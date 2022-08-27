Chord Gitar

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Control - Zoe Wees

Zoe Wees telah merilis lagu Control pada tahun 2022 di kanal YouTubenya.

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar Control - Zoe Wees di dalam artikel ini.

Lagu Control telah dirilis Zoe Wees pada tahun 2020 di kanal YouTubenya.

Berikut chord gitar dan lirik Control - Zoe Wees:

[Intro]

C#m A E Eadd9

[Verse 1]

C#m                                 A                       E   Eadd9
Early in the morning I still get a little bit nervous
C#m                           A                               E       Eadd9
Fighting my anxiety constantly I try to control it
C#m                                       A                                 E       Eadd9
Even when I know it’s been forever I can still feel the spin
C#m                                         A                         E         Eadd9
Hurts when I remember and I never wanna feel it again

[Pre-Chorus]
B                                               G#m                                     A
Don’t know if you get it cause I can’t express how thankful I am
B                                                     G#m                                       A
That you were always with me when it hurts I know that you understand

[Chorus]
                       C#m  A           E 
I don’t wanna lose         control
                       C#m A           E
Nothing I can do          anymore
                       A                           C#m
Trying every day when I hold my breath
                          B                                  E
Spinning out in space pressing on my chest
                       C#m A           E
I don’t wanna lose        control

[Verse 2]
C#m                                  A                                 E      Eadd9
Sometimes I still think it’s coming but I know it’s not
C#m                                     A                                E         Eadd9
Trying to breathe in and then out but the air gets caught
C#m                                                        A                                      E      Eadd9
Cause even though I’m older now and I know how to shake off the past
C#m                                  A                                          E        Eadd9
I wouldn’t have made it if I didn’t have you holding my hand

[Chorus]
                       C#m  A          E
I don’t wanna lose        control
                       C#m A           E
Nothing I can do          anymore
                        A                          C#m
Trying every day when I hold my breath
                          B                                   E
Spinning out in space pressing on my chest
                       C#m A          E
I don’t wanna lose       control

[Bridge]
      A                                  C#m                                       B
I need you to know I would never be this strong without you
                                     E
You’ve seen how I’ve grown you took all my doubt
          C#m A           E
Cause you       were home

[Chorus]
                       C#m A           E
I don’t wanna lose        control
                             C#m A          E
There’s nothing I can do      anymore
                       C#m A          E
I don’t wanna lose       control
                         C#m A            E
Nothing I can do           anymore anymore
                       A                            C#m
Trying every day when I hold my breath
                          B                                   E
Spinning out in space pressing on my chest

                       C#m A           E
I don’t wanna lose        control

