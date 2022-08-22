Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Be With You - Akon: And No One Knows, Why Im Into You
Chord gitar dan lirik lagu berjudul Be With You yang dipopulerkan oleh penyanyi R&B dan rapper Akon, kini tengah viral kembali di TikTok.
Penulis: Ayu Miftakhul Husna
Editor: Daryono
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu berjudul Be With You yang dipopulerkan oleh penyanyi R&B dan rapper Amerika, Akon.
Lagu Be With You telah dirilis pada 31 Juli 2018 di kanal YouTube Akon.
Hingga kini lagu Be With You telah didengarkan lebih dari 11 juta kali.
Lagu tersebut kembali viral di aplikasi TikTok dengan kutipan lirik: And no one knows, why I'm into you.
Baca juga: Chord Gitar Honey - Shaggy Dog: Ketika Sepi Datang Melanda Hatiku
Chord Gitar Lagu Be With You - Akon:
Capo II
[Intro]
Em C G D
Eh eh eh eh eh eh
Em C G D
Ohhhhhh Ohhhhhh Ohhhhhh Ohhhhhh
[Verse]
Em
I know they wanna come and separate us but they can't do us nothin
C
You're the one I want and Imma continue lovin
G
Cause your considered wifey and I'm considered husband
D
And Imma always be there for you
Em
And either way you look at it I ain't goin nowhere from my muffin
C
Cause she gonna hold it down, can't nobody tell her nothing
G
You got the kind of love that always make up after fussin
D
And that's what gets me closer to you
[Pre-Chorus]
Em
And no one knows
C
Why I'm into you
G D
Cause you'll never know what it's like to walk in our shoes
Em C
And no one knows, the things we've been through
G D
Can never measure up to half of what I put you through
Em
That's why we'll break through
[Chorus]
C
And I don't care what they say
G
I'm gonna be with you
D
I'm gonna be with you
Em
I wanna be with you
C
And I don't care what they do
G
I'm gonna be with you
D
I'm gonna be with you
Em
I'm gonna be with you
[Verse]
Seems like every day that go by things are gettin harder
C
Want to be the one that give you the whole enchilada
G
Cause I know what my baby like,
D
I know you love that Prada Louis bag to match with the shoes
Em
All about knowing you I'm into doing things to keep her longer
C
Stickin together forever, watch it grow stronger
G
That's the way it has to be, everything proper
D
Keepin it always true
[Pre-Chorus]
Em
And no one knows
C
Why I'm into you
G D
Cause you'll never know what it's like to walk in our shoes
Em C
And no one knows, the things we've been through
G D
Can never measure up to half of what I put you through
Em
That's why we'll break through
[Chorus]
C
And I don't care what they say
G
I'm gonna be with you
D
I'm gonna be with you
Em
I wanna be with you
C
And I don't care what they do
G
I'm gonna be with you
D
I'm gonna be with you
Em
I'm gonna be with you
[Bridge]
C
You are everything in my life see the joy you bring
G D
And ain't no one I can compare you to
Em C
And I know that you will never walk away from me no matter what
G D
And that's why I plan to do the same thing for you
Em
And I want you to know
[Chorus]
C
And I don't care what they say
G
I'm gonna be with you
D
I'm gonna be with you
Em
I wanna be with you
C
And I don't care what they do
G
I'm gonna be with you
D
I'm gonna be with you
Em
I'm gonna be with you
[Chorus]
C
And I don't care what they say
G
I'm gonna be with you
D
I'm gonna be with you
Em
I wanna be with you
C
And I don't care what they do
G
I'm gonna be with you
D
I'm gonna be with you
Em
I'm gonna be with you
Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Saturday Nights - Khalid
Simak chord gitar lainnya
(Tribunnews.com)
Sumber: TribunSolo.com
|1. Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Saturday Nights - Khalid
|2. Chord Gitar Jarak dan Kita - Dhyo Haw: Walaupun Kau Jauh Cintaku Takkan Hilang
|3. Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Menunggu Tanpa Waktu - Element: Sisakan Untukku Cinta Itu
|4. Chord Gitar Benang Biru - Meggy Z: Kalau Hanya untuk Mengejar Laki-laki Lain