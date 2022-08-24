Lirik Lagu Don't Rain On My Parade - Barbra Streisand: to Rain on My Parade

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak lirik Lagu Don't Rain On My Parade dalam artikel ini.

Petikan liriknya yakni 'Don't tell me not to live'.

Lagu Don't Rain On My Parade rilis pada 2013.

Lagu ini merupakan salah satu single milik Barbra Streisand dari albumnya berjudul Funny Girl (Original Broadway Cast Recording).

Lagu Don't Rain On My Parade diciptakandan dipopulerkan oleh Barbra Streisand.

Lirik Lagu Don't Rain On My Parade - Barbra Streisand

Don't tell me not to live

Just sit and putter

Life's candy and the sun's

A ball of butter

Don't bring around a cloud

To rain on my parade

Don't tell me not to fly

I've simply got to

If someone takes a spill

It's me and not you

Who told you you're allowed

To rain on my parade.

I'll march my band out

I'll beat my drum

And if I'm fanned out

You'll turn at that, sir

At least I didn't fake it

Hat, sir, I guess I didn't make it,

But where they're on the rows

of sheer perfection

A freckle on the nose

of life's complexion

The cinder or the shiny apple of its eye

I gotta fly once

I gotta try once

Only can die once

Right, sir,

Ooh life is juicy,

Juicy and you see

I'm gonna have my bite, sir

Get ready for me love coz I'm a comin'

I'm simply gotta march, my heart's a drummin'

Don't bring around the cloud

To rain on my parade

I'm gonna live and live now

Get what I want, I know how,

One road for the whole shepbang

One throw the bell will go clang

Eye on the target and wham

One shot, one gunshot and bam!

Hey Mr Arnstein, here I am.

I'll march my band out

I'll keep my strum

And if I'm fanned out

You'll turn at that, sir

At least I didn't fake it

Hat, sir, I guess I didn't make it,

Get ready for me love coz I'm a comin'

I'm simply gotta march, my heart's a drummin'

Nobody, nobody is gonna rain on my parade.

