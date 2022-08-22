Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Be With You - Akon: And No One Knows, Why Im Into You

Penyanyi Akon - simak chord lagu Be With You - Akon yang kembali viral di TikTok

Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu berjudul Be With You yang dipopulerkan oleh penyanyi R&B dan rapper Amerika, Akon.

Lagu Be With You telah dirilis pada 31 Juli 2018.

Hingga kini lagu Be With You telah didengarkan lebih dari 11 juta kali.

Lagu tersebut kembali viral di aplikasi TikTok dengan kutipan lirik: And no one knows, why I'm into you.

Chord Gitar Lagu Be With You - Akon:

Capo II

[Intro]

Em C G D

Eh eh eh eh eh eh

Em C G D

Ohhhhhh Ohhhhhh Ohhhhhh Ohhhhhh

[Verse]

Em

I know they wanna come and separate us but they can't do us nothin

C

You're the one I want and Imma continue lovin

G

Cause your considered wifey and I'm considered husband

D

And Imma always be there for you

Em

And either way you look at it I ain't goin nowhere from my muffin

C

Cause she gonna hold it down, can't nobody tell her nothing

G

You got the kind of love that always make up after fussin

D

And that's what gets me closer to you

[Pre-Chorus]

Em

And no one knows

C

Why I'm into you

G D

Cause you'll never know what it's like to walk in our shoes

Em C

And no one knows, the things we've been through

G D

Can never measure up to half of what I put you through

Em

That's why we'll break through

[Chorus]

C

And I don't care what they say

G

I'm gonna be with you

D

I'm gonna be with you

Em

I wanna be with you

C

And I don't care what they do

G

I'm gonna be with you

D

I'm gonna be with you

Em

I'm gonna be with you

[Verse]

Seems like every day that go by things are gettin harder

C

Want to be the one that give you the whole enchilada

G

Cause I know what my baby like,

D

I know you love that Prada Louis bag to match with the shoes

Em

All about knowing you I'm into doing things to keep her longer

C

Stickin together forever, watch it grow stronger

G

That's the way it has to be, everything proper

D

Keepin it always true

[Pre-Chorus]

Em

And no one knows

C

Why I'm into you

G D

Cause you'll never know what it's like to walk in our shoes

Em C

And no one knows, the things we've been through

G D

Can never measure up to half of what I put you through

Em

That's why we'll break through

[Chorus]

C

And I don't care what they say

G

I'm gonna be with you

D

I'm gonna be with you

Em

I wanna be with you

C

And I don't care what they do

G

I'm gonna be with you

D

I'm gonna be with you

Em

I'm gonna be with you

[Bridge]

C

You are everything in my life see the joy you bring

G D

And ain't no one I can compare you to

Em C

And I know that you will never walk away from me no matter what

G D

And that's why I plan to do the same thing for you

Em

And I want you to know

[Chorus]

C

And I don't care what they say

G

I'm gonna be with you

D

I'm gonna be with you

Em

I wanna be with you

C

And I don't care what they do

G

I'm gonna be with you

D

I'm gonna be with you

Em

I'm gonna be with you

[Chorus]

C

And I don't care what they say

G

I'm gonna be with you

D

I'm gonna be with you

Em

I wanna be with you

C

And I don't care what they do

G

I'm gonna be with you

D

I'm gonna be with you

Em

I'm gonna be with you

