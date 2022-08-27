Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Control - Zoe Wees
Zoe Wees telah merilis lagu Control pada tahun 2022 di kanal YouTubenya.
[Intro]
C#m A E Eadd9
[Verse 1]
C#m A E Eadd9
Early in the morning I still get a little bit nervous
C#m A E Eadd9
Fighting my anxiety constantly I try to control it
C#m A E Eadd9
Even when I know it’s been forever I can still feel the spin
C#m A E Eadd9
Hurts when I remember and I never wanna feel it again
[Pre-Chorus]
B G#m A
Don’t know if you get it cause I can’t express how thankful I am
B G#m A
That you were always with me when it hurts I know that you understand
[Chorus]
C#m A E
I don’t wanna lose control
C#m A E
Nothing I can do anymore
A C#m
Trying every day when I hold my breath
B E
Spinning out in space pressing on my chest
C#m A E
I don’t wanna lose control
[Verse 2]
C#m A E Eadd9
Sometimes I still think it’s coming but I know it’s not
C#m A E Eadd9
Trying to breathe in and then out but the air gets caught
C#m A E Eadd9
Cause even though I’m older now and I know how to shake off the past
C#m A E Eadd9
I wouldn’t have made it if I didn’t have you holding my hand
[Chorus]
C#m A E
I don’t wanna lose control
C#m A E
Nothing I can do anymore
A C#m
Trying every day when I hold my breath
B E
Spinning out in space pressing on my chest
C#m A E
I don’t wanna lose control
[Bridge]
A C#m B
I need you to know I would never be this strong without you
E
You’ve seen how I’ve grown you took all my doubt
C#m A E
Cause you were home
[Chorus]
C#m A E
I don’t wanna lose control
C#m A E
There’s nothing I can do anymore
C#m A E
I don’t wanna lose control
C#m A E
Nothing I can do anymore anymore
A C#m
Trying every day when I hold my breath
B E
Spinning out in space pressing on my chest
C#m A E
I don’t wanna lose control
