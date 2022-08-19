Berita K Pop
Lirik Lagu dan Terjemahan Pink Venom - BLACKPINK: Taste That Pink Venom
Simak lirik lagu dan terjemahan Pink Venom dari BLACKPINK yang rilis pada Jumat (19/8/2022).
Penulis: Pravitri Retno Widyastuti
Editor: Ayu Miftakhul Husna
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Girlgroup jebolan YG Entertainment, BLACKPINK, resmi comeback pada Jumat, (19/8/2022).
BLACKPINK comeback dengan lagu mereka berjudul Pink Venom.
Belum ada satu jam sejak dirilis pada Jumat pukul 11.00 WIB, video klip Pink Venom telah ditonton lebih dari enam juta kali.
Berikut ini lirik lagu dan terjemahan Pink Venom - BLACKPINK:
Baca juga: Jadwal World Tour BLACKPINK Comeback 2022, Konser di Jakarta 11 Maret 2023
Lirik Lagu Pink Venom - BLACKPINK
BLACKPINK, BLACKPINK
BLACKPINK, BLACKPINK
Kick in the door, waving the coco
Papkonina chaenggyeo kkyeodeul saenggak malgo
I talk that talk, runways I walk, walk
Nun gamgo pop, pop an bwado cheok
One by one, then two by two
Nae sonkkeut tuk hanae da muneojineun jung
Gajja syo chigon hwaryeohaetji
Makes no sense, you couldn't get a dollar outta me
Ja oneul bamiya nan dogeul pumeun kkot
Ne honeul ppaeaseun daeum
Look what you made us do
Cheoncheonhi neol jamjaeul fire (Fire)
Janinhal mankeum areumdawo
I bring the pain like
This, that Pink Vеnom
This, that Pink Venom
This, that Pink Venom
Get 'еm, get 'em, get 'em
Straight to ya dome like whoa, whoa, whoa
Straight to ya dome like ah, ah, ah
Taste that Pink Venom
Taste that Pink Venom
Taste that Pink Venom
Get 'em, get 'em, get 'em
Straight to ya dome like whoa, whoa, whoa
Straight to ya dome like ah, ah, ah