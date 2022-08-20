Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Do I Wanna Know? - Arctic Monkeys

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Inilah chord gitar dan lirik lagu Do I Wanna Know? dari Arctic Monkeys.

Do I Wanna Know? merupakan lagu di album AM yang rilis tahun 2013 silam.

Dalam album AM tersebut, juga ada lagu hits Arctic Monkeys lainnya, seperti R U Mine? dan Arabella.

Do I Wanna Know? - Arctic Monkeys

Gm Eb Cm

Have you got colour in your cheeks?

Gm

Do you ever get that fear that you can't shift the type

Gm

That sticks around like summat in your teeth

Eb Cm

Are there some aces up your sleeve

Gm

Have you no idea that you're in deep

Gm

I dreamt about you nearly every night this week

Eb Cm

How many secrets can you keep?

Gm

Cause there's this tune I found that makes me think of you somehow

Gm

When I play it on repeat

Eb Cm

Until I fall asleep

D

Spilling drinks on my settee

Eb

(Do I wanna know)

Cm

If this feeling floats both ways

Gm

(Sad to see you go)

Was sort of hoping that you'd stay

Eb

(Baby we both know)

Cm

That the nights were mainly made

Gm

for saying things that you can't say tomorrow day

Gm

Crawling back to you

Eb Cm

Ever thought of calling when you've had a few?

Gm

Cause I always do

Eb Cm

Well baby I'm too busy being yours to fall for somebody new

Gm

Now I've thought it through

Gm

Crawling back to you

Gm Eb Cm

So have you got the guts?

Gm

Been wondering if your heart's still open and

Gm

if so I wanna know what time it shuts

Eb Cm

Simmer down and pucker up

Gm Gm Eb

I'm sorry to interrupt it's just I'm constantly on the cusp of trying to kiss you

Cm Gm

but I don't know if you feel the same as I do

Gm Eb Cm

But we could be together

D

if you wanted to

Eb

(Do I wanna know)

Cm

If this feeling floats both ways

Gm

(Sad to see you go)

Was sort of hoping that you'd stay

Eb

(Baby we both know)

Cm

That the nights were mainly made

Gm

for saying things that you can't say tomorrow day

N.C.

Crawling back to you

Eb Cm

Ever thought of calling when you've had a few?

Gm

Cause I always do

Eb Cm

Well baby I'm too busy being yours to fall for somebody new

Gm

Now I've thought it through

Gm

Crawling back to you

Too busy being yours to fall

(Tribunnews.com)