Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu R U Mine? - Arctic Monkeys

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Inilah chord gitar dan lirik lagu R U Mine dari Arctic Monkeys.

Lagu Arabella ini rilis tahun 2013 dan masuk dalam album AM.

Di Spotify, lagu Arabella telah didengarkan lebih dari 600 juta kali.

R U Mine? - Arctic Monkeys

F#m D Bm

I'm like a puppet on a string, Tracy Island, time-traveling diamond

F#m D Bm

cutter shaped heartaches, come to find ya fall in some velvet morning

F#m D Bm

Years too late, she's a silver lining lone ranger riding

F#m D Bm

Through an open space, in my mind when she's not right there beside me

F#m D Bm

I go crazy 'cause here isn't where I wanna be

F#m D Bm

And satisfaction feels like a distant memory

F#m D Bm F#m D Bm

And I can't help myself, all I wanna hear her say is "Are you mine? "

F#m D Bm

Are you mine?

F#m D Bm

Are you mine?

F#m D Bm

Are you mine? (Oh Are...)

F#m D Bm

F#m D Bm

I guess what I'm trying to say is I need the deep end, keep imagining meeting,

F#m D Bm

Wished away entire lifetimes, unfair we're not somewhere

F#m D Bm

Misbehaving for days, great escape

F#m D Bm

Lost track of time and space, she's a silver lining climbing on my desire

F#m D Bm

I go crazy 'cause here isn't where I wanna be

F#m D Bm

And satisfaction feels like a distant memory

F#m D Bm F#m D Bm

And I can't help myself, all I wanna hear her say is "Are you mine? "

F#m D Bm

Are you mine?

F#m D Bm

Are you mine?

F#m D Bm

Are you mine? (Oh Are...)

F#m D Bm

Bm D F#m

And the thrill of the chase moves in mysterious ways

A

So in case I'm mistaken,

Bm D C# Bm

I just wanna hear you say you got me baby

Am F#m

Are you mine?

N.C.

She's a silver lining lone ranger riding through an open space

N.C.

In my mind when she's not right there beside me

F#m D Bm

I go crazy 'cause here isn't where I wanna be

F#m D Bm

And satisfaction feels like a distant memory

F#m

And I can't help myself,

D Bm F#m D Bm

All I wanna hear her say is "Are you mine? "

F#m D Bm

Well, are you mine? (Are you mine tomorrow?)

F#m D Bm

Are you mine? (Or just mine tonight?)

F#m D Bm

Are you mine? (Are you mine tomorrow, or just mine tonight?)

(Tribunnews.com)