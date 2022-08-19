Breaking News:
Kompolnas Desak Tim Khusus Kapolri Selidiki Dugaan Kekaisaran Irjen Ferdy Sambo di Tubuh Polri

Berita K Pop

Lirik Lagu dan Terjemahan Pink Venom - BLACKPINK: Taste That Pink Venom

Simak lirik lagu dan terjemahan Pink Venom dari BLACKPINK yang rilis pada Jumat (19/8/2022).

zoom-inlihat foto Lirik Lagu dan Terjemahan Pink Venom - BLACKPINK: Taste That Pink Venom
YG Entertainment
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Girlgroup jebolan YG Entertainment, BLACKPINK, resmi comeback pada Jumat, (19/8/2022).

BLACKPINK comeback dengan lagu mereka berjudul Pink Venom.

Belum ada satu jam sejak dirilis pada Jumat pukul 11.00 WIB, video klip Pink Venom telah ditonton lebih dari enam juta kali.

Berikut ini lirik lagu dan terjemahan Pink Venom - BLACKPINK:

Lirik Lagu Pink Venom - BLACKPINK

BLACKPINK, BLACKPINK
BLACKPINK, BLACKPINK

Kick in the door, waving the coco
Papkonina chaenggyeo kkyeodeul saenggak malgo
I talk that talk, runways I walk, walk
Nun gamgo pop, pop an bwado cheok
One by one, then two by two
Nae sonkkeut tuk hanae da muneojineun jung
Gajja syo chigon hwaryeohaetji
Makes no sense, you couldn't get a dollar outta me

 Ja oneul bamiya nan dogeul pumeun kkot
Ne honeul ppaeaseun daeum
Look what you made us do
Cheoncheonhi neol jamjaeul fire (Fire)
Janinhal mankeum areumdawo
I bring the pain like

This, that Pink Vеnom
This, that Pink Venom
This, that Pink Venom
Get 'еm, get 'em, get 'em
Straight to ya dome like whoa, whoa, whoa
Straight to ya dome like ah, ah, ah

Taste that Pink Venom
Taste that Pink Venom
Taste that Pink Venom
Get 'em, get 'em, get 'em
Straight to ya dome like whoa, whoa, whoa
Straight to ya dome like ah, ah, ah

Sumber: TribunSolo.com
Tags
Lagu Pink Venom
Lirik dan Terjemahan Pink Venom
Pink Venom - BLACKPINK
BLACKPINK
Lirik Lagu Pink Venom
