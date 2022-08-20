Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Do I Wanna Know? - Arctic Monkeys
Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu Do i Wanna Know? dari Arctic Monkeys.
Do I Wanna Know? merupakan lagu di album AM yang rilis tahun 2013 silam.
Dalam album AM tersebut, juga ada lagu hits Arctic Monkeys lainnya, seperti R U Mine? dan Arabella.
Do I Wanna Know? - Arctic Monkeys
Gm Eb Cm
Have you got colour in your cheeks?
Gm
Do you ever get that fear that you can't shift the type
Gm
That sticks around like summat in your teeth
Eb Cm
Are there some aces up your sleeve
Gm
Have you no idea that you're in deep
Gm
I dreamt about you nearly every night this week
Eb Cm
How many secrets can you keep?
Gm
Cause there's this tune I found that makes me think of you somehow
Gm
When I play it on repeat
Eb Cm
Until I fall asleep
D
Spilling drinks on my settee
Eb
(Do I wanna know)
Cm
If this feeling floats both ways
Gm
(Sad to see you go)
Was sort of hoping that you'd stay
Eb
(Baby we both know)
Cm
That the nights were mainly made
Gm
for saying things that you can't say tomorrow day
Gm
Crawling back to you
Eb Cm
Ever thought of calling when you've had a few?
Gm
Cause I always do
Eb Cm
Well baby I'm too busy being yours to fall for somebody new
Gm
Now I've thought it through
Gm
Crawling back to you
Gm Eb Cm
So have you got the guts?
Gm
Been wondering if your heart's still open and
Gm
if so I wanna know what time it shuts
Eb Cm
Simmer down and pucker up
Gm Gm Eb
I'm sorry to interrupt it's just I'm constantly on the cusp of trying to kiss you
Cm Gm
but I don't know if you feel the same as I do
Gm Eb Cm
But we could be together
D
if you wanted to
Eb
(Do I wanna know)
Cm
If this feeling floats both ways
Gm
(Sad to see you go)
Was sort of hoping that you'd stay
Eb
(Baby we both know)
Cm
That the nights were mainly made
Gm
for saying things that you can't say tomorrow day
N.C.
Crawling back to you
Eb Cm
Ever thought of calling when you've had a few?
Gm
Cause I always do
Eb Cm
Well baby I'm too busy being yours to fall for somebody new
Gm
Now I've thought it through
Gm
Crawling back to you
Too busy being yours to fall
