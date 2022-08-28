Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu I Need You More Today - Caleb Santos
Simak Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu I Need You More Today - Caleb Santos dalam artikel ini.
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar I Need You More Today, lengkap dengan lirik lagu.
I Need You More Today dinyanyikan oleh Caleb Santos.
Lagu I Need You More Today dirilis pada 23 Agustus 2017 lalu.
I Need You More Today diproduseri oleh Civ Fontanilla dan Caleb Santos.
Berikut Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu I Need You More Today - Caleb Santos:
[Verse]
A
It's how you used to say
E
I love you and I miss you
F#m D
It's how you pretend to love me then
A E
When you wandered off the things we've done before
F#m
Now it's too late to turn back
D
Anymore
[Refrain]
F#m
I used to say I love you
D
I used to say I miss you
Bm
And now it's all gone are we fading
E
away
[Chorus]
A E
Are you coming back into my arms
F#m
To love me again
D A
I love you, I miss you, I need you now
E F#m
More than ever, more than words can say
D
I love you and I miss you
A
I need you more today
[Verse]
E
It's how you used to say I love you and I miss you
F#m D
It's how you pretend to love me then
A E
That kept me thinkin' of the things we've done before
F#m D
Now is it too late to turn back anymore
[Refrain]
F#m
I used to say I love you
D
I used to say I miss you
Bm
And now it's all gone are we fading
E
away
[Chorus]
A E
Are you coming back into my arms
F#m
To love me again
D A
I love you, I miss you, I need you now
E F#m
More than ever, more than words can say
D
I love you and I miss you
A
You're all I ever wanted
E
And all I ever needed
Bm
Even if you pretend please love me
E
again.
[Chorus]
A E
Are you coming back into my arms
F#m
To love me again
D A
I love you, I miss you, I need you now
E F#m
More than ever, more than words can say
D
I love you and I miss you
A E
Back into my arms
F#m
To love me again
D A
I love you, I miss you, I need you now
E F#m
More than ever, more than words can say
D
I love you and I miss you
A E
Are you coming back into my arms
F#m
To love me again
D A
I love you, I miss you, I need you now
E F#m
More than ever, more than words can say
D
I love you and I miss you
A
I need you more today
E-F#m-D
I need you more today
A
I need you more today
