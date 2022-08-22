Breaking News:
Chord Gitar

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Saturday Nights - Khalid

Khalid telah merilis lagu Saturday Nights pada 19 Oktober 2018 di kanal YouTubenya.

zoom-inlihat foto Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Saturday Nights - Khalid
Tangkapan Layar YouTube Khalid
Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Saturday Nights - Khalid. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar Saturday Nights - Khalid di dalam artikel ini.

Lagu Saturday Nights telah dirilis Khalid pada 19 Oktober 2018 di kanal YouTube-nya.

Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Saturday Nights - Khalid:

[Intro]
C  G  Em7  D/F#
 

[Verse 1]
         C
Saturday nights
G                     Em7
New berry cigarillos
         D/F#
Swishers make my throat hurt
       C      G
Rolling OCB's on the side for me
        Em7            D/F#
Got 'em up and let 'em both burn
       C                  G
Family feuds saying Mom's confused
            Em7                D/F#
I'm for sure she doesn't wanna learn
                C               G
But Daddy's gone, say he's never home
    Em7                   D/F#
And wishing only makes it worse

[Pre-Chorus]
                C              G                    Em7  D/F#
I guess there's certain dreams that you gotta keep
               C            G                   Em7   D/F#
'Cause they'll only know, what you let 'em see

[Chorus]
                      C
All the things that I know
G                        Em7
That your parents don't
     D/F#               C
They don't care like I do
G                 Em7   D/F#
Know well like I do
                          C
And all the things that I know
G                        Em7
That your parents don't
     D/F#               C
They don't care like I do
G               Em7
Nowhere like I do
D/F#           C  G  Em7
Nowhere like I do
D/F#           C  G  Em7  D/F#
Nowhere like I do

[Verse 2]
         C
Saturday nights
G                   Em7
That gray Silverado
              D/F#
You drive it 'cause you have to
       C             G
Stay up working late at a job you hate
         Em7               D/F#
Fix your makeup in a dirty bathroom
        C              G
All my love in the dark clouds
Em7                   D/F#
I know what you gotta do
        C                    G
You got plans, wrapped in rubber bands
               Em7                     D/F#
And that's the only thing you'll never lose

[Pre-Chorus]
                C              G                    Em7  D/F#
I guess there's certain dreams that you gotta keep
               C            G                   Em7   D/F#
'Cause they'll only know, what you let 'em see

[Chorus]
                      C
All the things that I know
G                        Em7
That your parents don't
     D/F#               C
They don't care like I do
G                 Em7   D/F#
Know well like I do
                          C
And all the things that I know
G                        Em7
That your parents don't
     D/F#               C
They don't care like I do
G               Em7
Nowhere like I do
D/F#           C  G
Nowhere like I do

[Bridge]
              Em7
'Cause I care
D/F#           C   G
I care about you
                    Em7
There's nowhere I'd rather be
     D/F#                 C  G
Than right here right now
     Em7 D/F#            C
I care ,    care about you
        G                     Em7  D/F#
There's nowhere I'd rather be

[Chorus]
                      C
All the things that I know
G                        Em7
That your parents don't
     D/F#               C
They don't care like I do
G                 Em7   D/F#         
Know well like I do
                          C
And all the things that I know
G                        Em7
That your parents don't
     D/F#               C
They don't care like I do
G               Em7
Nowhere like I do
D/F#           C  G  Em7
Nowhere like I
D/F#           C  G  Em7
Nowhere like I do
D/F#           C  G  Em7
Nowhere like I do
D/F#           C  G  Em7
Nowhere like I do
D/F#           C  G  Em7  D/F#
Nowhere like I do

