Chord Gitar

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu No Body No Crime - Taylor Swift feat HAIM

Berikut chord dan lirik lagu No Body No Crime dari Taylor Swift ft HAIM yang rilis pada tahun 2021.

zoom-inlihat foto Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu No Body No Crime - Taylor Swift feat HAIM
Instagram @taylorswift
Taylor Swift. Berikut chord dan lirik lagu No Body No Crime dari Taylor Swift ft HAIM yang rilis pada tahun 2021. 

 TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut chord dan lirik lagu No Body No Crime dari Taylor Swift feat grup musik rock Amerika Serikat HAIM. 

Lagu yang rilis pada tahun 2021 ini merupakan single dari album ke-9 Taylor Swift yang berjudul Evermore.

Lagu ini pernah masuk dalam tangga lagu Global Top 50 Spotify. 

No Body No Crime - Taylor Swift ft HAIM

Intro:
    Em
He did it
    Em
He did it

Instrumental:
Em   C    D    Am   Em   C    D    Am

Verse 1:
Em            C
  Este's a friend of mine
    D                               Am                    Em
We meet up every Tuesday night for dinner and a glass of wine
             C
Este's been losin' sleep
     D                                  Am                  Em
Her husband's actin' different, and it smells like infidelity
                          G                   D
She says, "That ain't my merlot on his mouth
               Am                        Em
That ain't my jewellery on our joint account"
           G            D
No, there ain't no doubt
                              D
I think I'm gonna call him out

Chorus:
        Em             Am            C          D       Em
She says, "I think he did it, but I just can't prove it"
            Am            C           D      Em
I think he did it, but I just can't prove it
            Am            G           D      Em
I think he did it, but I just can't prove it
        Am
No, no body, no crime
    D                                   Em
But I ain't lettin' up until the day I die

Post-Chorus:
   C    D    Am
No, no
            Em
I think he did it
   C    D      Am
No, no      he did it

Verse 2:
Em      C            D
  Este wasn't there Tuesday night at Olive Gardеn
Am                Em
At her job or anywhere
                C
Hе reports his missing wife
      D
And I noticed when I passed his house
    Am                            Em
His truck has got some brand new tyres
         G               D
And his mistress moved in
           Am                   Em
Sleeps in Este's bed and everything
           G            D
No, there ain't no doubt
                               D
Somebody's gotta catch him out, 'cause

Chorus:
Em            Am            C           D      Em
  I think he did it, but I just can't prove it
            Am            C           D      Em
I think he did it, but I just can't prove it
            Am            G           D      Em
I think he did it, but I just can't prove it
        Am
No, no body, no crime
    D                                   Em
But I ain't lettin' up until the day I die

Post-Chorus:
   C    D    Am
No, no
            Em
I think he did it
   C    D
No, no     he did it

Bridge:
Am                                           Em
  Good thing my daddy made me get a boating licence when I was fifteen
Am
  And I've cleaned enough houses
          Em
To know how to cover up a scene
Bm                                   Em
  Good thing Este's sister's gonna swear she was with me (She was with me, dude)
Am                                        B7
  Good thing his mistress took out a big life insurance policy

Chorus:
Em                Am               C          D      Em
  They think she did it, but they just can't prove it
                Am               C          D      Em
They think she did it, but they just can't prove it
              Am              G           D     Em
She thinks I did it, but she just can't prove it
        Am
No, no body, no crime
   C                           D     Em
I wasn't lettin' up until the day he
        Am
No, no body, no crime
   C                           D     Em
I wasn't lettin' up until the day he
        Am
No, no body, no crime
   D                           N.C.
I wasn't lettin' up until the day he died

(Tribunnews.com)
 

Sumber: TribunSolo.com
Tags
No Body No Crime
chord gitar
Lirik Lagu
Taylor Swift
Baca Juga
KOMENTAR

BERITA TERKINI

berita POPULER

Tribun JualBeli
Pasang Iklan
© 2022 TRIBUNnews.com,a subsidiary of KG Media.
All Right Reserved
About Us
Help
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Contact Us
Pedoman Media Siber
Redaksi
Info iklan