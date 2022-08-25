Chord Gitar

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Just The Same - Bruno Major

Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Just The Same dari Bruno Major. Lagu ini rilis pada tahun 2017.

zoom-inlihat foto Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Just The Same - Bruno Major
Mola Tv
Bruno Major di Mola Tv Edisi 21 Mei 2021 - Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Just The Same dari Bruno Major yang rilis pada tahun 2017. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut chord dan lirik lagu Just the Same dari Bruno Major

Just The Same menjadi bagian dari album studio debutnya yang berjudul A Song for Every Moon.

Lagu Just The Same ini rilis pada 2017.

Just The Same - Bruno Major

Intro:
A7  Dm  C  F  (x2)

Verse 1:
A7            Dm             C           F
Smash all the pictures where I am in the frame
A7           Dm         C          F
Toy with my emotions as if it is a game
       A7          Dm          F/A            Bb    G
In the heat of the moment call someone else's name
F        Bb           F
I would love you just the same

Verse 2:
A7      Dm                C             F
Drag me through the dirt, cut me to the bone
A7           Dm       C               F
Leave me for dead and laugh your way back home
A7   Dm                      F/A           Bb    G
I'd still be smiling, like a madman in the rain
    F        Bb           F
And I would love you just the same

Chorus:
F7        Bb
So do your worst to me
C        F
Test my loyalty
         Bb
I will pass with distinction
C        F
Of first degree
F7          Bb     A7
I lost my mind to you
                   Dm          G
Somewhere down the line that you drew
      Eb     Bb         Dm    G
But I only have myself to blame
    F        Bb            F
Cos I still love you just the same

Verse 3:
A7        Dm                 C          F
Flog me with malice till the rivers run red
A7         Dm            C           F
Make me an outlaw, put a price upon my head
    A7      Dm            F/A           Bb    G
And cast me to exile or a house for the insane
    F        Bb             F
And I would love you just the same

Chorus:
F7         Bb
So do your worst to me
 C       F
Test my loyalty
         Bb
I will pass with distinction
  C        F
Of first degree
   F7        Bb     A7
I lost my mind to you
                    Dm            G
Somewhere down the line that you drew
   Eb         Bb        Dm  G
But I only have myself to blame
 F        Bb                 Dm    G
Cos I still love you just the same
       F        Bb                 F
Cos I still love you just the same

(Tribunnews.com)

Sumber: TribunSolo.com
Tags
Just The Same - Bruno Major
Chord Gitar Just The Same - Bruno Major
Lirik Lagu Just The Same - Bruno Major
Bruno Major
chord gitar
Baca Juga
KOMENTAR

BERITA TERKINI

berita POPULER

© 2022 TRIBUNnews.com,a subsidiary of KG Media.
All Right Reserved
About Us
Help
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Contact Us
Pedoman Media Siber
Redaksi
Info iklan