Conan Gray telah merilis lagu Maniac pada 26 Oktober di kanal YouTubenya.

Pixabay/karishea
Ilustrasi chord gitar. Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Maniac - Conan Gray. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar Maniac - Conan Gray di dalam artikel ini.

Lagu Maniac telah dirilis Conan Gray pada 26 Oktober 2019 di kanal YouTubenya.

Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Maniac - Conan Gray:

[Verse 1]

F

You were with your friends, partying

         C              Am

When the alcohol kicked in

                   C

Said you wanted me dead

        F

So, you showed up at my home, all alone

       C            Am

With a shovel and a rose

                   C

Do you think I'm a joke?

[Pre-Chorus]

       F                                                G

'Cause people like you always want back what they can't have, but I'm past that and you know that

       F                                             G

So, you should turn back to your rat pack tellin' 'em trash

[Chorus]

                 F

Tell all of your friends that I'm crazy and drive you mad

                C                     G

That I'm such a stalker, a watcher, a psychopath

                   F

Then tell them you hate me and dated me just for laughs

               C                       G

So, why do you call me and tell me you want me back? You maniac

[Post-Chorus]

F

(Maniac, some may say that I'm a) You maniac

C        G

(Maniac, some may say that I'm a) You maniac

F

(Maniac, some may say that I'm a) You maniac

C        G

(Maniac, some may say that I'm a)

[Verse 2]

F

You just went too far

                            C             Am

Wrecked your car, called me crying in the dark

           C

Now you're breakin' my heart

      F

So, I show up at your place right away

         C                 Am

Wipe the tears off of your face

          C

While you beg me to stay

[Pre-Chorus]

      F                                                G

Well, people like you always want back what they can't have, but I'm past that and you know that

       F                                             G

So, you should turn back to your rat pack tellin' 'em trash

[Chorus]

                 F

Tell all of your friends that I'm crazy and drive you mad

                C                     G

That I'm such a stalker, a watcher, a psychopath

                   F

Then tell them you hate me and dated me just for laughs

               C                       G

So, why do you call me and tell me you want me back? You maniac

[Post-Chorus]

F

(Maniac, some may say that I'm a) You maniac

C        G

(Maniac, some may say that I'm a) You maniac

F

(Maniac, some may say that I'm a) You maniac

C        G

(Maniac, some may say that I'm a)

[Bridge]

Dm            F

Psychopathic, don't be so dramatic

C             G

We had magic, but you made it tragic

Dm                F

Now you're manic, honestly, I've had it

C                             G

Listen to yourself, think you need to get some help

[Chorus]

                 F

Tell all of your friends that I'm crazy and drive you mad

                C                     G

That I'm such a stalker, a watcher, a psychopath

                   F

Then tell them you hate me and dated me just for laughs

               C

So, why do you call me and tell me you want me back? You maniac

[Post-Chorus]

F

(Maniac, some may say that I'm a) You maniac

C        G

(Maniac, some may say that I'm a) You maniac

F

(Maniac, some may say that I'm a) You maniac

C        G

(Maniac, some may say that I'm a)

(Tribunnews.com)

Sumber: TribunSolo.com
