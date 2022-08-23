Chord Gitar

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Dancing With Your Ghost - Sasha Sloan

Sasha Sloan telah merilis lagu Dancing With Your Ghosr pada 28 Juni 2019 di kanal YouTubenya.

Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Dancing With Your Ghost dari Sasha Sloan 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar Dancing With Your Ghost - Sasha Sloan di dalam artikel ini.

Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Dancing With Your Ghost - Sasha Sloan:

**

Em D#aug   G   C   
Am  Em   C       

 
*
Em             D#aug
Yelling at the sky
G                      C
Screaming at the world
Am                  Em
Baby, why'd you go away?
               C
I'm still your girl
Em              D#aug
Holding on too tight
D              C
Head up in the clouds
Am             Em               C     Em
Heaven only knows where you are now

 
#
Am             G              C       Em
How do I love, how do I love again?
Am              G                C
How do I trust, how do I trust again?

 
* Reff

          C                          G
I stay up all night, tell myself I'm alright
                  D                  Em   D
Baby, you're just harder to see than most
          C                           G
I put the record on, wait 'til I hear our song
                 C                     G
Every night, I'm dancing with your ghost
                 C                     G   D
Every night, I'm dancing with your ghost

 
*
Em              D#aug
Never got the chance
   G                 C
To say a last goodbye
 Am           Em
I gotta move on
                C
But it hurts to try

 
#
Am             G               C      Em
How do I love, how do I love again?
Am              G              C
How do I trust, how do I trust again?

 
* Reff

          C                          G
I stay up all night, tell myself I'm alright
                  D                  Em   D
Baby, you're just harder to see than most
          C                           G
I put the record on, wait 'til I hear our song
                 C                     G
Every night, I'm dancing with your ghost
                 C                     G   D
Every night, I'm dancing with your ghost

 
*
Am             G              C       Em
How do I love, how do I love again?
Am              D                C
How do I trust, how do I trust again?

* Reff

          C                          G
I stay up all night, tell myself I'm alright
                  D                     Em7
Baby, you're just harder to see than most
    D#aug C                            G
I put the record on, wait 'til I hear our song
                 C                    Em G
Every night, I'm dancing with your ghost
                 C                    Em  G
Every night, I'm dancing with your ghost
                 C                     G
Every night, I'm dancing with your ghost

(*)

