Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Arabella - Arctic Monkeys

Berikut ini chord kunci gitar dan lirik Arabella dari Arctic Monkeys yang rilis tahun 2013 lalu.

Berikut ini chord kunci gitar dan lirik Arabella dari Arctic Monkeys yang rilis tahun 2013 lalu. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Inilah chord gitar dan lirik lagu Arabella dari Arctic Monkeys.

Lagu Arabella ini rilis tahun 2013 dan masuk dalam album AM.

Di Spotify, lagu Arabella telah didengarkan lebih dari 300 juta kali.

Arabella - Arctic Monkeys

[Intro]
Em Am G
Em Am G

[Verse 1]
                                Em                                        Am
Arabella's got some interstellar-gator skin boots
          G                                    Em                                        Am  G
And a helter skelter 'round her little finger and I ride it endlessly
                     Em                                Am
She's got a Barbarella silver swimsuit
                       G                                  Em                                           Am       G
And when she needs to shelter from reality she takes a dip in my daydreams

[Pre-Chorus]
Em                                       Am                   G
      My days end best when this sunset gets itself
Em                              Am           G                   Em
      Behind that little lady sitting on the passenger side
                       Am               G                                   Em
It's much less picturesque without her catching the light
  Em
The horizon tries but it's just not as kind on the eyes

[Chorus]

Em G Em Am Em G Em Bm
                                   As Arabella
Em G Em Am Em G Em Bm
                                   As Arabella

Em       G                Em          Am       Em           G        Em Bm
     Just might have tapped into your mind and soul
Em G     Em Am Em G     Em Bm
      You can---t     be sure

 

[Instrumental]
Em Am G
Em Am G

[Verse 2]
       Em                                         Am
Arabella's got a seventies head
                      G
But she's a modern lover
           Em                                               Am        G
It's an exploration, she's made of outer space
              Em                                          Am
And her lips are like the galaxy's edge
              G                            Em                               Am         G
And her kiss the colour of a constellation falling into place

[Pre-Chorus]
Em                                       Am                   G
      My days end best when this sunset gets itself
Em                             Am            G                   Em
      Behind that little lady sitting on the passenger side
                       Am                G                                 Em
It's much less picturesque without her catching the light
  Em
The horizon tries but it's just not as kind on the eyes

[Chorus]

Em G Em Am Em G Em Bm
                                  As Arabella
Em G Em Am Em G Em Bm
                                  As Arabella

Em        G                Em          Am       Em            G     Em Bm
      Just might have tapped into your mind and soul
Em G     Em Am Em G     Em Am Bm
      You can---t     be sure

[Bridge]
C                                               A
That's magic in a cheetah print coat
                                         Em
Just a slip underneath it I hope
                                           G
Asking if I can have one of those
                                               C
Organic cigarettes that she smokes
                                                      A
Wraps her lips round the Mexican coke
                                                      C
Makes you wish that you were the bottle
                                                   D       D#
Takes a sip of your soul and it sounds like…

[Outro]
Em        G               Em          Am       Em            G     Em Bm
     Just might have tapped into your mind and soul
Em G     Em Am Em G      Em Bm
      You can---t     be sure

