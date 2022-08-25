Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Just The Same - Bruno Major
Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Just The Same dari Bruno Major. Lagu ini rilis pada tahun 2017.
Penulis: Milani Resti Dilanggi
Editor: Pravitri Retno Widyastuti
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut chord dan lirik lagu Just the Same dari Bruno Major
Just The Same menjadi bagian dari album studio debutnya yang berjudul A Song for Every Moon.
Lagu Just The Same ini rilis pada 2017.
Just The Same - Bruno Major
Intro:
A7 Dm C F (x2)
Verse 1:
A7 Dm C F
Smash all the pictures where I am in the frame
A7 Dm C F
Toy with my emotions as if it is a game
A7 Dm F/A Bb G
In the heat of the moment call someone else's name
F Bb F
I would love you just the same
Verse 2:
A7 Dm C F
Drag me through the dirt, cut me to the bone
A7 Dm C F
Leave me for dead and laugh your way back home
A7 Dm F/A Bb G
I'd still be smiling, like a madman in the rain
F Bb F
And I would love you just the same
Chorus:
F7 Bb
So do your worst to me
C F
Test my loyalty
Bb
I will pass with distinction
C F
Of first degree
F7 Bb A7
I lost my mind to you
Dm G
Somewhere down the line that you drew
Eb Bb Dm G
But I only have myself to blame
F Bb F
Cos I still love you just the same
Verse 3:
A7 Dm C F
Flog me with malice till the rivers run red
A7 Dm C F
Make me an outlaw, put a price upon my head
A7 Dm F/A Bb G
And cast me to exile or a house for the insane
F Bb F
And I would love you just the same
Chorus:
F7 Bb
So do your worst to me
C F
Test my loyalty
Bb
I will pass with distinction
C F
Of first degree
F7 Bb A7
I lost my mind to you
Dm G
Somewhere down the line that you drew
Eb Bb Dm G
But I only have myself to blame
F Bb Dm G
Cos I still love you just the same
F Bb F
Cos I still love you just the same
(Tribunnews.com)