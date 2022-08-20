Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu No Body No Crime - Taylor Swift feat HAIM

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut chord dan lirik lagu No Body No Crime dari Taylor Swift feat grup musik rock Amerika Serikat HAIM.

Lagu yang rilis pada tahun 2021 ini merupakan single dari album ke-9 Taylor Swift yang berjudul Evermore.

Lagu ini pernah masuk dalam tangga lagu Global Top 50 Spotify.

No Body No Crime - Taylor Swift ft HAIM

Intro:

Em

He did it

Em

He did it

Instrumental:

Em C D Am Em C D Am

Verse 1:

Em C

Este's a friend of mine

D Am Em

We meet up every Tuesday night for dinner and a glass of wine

C

Este's been losin' sleep

D Am Em

Her husband's actin' different, and it smells like infidelity

G D

She says, "That ain't my merlot on his mouth

Am Em

That ain't my jewellery on our joint account"

G D

No, there ain't no doubt

D

I think I'm gonna call him out

Chorus:

Em Am C D Em

She says, "I think he did it, but I just can't prove it"

Am C D Em

I think he did it, but I just can't prove it

Am G D Em

I think he did it, but I just can't prove it

Am

No, no body, no crime

D Em

But I ain't lettin' up until the day I die



Post-Chorus:

C D Am

No, no

Em

I think he did it

C D Am

No, no he did it



Verse 2:

Em C D

Este wasn't there Tuesday night at Olive Gardеn

Am Em

At her job or anywhere

C

Hе reports his missing wife

D

And I noticed when I passed his house

Am Em

His truck has got some brand new tyres

G D

And his mistress moved in

Am Em

Sleeps in Este's bed and everything

G D

No, there ain't no doubt

D

Somebody's gotta catch him out, 'cause



Chorus:

Em Am C D Em

I think he did it, but I just can't prove it

Am C D Em

I think he did it, but I just can't prove it

Am G D Em

I think he did it, but I just can't prove it

Am

No, no body, no crime

D Em

But I ain't lettin' up until the day I die

Post-Chorus:

C D Am

No, no

Em

I think he did it

C D

No, no he did it



Bridge:

Am Em

Good thing my daddy made me get a boating licence when I was fifteen

Am

And I've cleaned enough houses

Em

To know how to cover up a scene

Bm Em

Good thing Este's sister's gonna swear she was with me (She was with me, dude)

Am B7

Good thing his mistress took out a big life insurance policy

Chorus:

Em Am C D Em

They think she did it, but they just can't prove it

Am C D Em

They think she did it, but they just can't prove it

Am G D Em

She thinks I did it, but she just can't prove it

Am

No, no body, no crime

C D Em

I wasn't lettin' up until the day he

Am

No, no body, no crime

C D Em

I wasn't lettin' up until the day he

Am

No, no body, no crime

D N.C.

I wasn't lettin' up until the day he died

