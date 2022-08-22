TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar Saturday Nights - Khalid di dalam artikel ini.

Lagu Saturday Nights telah dirilis Khalid pada 19 Oktober 2018 di kanal YouTube-nya.

Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Saturday Nights - Khalid:

Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Flamin Hot Cheetos - Clairo

[Intro]

C G Em7 D/F#



[Verse 1]

C

Saturday nights

G Em7

New berry cigarillos

D/F#

Swishers make my throat hurt

C G

Rolling OCB's on the side for me

Em7 D/F#

Got 'em up and let 'em both burn

C G

Family feuds saying Mom's confused

Em7 D/F#

I'm for sure she doesn't wanna learn

C G

But Daddy's gone, say he's never home

Em7 D/F#

And wishing only makes it worse

[Pre-Chorus]

C G Em7 D/F#

I guess there's certain dreams that you gotta keep

C G Em7 D/F#

'Cause they'll only know, what you let 'em see

[Chorus]

C

All the things that I know

G Em7

That your parents don't

D/F# C

They don't care like I do

G Em7 D/F#

Know well like I do

C

And all the things that I know

G Em7

That your parents don't

D/F# C

They don't care like I do

G Em7

Nowhere like I do

D/F# C G Em7

Nowhere like I do

D/F# C G Em7 D/F#

Nowhere like I do

[Verse 2]

C

Saturday nights

G Em7

That gray Silverado

D/F#

You drive it 'cause you have to

C G

Stay up working late at a job you hate

Em7 D/F#

Fix your makeup in a dirty bathroom

C G

All my love in the dark clouds

Em7 D/F#

I know what you gotta do

C G

You got plans, wrapped in rubber bands

Em7 D/F#

And that's the only thing you'll never lose

[Pre-Chorus]

C G Em7 D/F#

I guess there's certain dreams that you gotta keep

C G Em7 D/F#

'Cause they'll only know, what you let 'em see

[Chorus]

C

All the things that I know

G Em7

That your parents don't

D/F# C

They don't care like I do

G Em7 D/F#

Know well like I do

C

And all the things that I know

G Em7

That your parents don't

D/F# C

They don't care like I do

G Em7

Nowhere like I do

D/F# C G

Nowhere like I do

[Bridge]

Em7

'Cause I care

D/F# C G

I care about you

Em7

There's nowhere I'd rather be

D/F# C G

Than right here right now

Em7 D/F# C

I care , care about you

G Em7 D/F#

There's nowhere I'd rather be

[Chorus]

C

All the things that I know

G Em7

That your parents don't

D/F# C

They don't care like I do

G Em7 D/F#

Know well like I do

C

And all the things that I know

G Em7

That your parents don't

D/F# C

They don't care like I do

G Em7

Nowhere like I do

D/F# C G Em7

Nowhere like I

D/F# C G Em7

Nowhere like I do

D/F# C G Em7

Nowhere like I do

D/F# C G Em7

Nowhere like I do

D/F# C G Em7 D/F#

Nowhere like I do

(Tribunnews.com)

Artikel lain terkait Chord Gitar