Lirik Lagu
Lirik Lagu Don't Rain On My Parade - Barbra Streisand: to Rain on My Parade
Simak lirik lagu Don't Rain On My Parade - Barbra Streisand yang rilis pada 2013.
Penulis: Izmi Ulirrosifa
Editor: Ayu Miftakhul Husna
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak lirik Lagu Don't Rain On My Parade dalam artikel ini.
Petikan liriknya yakni 'Don't tell me not to live'.
Lagu Don't Rain On My Parade rilis pada 2013.
Lagu ini merupakan salah satu single milik Barbra Streisand dari albumnya berjudul Funny Girl (Original Broadway Cast Recording).
Lagu Don't Rain On My Parade diciptakandan dipopulerkan oleh Barbra Streisand.
Lirik Lagu Don't Rain On My Parade - Barbra Streisand
Don't tell me not to live
Just sit and putter
Life's candy and the sun's
A ball of butter
Don't bring around a cloud
To rain on my parade
Don't tell me not to fly
I've simply got to
If someone takes a spill
It's me and not you
Who told you you're allowed
To rain on my parade.
I'll march my band out
I'll beat my drum
And if I'm fanned out
You'll turn at that, sir
At least I didn't fake it
Hat, sir, I guess I didn't make it,
But where they're on the rows
of sheer perfection
A freckle on the nose
of life's complexion
The cinder or the shiny apple of its eye
I gotta fly once
I gotta try once
Only can die once
Right, sir,
Ooh life is juicy,
Juicy and you see
I'm gonna have my bite, sir
Get ready for me love coz I'm a comin'
I'm simply gotta march, my heart's a drummin'
Don't bring around the cloud
To rain on my parade
I'm gonna live and live now
Get what I want, I know how,
One road for the whole shepbang
One throw the bell will go clang
Eye on the target and wham
One shot, one gunshot and bam!
Hey Mr Arnstein, here I am.
I'll march my band out
I'll keep my strum
And if I'm fanned out
You'll turn at that, sir
At least I didn't fake it
Hat, sir, I guess I didn't make it,
Get ready for me love coz I'm a comin'
I'm simply gotta march, my heart's a drummin'
Nobody, nobody is gonna rain on my parade.
(Tribunnews.com)
Sumber: TribunSolo.com
