Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Fallin' All In You - Shawn Mendes

G
Sunrise with you on my chest
G
No blinds in the place where I live
Em
Daybreak open your eyes
Em
'Cause this was only
ever meant to be for one night
C
Still, we're changing our minds here
D G
Be yours, be my dear
G
So close with you on my lips
Em
Touch noses, feeling your breath
Em
Push your heart and pull away, yeah
C
Be my summer in a winter day love
D
I can't see one thing wrong
G
Between the both of us
G
Be mine, be mine, yeah, Anytime, anytime
.
Em C
Oh.. you know I've been alone
G D
for quite a while, haven't I
Em
I thought I knew it all
C
Found love but I was wrong
G
More times than enough
D
But since you came along
.
I'm thinking baby
.
Chorus
G
You.. are bringing out
Em
a different kind of me
Em
There's no safety net
C D
that's underneath, I'm free
G
Falling all in you..
G
fell for men
Em
who weren't how they appear
Em
Trapped up on a tightrope
C D
now we're here, we're free
G
Falling all in you
.
G
Fast forward a couple years, yeah
G
Grown up in the place that we live, yeah
Em
Make love, then we fight
Em
Laugh 'cause it was only
C
meant to be for one night baby
D
I guess we can't control
G
What's just not up to us
G
Be mine, be mine, yeah, Anytime, anytime
.
(-F#m) Em C
Oh.. you know I've been alone
G D
for quite a while, haven't I
Em
I thought I knew it all
C
Found love but I was wrong
G
More times than enough
D
But since you came along
.
I'm thinking baby
.
Chorus
G
You.. are bringing out
Em
a different kind of me
Em
There's no safety net
C D
that's underneath, I'm free
G
Falling all in you..
G
fell for men
Em
who weren't how they appear
Em
Trapped up on a tightrope
C D
now we're here, we're free
G
Falling all in you
.
G Em
Every time I see you baby I get lost
C
If I'm dreaming, baby,
G
please don't wake me up
D
Every night I'm with you
Em
I fall more in love
C
Now I'm laying by your side
G
Everything feels right
D
since you came along
.
I'm thinking baby
.
Chorus
G
You, yeah.. are bringing out
Em
a different kind of me
Em
There's no safety net
C D
that's underneath, I'm free
G
Falling all in you..
G
fell for men
Em
who weren't how they appear
Em
Trapped up on a tightrope
C D
now we're here, we're free
G..
Falling all in
