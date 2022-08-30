TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar Fallin' All In You - Shawn Mendes di dalam artikel ini.

Lagu Fallin' All In You telah dirilis Shawn Mendes pada 24 Mei 2018 di kanal YouTubenya.

Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Fallin' All In You - Shawn Mendes:

G

Sunrise with you on my chest

G

No blinds in the place where I live

Em

Daybreak open your eyes

Em

'Cause this was only

ever meant to be for one night

C

Still, we're changing our minds here

D G

Be yours, be my dear

G

So close with you on my lips

Em

Touch noses, feeling your breath

Em

Push your heart and pull away, yeah

C

Be my summer in a winter day love

D

I can't see one thing wrong

G

Between the both of us

G

Be mine, be mine, yeah, Anytime, anytime

.

Em C

Oh.. you know I've been alone

G D

for quite a while, haven't I

Em

I thought I knew it all

C

Found love but I was wrong

G

More times than enough

D

But since you came along

.

I'm thinking baby

.

Chorus

G

You.. are bringing out

Em

a different kind of me

Em

There's no safety net

C D

that's underneath, I'm free

G

Falling all in you..

G

fell for men

Em

who weren't how they appear

Em

Trapped up on a tightrope

C D

now we're here, we're free

G

Falling all in you

.

G

Fast forward a couple years, yeah

G

Grown up in the place that we live, yeah

Em

Make love, then we fight

Em

Laugh 'cause it was only

C

meant to be for one night baby

D

I guess we can't control

G

What's just not up to us

G

Be mine, be mine, yeah, Anytime, anytime

.

(-F#m) Em C

Oh.. you know I've been alone

G D

for quite a while, haven't I

Em

I thought I knew it all

C

Found love but I was wrong

G

More times than enough

D

But since you came along

.

I'm thinking baby

.

Chorus

G

You.. are bringing out

Em

a different kind of me

Em

There's no safety net

C D

that's underneath, I'm free

G

Falling all in you..

G

fell for men

Em

who weren't how they appear

Em

Trapped up on a tightrope

C D

now we're here, we're free

G

Falling all in you

.

G Em

Every time I see you baby I get lost

C

If I'm dreaming, baby,

G

please don't wake me up

D

Every night I'm with you

Em

I fall more in love

C

Now I'm laying by your side

G

Everything feels right

D

since you came along

.

I'm thinking baby

.

Chorus

G

You, yeah.. are bringing out

Em

a different kind of me

Em

There's no safety net

C D

that's underneath, I'm free

G

Falling all in you..

G

fell for men

Em

who weren't how they appear

Em

Trapped up on a tightrope

C D

now we're here, we're free

G..

Falling all in

(Tribunnews.com)