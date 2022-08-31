Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Baby - Clean Bandit feat Marina dan Luis Fonsi
Clean Bandit telah merilis lagu Baby pada 2 November 2018 di kanal YouTubenya. Berikut lirik dan chord gitarnya yang dimainkan dari kunci Dm.
Penulis: Farrah Putri Affifah
Editor: Arif Fajar Nasucha
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar Baby - Clean Bandit feat Marina & Luis Fonsi di dalam artikel ini.
Lagu Baby telah dirilis Clean Bandit pada 2 November 2018 di kanal YouTubenya.
Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Baby - Clean Bandit feat Marina & Luis Fonsi:
Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Amazing - Rex Orange County: Don’t Change A Thing, You Are Amazing
Capo on fret 3
.
(Intro) Dm G C F Bm E
.
E
Se que te gusto a ti todavia
Tres, dos, uno
.
Am
Standing here in an empty room
Am
I saw you there and my blood ran cold
Am
Take me back to that long september
Am
I don't know how I ever let you go
Am
I was young, didn't know 'bout love
Am
You were wild, couldn't get enough
Am
Gave my heart to another lover
Am
Don't know how I ever let you go
.
Am E
Find me, in another place and time
Am G
If only, if only you were mine
C E F G
But I'm already someone else's baby
.
Dm
Guess I had my last chance
G C
And now this is our last dance..
F Bm
You fell through the cracks in my hands
E
Hard to say it's over
E
But I'm already someone else's..
.
[Chorus]
Dm G C F
Baby.. oh.. Baby.. whoa..
Bm E
Baby, oh..
E
But I'm already someone else's..
.
Am
All caught up in the way we were
Am
I feel your hands getting close to mine
Am
Don't say the words that I love to hear
Am
The beat goes on and I close my eyes
Am
I was young, didn't know 'bout love
Am
You were wild, couldn't get enough
Am
Let's leave things the way they were
Am
You'll stay with me like a lullaby
.
Am
Ay, sé que te gusto a ti
E
todavía por mucho que digas
Am
Además puedo ver en tus ojos
G C
Que no solo quieres quedar como amigos
E
Tienes mi corazón, eres mi obsesión
F G
Soy tuyo pa' siempre
.
Dm
Guess I had my last chance
G C
And now this is our last dance..
F Bm
You fell through the cracks in my hands
E
Tell myself "Be stronger"
Am G C
My heart's like a rubber band
.
Dm
And it's such a shame
G C
You'll always be the one who got away
F Bm
We both know deep down you feel the same
E
Hard to say it's over
E
But I'm already someone else's..
.
[Chorus]
Dm G C F
Baby.. oh.. Baby.. whoa..
Bm E
Baby, oh..
E
But I'm already someone else's..
.
Dm G
Wish I met you at another place and time
C F
If only, if only you were mine
Bm
This love story ends for you and I
E
'Cause I'm already someone else's
.
[Chorus]
Dm G C F
Baby.. oh.. Baby.. whoa..
Bm E
Baby, oh..
E
But I'm already someone else's..
.
Dm G C F
Baby.. oh.. Baby.. whoa..
Bm E
Baby, oh..
E
But I'm already someone else's..
(Tribunnews.com)
Artikel Lain Terkait Chord Gitar