Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Arabella - Arctic Monkeys

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Inilah chord gitar dan lirik lagu Arabella dari Arctic Monkeys.

Lagu Arabella ini rilis tahun 2013 dan masuk dalam album AM.

Di Spotify, lagu Arabella telah didengarkan lebih dari 300 juta kali.

Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Cinta Tak Bersyarat - Element: Demi Nama Cinta

Arabella - Arctic Monkeys

[Intro]

Em Am G

Em Am G

[Verse 1]

Em Am

Arabella's got some interstellar-gator skin boots

G Em Am G

And a helter skelter 'round her little finger and I ride it endlessly

Em Am

She's got a Barbarella silver swimsuit

G Em Am G

And when she needs to shelter from reality she takes a dip in my daydreams

[Pre-Chorus]

Em Am G

My days end best when this sunset gets itself

Em Am G Em

Behind that little lady sitting on the passenger side

Am G Em

It's much less picturesque without her catching the light

Em

The horizon tries but it's just not as kind on the eyes

[Chorus]

Em G Em Am Em G Em Bm

As Arabella

Em G Em Am Em G Em Bm

As Arabella

Em G Em Am Em G Em Bm

Just might have tapped into your mind and soul

Em G Em Am Em G Em Bm

You can---t be sure

[Instrumental]

Em Am G

Em Am G

[Verse 2]

Em Am

Arabella's got a seventies head

G

But she's a modern lover

Em Am G

It's an exploration, she's made of outer space

Em Am

And her lips are like the galaxy's edge

G Em Am G

And her kiss the colour of a constellation falling into place

[Pre-Chorus]

Em Am G

My days end best when this sunset gets itself

Em Am G Em

Behind that little lady sitting on the passenger side

Am G Em

It's much less picturesque without her catching the light

Em

The horizon tries but it's just not as kind on the eyes

[Chorus]

Em G Em Am Em G Em Bm

As Arabella

Em G Em Am Em G Em Bm

As Arabella

Em G Em Am Em G Em Bm

Just might have tapped into your mind and soul

Em G Em Am Em G Em Am Bm

You can---t be sure

[Bridge]

C A

That's magic in a cheetah print coat

Em

Just a slip underneath it I hope

G

Asking if I can have one of those

C

Organic cigarettes that she smokes

A

Wraps her lips round the Mexican coke

C

Makes you wish that you were the bottle

D D#

Takes a sip of your soul and it sounds like…

[Outro]

Em G Em Am Em G Em Bm

Just might have tapped into your mind and soul

Em G Em Am Em G Em Bm

You can---t be sure

(Tribunnews.com)