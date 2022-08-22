Chord Gitar

Chord dan Lirik Lagu Nothing - Bruno Major: Dumb Conversations, We Lose Track of Time

Berikut chord dan lirik lagu Nothing dari Bruno Major yang rilis pada tahun 2019.

Berikut chord dan lirik lagu Nothing dari Bruno Major yang rilis pada tahun 2019. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut chord dan lirik lagu Nothing dari Bruno Major

Lagu yang liriknya ditulis oleh Bruno Major dan Raelee Nikole ini rilis pada 2019. 

Nothing merupakan salah satu single dari album kedua Bruno Major yang berjudul To Let A Good Thing Die.

Album To Let A Good Thing Die rilis pada 5 Juni 2020, lalu.

Nothing - Bruno Major

Intro:
D F#7 Bm D7
       G D   E7 A7

D               F#7
Track suits and red wine
Bm         D7
Movies for two
      G            D
Weʼll turn off our phones
          E7           A7
And weʼll take off our shoes
D          F#7
Weʼll play Nintendo
    Bm          D7
And Iʼll always lose
      G                D
Cause youʼll watch the TV
       E7           A7
Whilst Iʼm watching you

Chorus:
            D            F#7
Though we might not be dancing
           Bm           D7
By the light of the moon
    G  E7
Mmmm
                Em
But thereʼs nothing
               Gm
Like doing nothing
    D       E7 A7
With you
D          F#7
Dumb conversations
   Bm            D7
We lose track of time
     G          D
Have I told you lately
    E7              A7
Iʼm grateful youʼre mine

D               F#7
Weʼll watch the Notebook
        Bm          D7
For the seventeenth time
G              D
Iʼll say «Itʼs stupid»
     E7              A7
Then youʼll catch me crying

Chorus:
                 D          F#7
Though weʼre not making out
         Bm          D7
On a boat in the rain
            G                  E7
Or in a house Iʼve painted blue
            Em
Thereʼs nothing
               Gm
Like doing nothing
    D       E7 A7
With you

Bridge:
       Bm
So shut all the windows
        F#7
And lock all the doors
              D
Weʼre not looking for no one
             E7
We donʼt need nothing more
   Bm
Youʼll bite my lip and
    F#7
Iʼll want you more
    D
Until we end up
         E7
In a heap in the floor

Outro:
                 D          F#7
You could be dancing on table tops
    Bm           D7
Wearing high-heels
    G          D
Drinking until the world
    E7           A7
Spins like a wheel
          D          F#7
But tonight my apartment
        Bm      D7
Had so much appeal
    G E7
Mmmm
                Em
And thereʼs nothing
               Gm
Like doing nothing
         D
With you
      E7 A7
Mmmm
                 Em
No, thereʼs nothing
               A7
Like doing nothing
         D  E7
With you
 

(Tribunnews.com)

Sumber: TribunSolo.com
