Chord Gitar
Chord dan Lirik Lagu Nothing - Bruno Major: Dumb Conversations, We Lose Track of Time
Berikut chord dan lirik lagu Nothing dari Bruno Major yang rilis pada tahun 2019.
Penulis: Milani Resti Dilanggi
Editor: Ayu Miftakhul Husna
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut chord dan lirik lagu Nothing dari Bruno Major.
Lagu yang liriknya ditulis oleh Bruno Major dan Raelee Nikole ini rilis pada 2019.
Nothing merupakan salah satu single dari album kedua Bruno Major yang berjudul To Let A Good Thing Die.
Album To Let A Good Thing Die rilis pada 5 Juni 2020, lalu.
Nothing - Bruno Major
Intro:
D F#7 Bm D7
G D E7 A7
D F#7
Track suits and red wine
Bm D7
Movies for two
G D
Weʼll turn off our phones
E7 A7
And weʼll take off our shoes
D F#7
Weʼll play Nintendo
Bm D7
And Iʼll always lose
G D
Cause youʼll watch the TV
E7 A7
Whilst Iʼm watching you
Chorus:
D F#7
Though we might not be dancing
Bm D7
By the light of the moon
G E7
Mmmm
Em
But thereʼs nothing
Gm
Like doing nothing
D E7 A7
With you
D F#7
Dumb conversations
Bm D7
We lose track of time
G D
Have I told you lately
E7 A7
Iʼm grateful youʼre mine
D F#7
Weʼll watch the Notebook
Bm D7
For the seventeenth time
G D
Iʼll say «Itʼs stupid»
E7 A7
Then youʼll catch me crying
Chorus:
D F#7
Though weʼre not making out
Bm D7
On a boat in the rain
G E7
Or in a house Iʼve painted blue
Em
Thereʼs nothing
Gm
Like doing nothing
D E7 A7
With you
Bridge:
Bm
So shut all the windows
F#7
And lock all the doors
D
Weʼre not looking for no one
E7
We donʼt need nothing more
Bm
Youʼll bite my lip and
F#7
Iʼll want you more
D
Until we end up
E7
In a heap in the floor
Outro:
D F#7
You could be dancing on table tops
Bm D7
Wearing high-heels
G D
Drinking until the world
E7 A7
Spins like a wheel
D F#7
But tonight my apartment
Bm D7
Had so much appeal
G E7
Mmmm
Em
And thereʼs nothing
Gm
Like doing nothing
D
With you
E7 A7
Mmmm
Em
No, thereʼs nothing
A7
Like doing nothing
D E7
With you
(Tribunnews.com)