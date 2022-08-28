Berikut Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu I Need You More Today - Caleb Santos.

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar I Need You More Today, lengkap dengan lirik lagu.

I Need You More Today dinyanyikan oleh Caleb Santos.

Lagu I Need You More Today dirilis pada 23 Agustus 2017 lalu.

I Need You More Today diproduseri oleh Civ Fontanilla dan Caleb Santos.

Berikut Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu I Need You More Today - Caleb Santos:

[Verse]

A

It's how you used to say

E

I love you and I miss you

F#m D

It's how you pretend to love me then

A E

When you wandered off the things we've done before

F#m

Now it's too late to turn back

D

Anymore

[Refrain]

F#m

I used to say I love you

D

I used to say I miss you

Bm

And now it's all gone are we fading

E

away

[Chorus]

A E

Are you coming back into my arms

F#m

To love me again

D A

I love you, I miss you, I need you now

E F#m

More than ever, more than words can say

D

I love you and I miss you

A

I need you more today



[Verse]

E

It's how you used to say I love you and I miss you

F#m D

It's how you pretend to love me then

A E

That kept me thinkin' of the things we've done before

F#m D

Now is it too late to turn back anymore

[Refrain]

F#m

I used to say I love you

D

I used to say I miss you

Bm

And now it's all gone are we fading

E

away

[Chorus]

A E

Are you coming back into my arms

F#m

To love me again

D A

I love you, I miss you, I need you now

E F#m

More than ever, more than words can say

D

I love you and I miss you

A

You're all I ever wanted

E

And all I ever needed

Bm

Even if you pretend please love me

E

again.



[Chorus]

A E

Are you coming back into my arms

F#m

To love me again

D A

I love you, I miss you, I need you now

E F#m

More than ever, more than words can say

D

I love you and I miss you

A E

Back into my arms

F#m

To love me again

D A

I love you, I miss you, I need you now

E F#m

More than ever, more than words can say

D

I love you and I miss you



A E

Are you coming back into my arms

F#m

To love me again

D A

I love you, I miss you, I need you now

E F#m

More than ever, more than words can say

D

I love you and I miss you

A

I need you more today

E-F#m-D

I need you more today

A

I need you more today

