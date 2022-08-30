Chord Gitar

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Fallin' All In You - Shawn Mendes

Shawn Mendes telah merilis lagu Fallin' All In You pada 24 Mei 2018 di kanal YouTubenya.

zoom-inlihat foto Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Fallin' All In You - Shawn Mendes
Shawn Mendes . Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Fallin' All In You - Shawn Mendes 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar Fallin' All In You - Shawn Mendes di dalam artikel ini.

Lagu Fallin' All In You telah dirilis Shawn Mendes pada 24 Mei 2018 di kanal YouTubenya.

Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Fallin' All In You - Shawn Mendes:

G
Sunrise with you on my chest
G
No blinds in the place where I live
Em
Daybreak open your eyes
                Em
'Cause this was only
ever meant to be for one night
      C
Still, we're changing our minds here
D                G
Be yours, be my dear
                        G
So close with you on my lips
                          Em
Touch noses, feeling your breath
                               Em
Push your heart and pull away, yeah
                             C
Be my summer in a winter day love
                      D
I can't see one thing wrong
                    G
Between the both of us
                  G
Be mine, be mine, yeah, Anytime, anytime

Em                 C
Oh.. you know I've been alone
            G              D
for quite a while, haven't I
                    Em
I thought I knew it all
                     C
Found love but I was wrong
                 G
More times than enough
                    D
But since you came along

I'm thinking baby

Chorus
G
You.. are bringing out
                    Em
a different kind of me
Em
There's no safety net
            C          D
that's underneath, I'm free
            G
Falling all in you..
G
fell for men
                       Em
who weren't how they appear
Em
Trapped up on a tightrope
          C           D
now we're here, we're free
            G
Falling all in you

G
Fast forward a couple years, yeah
G
Grown up in the place that we live, yeah
Em
Make love, then we fight
             Em
Laugh 'cause it was only
                            C
meant to be for one night baby
                    D
I guess we can't control
                      G
What's just not up to us
                  G
Be mine, be mine, yeah, Anytime, anytime

(-F#m) Em                 C
       Oh.. you know I've been alone
            G              D
for quite a while, haven't I
                    Em
I thought I knew it all
                     C
Found love but I was wrong
                 G
More times than enough
                    D
But since you came along

I'm thinking baby

Chorus
G
You.. are bringing out
                    Em
a different kind of me
Em
There's no safety net
            C          D
that's underneath, I'm free
            G
Falling all in you..
G
fell for men
                       Em
who weren't how they appear
Em
Trapped up on a tightrope
          C           D
now we're here, we're free
            G
Falling all in you

      G                         Em
Every time I see you baby I get lost
       C
If I'm dreaming, baby,
                     G
please don't wake me up
      D
Every night I'm with you
               Em
I fall more in love
                       C
Now I'm laying by your side
                 G
Everything feels right
                D
since you came along

I'm thinking baby

Chorus
G
You, yeah.. are bringing out
                    Em
a different kind of me
Em
There's no safety net
            C          D
that's underneath, I'm free
            G
Falling all in you..
G
fell for men
                       Em
who weren't how they appear
Em
Trapped up on a tightrope
          C           D
now we're here, we're free
            G..
Falling all in

