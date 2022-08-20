Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu No Body No Crime - Taylor Swift feat HAIM
Berikut chord dan lirik lagu No Body No Crime dari Taylor Swift ft HAIM yang rilis pada tahun 2021.
Lagu yang rilis pada tahun 2021 ini merupakan single dari album ke-9 Taylor Swift yang berjudul Evermore.
Lagu ini pernah masuk dalam tangga lagu Global Top 50 Spotify.
No Body No Crime - Taylor Swift ft HAIM
Intro:
Em
He did it
Em
He did it
Instrumental:
Em C D Am Em C D Am
Verse 1:
Em C
Este's a friend of mine
D Am Em
We meet up every Tuesday night for dinner and a glass of wine
C
Este's been losin' sleep
D Am Em
Her husband's actin' different, and it smells like infidelity
G D
She says, "That ain't my merlot on his mouth
Am Em
That ain't my jewellery on our joint account"
G D
No, there ain't no doubt
D
I think I'm gonna call him out
Chorus:
Em Am C D Em
She says, "I think he did it, but I just can't prove it"
Am C D Em
I think he did it, but I just can't prove it
Am G D Em
I think he did it, but I just can't prove it
Am
No, no body, no crime
D Em
But I ain't lettin' up until the day I die
Post-Chorus:
C D Am
No, no
Em
I think he did it
C D Am
No, no he did it
Verse 2:
Em C D
Este wasn't there Tuesday night at Olive Gardеn
Am Em
At her job or anywhere
C
Hе reports his missing wife
D
And I noticed when I passed his house
Am Em
His truck has got some brand new tyres
G D
And his mistress moved in
Am Em
Sleeps in Este's bed and everything
G D
No, there ain't no doubt
D
Somebody's gotta catch him out, 'cause
Chorus:
Em Am C D Em
I think he did it, but I just can't prove it
Am C D Em
I think he did it, but I just can't prove it
Am G D Em
I think he did it, but I just can't prove it
Am
No, no body, no crime
D Em
But I ain't lettin' up until the day I die
Post-Chorus:
C D Am
No, no
Em
I think he did it
C D
No, no he did it
Bridge:
Am Em
Good thing my daddy made me get a boating licence when I was fifteen
Am
And I've cleaned enough houses
Em
To know how to cover up a scene
Bm Em
Good thing Este's sister's gonna swear she was with me (She was with me, dude)
Am B7
Good thing his mistress took out a big life insurance policy
Chorus:
Em Am C D Em
They think she did it, but they just can't prove it
Am C D Em
They think she did it, but they just can't prove it
Am G D Em
She thinks I did it, but she just can't prove it
Am
No, no body, no crime
C D Em
I wasn't lettin' up until the day he
Am
No, no body, no crime
C D Em
I wasn't lettin' up until the day he
Am
No, no body, no crime
D N.C.
I wasn't lettin' up until the day he died
