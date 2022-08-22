Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Saturday Nights - Khalid
Khalid telah merilis lagu Saturday Nights pada 19 Oktober 2018 di kanal YouTubenya.
Penulis: Farrah Putri Affifah
Editor: Ayu Miftakhul Husna
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar Saturday Nights - Khalid di dalam artikel ini.
Lagu Saturday Nights telah dirilis Khalid pada 19 Oktober 2018 di kanal YouTube-nya.
Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Saturday Nights - Khalid:
[Intro]
C G Em7 D/F#
[Verse 1]
C
Saturday nights
G Em7
New berry cigarillos
D/F#
Swishers make my throat hurt
C G
Rolling OCB's on the side for me
Em7 D/F#
Got 'em up and let 'em both burn
C G
Family feuds saying Mom's confused
Em7 D/F#
I'm for sure she doesn't wanna learn
C G
But Daddy's gone, say he's never home
Em7 D/F#
And wishing only makes it worse
[Pre-Chorus]
C G Em7 D/F#
I guess there's certain dreams that you gotta keep
C G Em7 D/F#
'Cause they'll only know, what you let 'em see
[Chorus]
C
All the things that I know
G Em7
That your parents don't
D/F# C
They don't care like I do
G Em7 D/F#
Know well like I do
C
And all the things that I know
G Em7
That your parents don't
D/F# C
They don't care like I do
G Em7
Nowhere like I do
D/F# C G Em7
Nowhere like I do
D/F# C G Em7 D/F#
Nowhere like I do
[Verse 2]
C
Saturday nights
G Em7
That gray Silverado
D/F#
You drive it 'cause you have to
C G
Stay up working late at a job you hate
Em7 D/F#
Fix your makeup in a dirty bathroom
C G
All my love in the dark clouds
Em7 D/F#
I know what you gotta do
C G
You got plans, wrapped in rubber bands
Em7 D/F#
And that's the only thing you'll never lose
[Pre-Chorus]
C G Em7 D/F#
I guess there's certain dreams that you gotta keep
C G Em7 D/F#
'Cause they'll only know, what you let 'em see
[Chorus]
C
All the things that I know
G Em7
That your parents don't
D/F# C
They don't care like I do
G Em7 D/F#
Know well like I do
C
And all the things that I know
G Em7
That your parents don't
D/F# C
They don't care like I do
G Em7
Nowhere like I do
D/F# C G
Nowhere like I do
[Bridge]
Em7
'Cause I care
D/F# C G
I care about you
Em7
There's nowhere I'd rather be
D/F# C G
Than right here right now
Em7 D/F# C
I care , care about you
G Em7 D/F#
There's nowhere I'd rather be
[Chorus]
C
All the things that I know
G Em7
That your parents don't
D/F# C
They don't care like I do
G Em7 D/F#
Know well like I do
C
And all the things that I know
G Em7
That your parents don't
D/F# C
They don't care like I do
G Em7
Nowhere like I do
D/F# C G Em7
Nowhere like I
D/F# C G Em7
Nowhere like I do
D/F# C G Em7
Nowhere like I do
D/F# C G Em7
Nowhere like I do
D/F# C G Em7 D/F#
Nowhere like I do
