Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Control - Zoe Wees

Simak chord gitar Control - Zoe Wees di dalam artikel ini.

Lagu Control telah dirilis Zoe Wees pada tahun 2020 di kanal YouTubenya.

Berikut chord gitar dan lirik Control - Zoe Wees:

[Intro]

C#m A E Eadd9

[Verse 1]

C#m A E Eadd9

Early in the morning I still get a little bit nervous

C#m A E Eadd9

Fighting my anxiety constantly I try to control it

C#m A E Eadd9

Even when I know it’s been forever I can still feel the spin

C#m A E Eadd9

Hurts when I remember and I never wanna feel it again

[Pre-Chorus]

B G#m A

Don’t know if you get it cause I can’t express how thankful I am

B G#m A

That you were always with me when it hurts I know that you understand

[Chorus]

C#m A E

I don’t wanna lose control

C#m A E

Nothing I can do anymore

A C#m

Trying every day when I hold my breath

B E

Spinning out in space pressing on my chest

C#m A E

I don’t wanna lose control

[Verse 2]

C#m A E Eadd9

Sometimes I still think it’s coming but I know it’s not

C#m A E Eadd9

Trying to breathe in and then out but the air gets caught

C#m A E Eadd9

Cause even though I’m older now and I know how to shake off the past

C#m A E Eadd9

I wouldn’t have made it if I didn’t have you holding my hand

[Chorus]

C#m A E

I don’t wanna lose control

C#m A E

Nothing I can do anymore

A C#m

Trying every day when I hold my breath

B E

Spinning out in space pressing on my chest

C#m A E

I don’t wanna lose control

[Bridge]

A C#m B

I need you to know I would never be this strong without you

E

You’ve seen how I’ve grown you took all my doubt

C#m A E

Cause you were home

[Chorus]

C#m A E

I don’t wanna lose control

C#m A E

There’s nothing I can do anymore

C#m A E

I don’t wanna lose control

C#m A E

Nothing I can do anymore anymore

A C#m

Trying every day when I hold my breath

B E

Spinning out in space pressing on my chest

C#m A E

I don’t wanna lose control

