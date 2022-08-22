Chord dan Lirik Lagu Nothing - Bruno Major: Dumb Conversations, We Lose Track of Time

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut chord dan lirik lagu Nothing dari Bruno Major.

Lagu yang liriknya ditulis oleh Bruno Major dan Raelee Nikole ini rilis pada 2019.

Nothing merupakan salah satu single dari album kedua Bruno Major yang berjudul To Let A Good Thing Die.

Album To Let A Good Thing Die rilis pada 5 Juni 2020, lalu.

Nothing - Bruno Major

Intro:

D F#7 Bm D7

G D E7 A7

D F#7

Track suits and red wine

Bm D7

Movies for two

G D

Weʼll turn off our phones

E7 A7

And weʼll take off our shoes

D F#7

Weʼll play Nintendo

Bm D7

And Iʼll always lose

G D

Cause youʼll watch the TV

E7 A7

Whilst Iʼm watching you

Chorus:

D F#7

Though we might not be dancing

Bm D7

By the light of the moon

G E7

Mmmm

Em

But thereʼs nothing

Gm

Like doing nothing

D E7 A7

With you

D F#7

Dumb conversations

Bm D7

We lose track of time

G D

Have I told you lately

E7 A7

Iʼm grateful youʼre mine



D F#7

Weʼll watch the Notebook

Bm D7

For the seventeenth time

G D

Iʼll say «Itʼs stupid»

E7 A7

Then youʼll catch me crying

Chorus:

D F#7

Though weʼre not making out

Bm D7

On a boat in the rain

G E7

Or in a house Iʼve painted blue

Em

Thereʼs nothing

Gm

Like doing nothing

D E7 A7

With you

Bridge:

Bm

So shut all the windows

F#7

And lock all the doors

D

Weʼre not looking for no one

E7

We donʼt need nothing more

Bm

Youʼll bite my lip and

F#7

Iʼll want you more

D

Until we end up

E7

In a heap in the floor

Outro:

D F#7

You could be dancing on table tops

Bm D7

Wearing high-heels

G D

Drinking until the world

E7 A7

Spins like a wheel

D F#7

But tonight my apartment

Bm D7

Had so much appeal

G E7

Mmmm

Em

And thereʼs nothing

Gm

Like doing nothing

D

With you

E7 A7

Mmmm

Em

No, thereʼs nothing

A7

Like doing nothing

D E7

With you



