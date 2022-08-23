Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu R U Mine? - Arctic Monkeys
Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu R U Mine? dari Arctic Monkeys yang rilis tahun 2013
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Inilah chord gitar dan lirik lagu R U Mine dari Arctic Monkeys.
Lagu Arabella ini rilis tahun 2013 dan masuk dalam album AM.
Di Spotify, lagu Arabella telah didengarkan lebih dari 600 juta kali.
R U Mine? - Arctic Monkeys
F#m D Bm
I'm like a puppet on a string, Tracy Island, time-traveling diamond
F#m D Bm
cutter shaped heartaches, come to find ya fall in some velvet morning
F#m D Bm
Years too late, she's a silver lining lone ranger riding
F#m D Bm
Through an open space, in my mind when she's not right there beside me
F#m D Bm
I go crazy 'cause here isn't where I wanna be
F#m D Bm
And satisfaction feels like a distant memory
F#m D Bm F#m D Bm
And I can't help myself, all I wanna hear her say is "Are you mine? "
F#m D Bm
Are you mine?
F#m D Bm
Are you mine?
F#m D Bm
Are you mine? (Oh Are...)
F#m D Bm
F#m D Bm
I guess what I'm trying to say is I need the deep end, keep imagining meeting,
F#m D Bm
Wished away entire lifetimes, unfair we're not somewhere
F#m D Bm
Misbehaving for days, great escape
F#m D Bm
Lost track of time and space, she's a silver lining climbing on my desire
F#m D Bm
I go crazy 'cause here isn't where I wanna be
F#m D Bm
And satisfaction feels like a distant memory
F#m D Bm F#m D Bm
And I can't help myself, all I wanna hear her say is "Are you mine? "
F#m D Bm
Are you mine?
F#m D Bm
Are you mine?
F#m D Bm
Are you mine? (Oh Are...)
F#m D Bm
Bm D F#m
And the thrill of the chase moves in mysterious ways
A
So in case I'm mistaken,
Bm D C# Bm
I just wanna hear you say you got me baby
Am F#m
Are you mine?
N.C.
She's a silver lining lone ranger riding through an open space
N.C.
In my mind when she's not right there beside me
F#m D Bm
I go crazy 'cause here isn't where I wanna be
F#m D Bm
And satisfaction feels like a distant memory
F#m
And I can't help myself,
D Bm F#m D Bm
All I wanna hear her say is "Are you mine? "
F#m D Bm
Well, are you mine? (Are you mine tomorrow?)
F#m D Bm
Are you mine? (Or just mine tonight?)
F#m D Bm
Are you mine? (Are you mine tomorrow, or just mine tonight?)
