
C G
(Maniac, some may say that I'm a)
[Verse 2]
F
You just went too far
C Am
Wrecked your car, called me crying in the dark
C
Now you're breakin' my heart
F
So, I show up at your place right away
C Am
Wipe the tears off of your face
C
While you beg me to stay
[Pre-Chorus]
F G
Well, people like you always want back what they can't have, but I'm past that and you know that
F G
So, you should turn back to your rat pack tellin' 'em trash
[Chorus]
F
Tell all of your friends that I'm crazy and drive you mad
C G
That I'm such a stalker, a watcher, a psychopath
F
Then tell them you hate me and dated me just for laughs
C G
So, why do you call me and tell me you want me back? You maniac
[Post-Chorus]
F
(Maniac, some may say that I'm a) You maniac
C G
(Maniac, some may say that I'm a) You maniac
F
(Maniac, some may say that I'm a) You maniac
C G
(Maniac, some may say that I'm a)
[Bridge]
Dm F
Psychopathic, don't be so dramatic
C G
We had magic, but you made it tragic
Dm F
Now you're manic, honestly, I've had it
C G
Listen to yourself, think you need to get some help
[Chorus]
F
Tell all of your friends that I'm crazy and drive you mad
C G
That I'm such a stalker, a watcher, a psychopath
F
Then tell them you hate me and dated me just for laughs
C
So, why do you call me and tell me you want me back? You maniac
[Post-Chorus]
F
(Maniac, some may say that I'm a) You maniac
C G
(Maniac, some may say that I'm a) You maniac
F
(Maniac, some may say that I'm a) You maniac
C G
(Maniac, some may say that I'm a)
(Tribunnews.com)
Sumber: TribunSolo.com
|1. Chord Gitar Luka Sekerat Rasa - Arief dan Yollanda: Memang Aku Akui Akulah yang Bersalah
|2. Chord Gitar Cukup Siti Nurbaya - Dewa 19: Katakan Pada Mama, Cinta Bukan Hanya Harta dan Tahta
|3. Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Forever and Always - Taylor Swift
|4. Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Let Me - Teddy Adhitya