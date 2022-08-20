Chord Gitar

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Do I Wanna Know? - Arctic Monkeys

Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu Do i Wanna Know? dari Arctic Monkeys.

Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu Do i Wanna Know? dari Arctic Monkeys. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Inilah chord gitar dan lirik lagu Do I Wanna Know? dari Arctic Monkeys.

Do I Wanna Know? merupakan lagu di album AM yang rilis tahun 2013 silam.

Dalam album AM tersebut, juga ada lagu hits Arctic Monkeys lainnya, seperti R U Mine? dan Arabella.

Do I Wanna Know? - Arctic Monkeys

Gm                                      Eb      Cm
Have you got colour in your cheeks?
                                                             Gm
Do you ever get that fear that you can't shift the type
                                    Gm
That sticks around like summat in your teeth
                         Eb                 Cm
Are there some aces up your sleeve
                                                  Gm
Have you no idea that you're in deep
                                         Gm
I dreamt about you nearly every night this week
                  Eb              Cm
How many secrets can you keep?
                                                          Gm
Cause there's this tune I found that makes me think of you somehow
             Gm
When I play it on repeat
Eb      Cm
Until I fall asleep
                                  D
Spilling drinks on my settee

              Eb
(Do I wanna know)
            Cm
If this feeling floats both ways
            Gm
(Sad to see you go)
Was sort of hoping that you'd stay
               Eb
(Baby we both know)
                Cm
That the nights were mainly made
                 Gm
for saying things that you can't say tomorrow day

                           Gm
Crawling back to you
                               Eb Cm
Ever thought of calling when you've had a few?
                       Gm
Cause I always do
                                                Eb       Cm
Well baby I'm too busy being yours to fall for somebody new
                              Gm
Now I've thought it through
                           Gm
Crawling back to you

Gm                           Eb       Cm
So have you got the guts?
                                                      Gm
Been wondering if your heart's still open and
                     Gm
if so I wanna know what time it shuts
Eb                          Cm
Simmer down and pucker up
                                       Gm                                               Gm        Eb
I'm sorry to interrupt it's just I'm constantly on the cusp of trying to kiss you
Cm                                           Gm
but I don't know if you feel the same as I do
Gm                    Eb          Cm
But we could be together
                      D
if you wanted to

              Eb
(Do I wanna know)
             Cm
If this feeling floats both ways
            Gm
(Sad to see you go)
Was sort of hoping that you'd stay
               Eb
(Baby we both know)
              Cm
That the nights were mainly made
                Gm
for saying things that you can't say tomorrow day

N.C.
Crawling back to you
                              Eb Cm
Ever thought of calling when you've had a few?
                       Gm
Cause I always do
                                               Eb        Cm
Well baby I'm too busy being yours to fall for somebody new
                              Gm
Now I've thought it through
                           Gm
Crawling back to you

Too busy being yours to fall

