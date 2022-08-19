TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar Maniac - Conan Gray di dalam artikel ini.

Lagu Maniac telah dirilis Conan Gray pada 26 Oktober 2019 di kanal YouTubenya.

Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Maniac - Conan Gray:

[Verse 1]

F

You were with your friends, partying

C Am

When the alcohol kicked in

C

Said you wanted me dead

F

So, you showed up at my home, all alone

C Am

With a shovel and a rose

C

Do you think I'm a joke?

[Pre-Chorus]

F G

'Cause people like you always want back what they can't have, but I'm past that and you know that

F G

So, you should turn back to your rat pack tellin' 'em trash

[Chorus]

F

Tell all of your friends that I'm crazy and drive you mad

C G

That I'm such a stalker, a watcher, a psychopath

F

Then tell them you hate me and dated me just for laughs

C G

So, why do you call me and tell me you want me back? You maniac

[Post-Chorus]

F

(Maniac, some may say that I'm a) You maniac

C G

(Maniac, some may say that I'm a) You maniac

F

(Maniac, some may say that I'm a) You maniac

C G

(Maniac, some may say that I'm a)

[Verse 2]

F

You just went too far

C Am

Wrecked your car, called me crying in the dark

C

Now you're breakin' my heart

F

So, I show up at your place right away

C Am

Wipe the tears off of your face

C

While you beg me to stay

[Pre-Chorus]

F G

Well, people like you always want back what they can't have, but I'm past that and you know that

F G

So, you should turn back to your rat pack tellin' 'em trash

[Chorus]

F

Tell all of your friends that I'm crazy and drive you mad

C G

That I'm such a stalker, a watcher, a psychopath

F

Then tell them you hate me and dated me just for laughs

C G

So, why do you call me and tell me you want me back? You maniac

[Post-Chorus]

F

(Maniac, some may say that I'm a) You maniac

C G

(Maniac, some may say that I'm a) You maniac

F

(Maniac, some may say that I'm a) You maniac

C G

(Maniac, some may say that I'm a)

[Bridge]

Dm F

Psychopathic, don't be so dramatic

C G

We had magic, but you made it tragic

Dm F

Now you're manic, honestly, I've had it

C G

Listen to yourself, think you need to get some help

[Chorus]

F

Tell all of your friends that I'm crazy and drive you mad

C G

That I'm such a stalker, a watcher, a psychopath

F

Then tell them you hate me and dated me just for laughs

C

So, why do you call me and tell me you want me back? You maniac

[Post-Chorus]

F

(Maniac, some may say that I'm a) You maniac

C G

(Maniac, some may say that I'm a) You maniac

F

(Maniac, some may say that I'm a) You maniac

C G

(Maniac, some may say that I'm a)

