Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Dancing With Your Ghost - Sasha Sloan
Sasha Sloan telah merilis lagu Dancing With Your Ghosr pada 28 Juni 2019 di kanal YouTubenya.
Lagu Dancing With Your Ghost telah dirilis Sasha Sloan pada 28 Juni 2019 di kanal YouTube-nya.
Lagu Dancing With Your Ghost telah dirilis Sasha Sloan pada 28 Juni 2019 di kanal YouTube-nya.
Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Dancing With Your Ghost - Sasha Sloan:
**
Em D#aug G C
Am Em C
*
Em D#aug
Yelling at the sky
G C
Screaming at the world
Am Em
Baby, why'd you go away?
C
I'm still your girl
Em D#aug
Holding on too tight
D C
Head up in the clouds
Am Em C Em
Heaven only knows where you are now
#
Am G C Em
How do I love, how do I love again?
Am G C
How do I trust, how do I trust again?
* Reff
C G
I stay up all night, tell myself I'm alright
D Em D
Baby, you're just harder to see than most
C G
I put the record on, wait 'til I hear our song
C G
Every night, I'm dancing with your ghost
C G D
Every night, I'm dancing with your ghost
*
Em D#aug
Never got the chance
G C
To say a last goodbye
Am Em
I gotta move on
C
But it hurts to try
#
Am G C Em
How do I love, how do I love again?
Am G C
How do I trust, how do I trust again?
* Reff
C G
I stay up all night, tell myself I'm alright
D Em D
Baby, you're just harder to see than most
C G
I put the record on, wait 'til I hear our song
C G
Every night, I'm dancing with your ghost
C G D
Every night, I'm dancing with your ghost
*
Am G C Em
How do I love, how do I love again?
Am D C
How do I trust, how do I trust again?
* Reff
C G
I stay up all night, tell myself I'm alright
D Em7
Baby, you're just harder to see than most
D#aug C G
I put the record on, wait 'til I hear our song
C Em G
Every night, I'm dancing with your ghost
C Em G
Every night, I'm dancing with your ghost
C G
Every night, I'm dancing with your ghost
(*)
