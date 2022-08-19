Lirik Lagu dan Terjemahan Pink Venom - BLACKPINK: Taste That Pink Venom

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Girlgroup jebolan YG Entertainment, BLACKPINK, resmi comeback pada Jumat, (19/8/2022).

BLACKPINK comeback dengan lagu mereka berjudul Pink Venom.

Belum ada satu jam sejak dirilis pada Jumat pukul 11.00 WIB, video klip Pink Venom telah ditonton lebih dari enam juta kali.

Berikut ini lirik lagu dan terjemahan Pink Venom - BLACKPINK:

Baca juga: Jadwal World Tour BLACKPINK Comeback 2022, Konser di Jakarta 11 Maret 2023

Lirik Lagu Pink Venom - BLACKPINK

BLACKPINK, BLACKPINK

BLACKPINK, BLACKPINK

Kick in the door, waving the coco

Papkonina chaenggyeo kkyeodeul saenggak malgo

I talk that talk, runways I walk, walk

Nun gamgo pop, pop an bwado cheok

One by one, then two by two

Nae sonkkeut tuk hanae da muneojineun jung

Gajja syo chigon hwaryeohaetji

Makes no sense, you couldn't get a dollar outta me

Ja oneul bamiya nan dogeul pumeun kkot

Ne honeul ppaeaseun daeum

Look what you made us do

Cheoncheonhi neol jamjaeul fire (Fire)

Janinhal mankeum areumdawo

I bring the pain like

This, that Pink Vеnom

This, that Pink Venom

This, that Pink Venom

Get 'еm, get 'em, get 'em

Straight to ya dome like whoa, whoa, whoa

Straight to ya dome like ah, ah, ah

Taste that Pink Venom

Taste that Pink Venom

Taste that Pink Venom

Get 'em, get 'em, get 'em

Straight to ya dome like whoa, whoa, whoa

Straight to ya dome like ah, ah, ah