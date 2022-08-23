TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar Dancing With Your Ghost - Sasha Sloan di dalam artikel ini.

Lagu Dancing With Your Ghost telah dirilis Sasha Sloan pada 28 Juni 2019 di kanal YouTube-nya.

Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Dancing With Your Ghost - Sasha Sloan:

**

Em D#aug G C

Am Em C



*

Em D#aug

Yelling at the sky

G C

Screaming at the world

Am Em

Baby, why'd you go away?

C

I'm still your girl

Em D#aug

Holding on too tight

D C

Head up in the clouds

Am Em C Em

Heaven only knows where you are now



#

Am G C Em

How do I love, how do I love again?

Am G C

How do I trust, how do I trust again?



* Reff

C G

I stay up all night, tell myself I'm alright

D Em D

Baby, you're just harder to see than most

C G

I put the record on, wait 'til I hear our song

C G

Every night, I'm dancing with your ghost

C G D

Every night, I'm dancing with your ghost



*

Em D#aug

Never got the chance

G C

To say a last goodbye

Am Em

I gotta move on

C

But it hurts to try



#

Am G C Em

How do I love, how do I love again?

Am G C

How do I trust, how do I trust again?



* Reff

C G

I stay up all night, tell myself I'm alright

D Em D

Baby, you're just harder to see than most

C G

I put the record on, wait 'til I hear our song

C G

Every night, I'm dancing with your ghost

C G D

Every night, I'm dancing with your ghost



*

Am G C Em

How do I love, how do I love again?

Am D C

How do I trust, how do I trust again?

* Reff

C G

I stay up all night, tell myself I'm alright

D Em7

Baby, you're just harder to see than most

D#aug C G

I put the record on, wait 'til I hear our song

C Em G

Every night, I'm dancing with your ghost

C Em G

Every night, I'm dancing with your ghost

C G

Every night, I'm dancing with your ghost

(Tribunnews.com)