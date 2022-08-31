Chord Gitar

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Baby - Clean Bandit feat Marina dan Luis Fonsi

Clean Bandit telah merilis lagu Baby pada 2 November 2018 di kanal YouTubenya.

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar Baby - Clean Bandit feat Marina & Luis Fonsi di dalam artikel ini.

Lagu Baby telah dirilis Clean Bandit pada 2 November 2018 di kanal YouTubenya.

Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Baby - Clean Bandit feat Marina & Luis Fonsi:

Capo on fret 3

(Intro) Dm G C F Bm E

E
Se que te gusto a ti todavia
Tres, dos, uno
.
Am
Standing here in an empty room
 Am
I saw you there and my blood ran cold
Am
Take me back to that long september
 Am
I don't know how I ever let you go
Am
I was young, didn't know 'bout love
Am
You were wild, couldn't get enough
Am
Gave my heart to another lover
      Am
Don't know how I ever let you go

Am                  E
Find me, in another place and time
   Am            G
If only, if only you were mine
    C           E              F    G
But I'm already someone else's baby

                    Dm
Guess I had my last chance
G                         C
And now this is our last dance..
F                                 Bm
You fell through the cracks in my hands
                 E
Hard to say it's over
    E
But I'm already someone else's..

[Chorus]
Dm     G    C      F
Baby.. oh.. Baby.. whoa..
Bm    E
Baby, oh..
    E
But I'm already someone else's..

Am
All caught up in the way we were
 Am
I feel your hands getting close to mine
Am
Don't say the words that I love to hear
    Am
The beat goes on and I close my eyes
Am
I was young, didn't know 'bout love
Am
You were wild, couldn't get enough
Am
Let's leave things the way they were
        Am
You'll stay with me like a lullaby

   Am
Ay, sé que te gusto a ti
    E
todavía por mucho que digas
Am
Además puedo ver en tus ojos
    G                               C
Que no solo quieres quedar como amigos
                  E
Tienes mi corazón, eres mi obsesión
F                 G
Soy tuyo pa' siempre

                    Dm
Guess I had my last chance
G                         C
And now this is our last dance..
F                                 Bm
You fell through the cracks in my hands
                  E
Tell myself "Be stronger"
   Am             G      C
My heart's like a rubber band

                Dm
And it's such a shame
       G                          C
You'll always be the one who got away
   F                                Bm
We both know deep down you feel the same
                 E
Hard to say it's over
    E
But I'm already someone else's..

[Chorus]
Dm     G    C      F
Baby.. oh.. Baby.. whoa..
Bm    E
Baby, oh..
    E
But I'm already someone else's..

Dm                  G
Wish I met you at another place and time
C              F
If only, if only you were mine
Bm
This love story ends for you and I
       E
'Cause I'm already someone else's

[Chorus]
Dm     G    C      F
Baby.. oh.. Baby.. whoa..
Bm    E
Baby, oh..
    E
But I'm already someone else's..

Dm     G    C      F
Baby.. oh.. Baby.. whoa..
Bm    E
Baby, oh..
    E
But I'm already someone else's..

