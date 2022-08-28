Chord Gitar

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu I Need You More Today - Caleb Santos

Penulis: Izmi Ulirrosifa
I Need You More Today - Caleb Santos 

I Need You More Today dinyanyikan oleh Caleb Santos.

Lagu I Need You More Today dirilis pada 23 Agustus 2017 lalu.

I Need You More Today diproduseri oleh Civ Fontanilla dan Caleb Santos.

[Verse]

A
It's how you used to say

E
I love you and I miss you

F#m                             D
It's how you pretend to love me then

A                                       E
When you wandered off the things we've done before

F#m
Now it's too late to turn back

D
Anymore

[Refrain]

F#m
I used to say I love you

D
I used to say I miss you

Bm
And now it's all gone are we fading

E
away

[Chorus]

       A                        E
Are you coming back into my arms

                F#m
To love me again

                         D               A
I love you, I miss you, I need you now

                E                  F#m
More than ever, more than words can say

                            D
I love you and I miss you

                        A
I need you more today

 
[Verse]

                                E
It's how you used to say I love you and I miss you

F#m                                        D
It's how you pretend to love me then

A                                      E
That kept me thinkin' of the things we've done before

F#m                                        D
Now is it too late to turn back anymore

[Refrain]

F#m
I used to say I love you

D
I used to say I miss you

Bm
And now it's all gone are we fading

E
away

[Chorus]

       A                        E
Are you coming back into my arms

                F#m
To love me again

                         D               A
I love you, I miss you, I need you now

                E                  F#m
More than ever, more than words can say

                            D
I love you and I miss you

        A
You're all I ever wanted

        E
And all I ever needed

Bm
Even if you pretend please love me

E
again.

[Chorus]

       A                        E
Are you coming back into my arms

                F#m
To love me again

                         D               A
I love you, I miss you, I need you now

                E                  F#m
More than ever, more than words can say

                            D
I love you and I miss you

A                   E
Back into my arms

                F#m
To love me again

                         D               A
I love you, I miss you, I need you now

                E                  F#m
More than ever, more than words can say

                            D
I love you and I miss you

       A                        E
Are you coming back into my arms

                F#m
To love me again

                         D               A
I love you, I miss you, I need you now

                E                  F#m
More than ever, more than words can say

                            D
I love you and I miss you

                        A
I need you more today

E-F#m-D
I need you more today

                        A
I need you more today

