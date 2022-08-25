Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Just The Same - Bruno Major

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut chord dan lirik lagu Just the Same dari Bruno Major

Just The Same menjadi bagian dari album studio debutnya yang berjudul A Song for Every Moon.

Lagu Just The Same ini rilis pada 2017.

Just The Same - Bruno Major

Intro:

A7 Dm C F (x2)

Verse 1:

A7 Dm C F

Smash all the pictures where I am in the frame

A7 Dm C F

Toy with my emotions as if it is a game

A7 Dm F/A Bb G

In the heat of the moment call someone else's name

F Bb F

I would love you just the same

Verse 2:

A7 Dm C F

Drag me through the dirt, cut me to the bone

A7 Dm C F

Leave me for dead and laugh your way back home

A7 Dm F/A Bb G

I'd still be smiling, like a madman in the rain

F Bb F

And I would love you just the same

Chorus:

F7 Bb

So do your worst to me

C F

Test my loyalty

Bb

I will pass with distinction

C F

Of first degree

F7 Bb A7

I lost my mind to you

Dm G

Somewhere down the line that you drew

Eb Bb Dm G

But I only have myself to blame

F Bb F

Cos I still love you just the same

Verse 3:

A7 Dm C F

Flog me with malice till the rivers run red

A7 Dm C F

Make me an outlaw, put a price upon my head

A7 Dm F/A Bb G

And cast me to exile or a house for the insane

F Bb F

And I would love you just the same

Chorus:

F7 Bb

So do your worst to me

C F

Test my loyalty

Bb

I will pass with distinction

C F

Of first degree

F7 Bb A7

I lost my mind to you

Dm G

Somewhere down the line that you drew

Eb Bb Dm G

But I only have myself to blame

F Bb Dm G

Cos I still love you just the same

F Bb F

Cos I still love you just the same





