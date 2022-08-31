Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Baby - Clean Bandit feat Marina dan Luis Fonsi

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar Baby - Clean Bandit feat Marina & Luis Fonsi di dalam artikel ini.

Lagu Baby telah dirilis Clean Bandit pada 2 November 2018 di kanal YouTubenya.

Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Baby - Clean Bandit feat Marina & Luis Fonsi:

Capo on fret 3

.

(Intro) Dm G C F Bm E

.

E

Se que te gusto a ti todavia

Tres, dos, uno

.

Am

Standing here in an empty room

Am

I saw you there and my blood ran cold

Am

Take me back to that long september

Am

I don't know how I ever let you go

Am

I was young, didn't know 'bout love

Am

You were wild, couldn't get enough

Am

Gave my heart to another lover

Am

Don't know how I ever let you go

.

Am E

Find me, in another place and time

Am G

If only, if only you were mine

C E F G

But I'm already someone else's baby

.

Dm

Guess I had my last chance

G C

And now this is our last dance..

F Bm

You fell through the cracks in my hands

E

Hard to say it's over

E

But I'm already someone else's..

.

[Chorus]

Dm G C F

Baby.. oh.. Baby.. whoa..

Bm E

Baby, oh..

E

But I'm already someone else's..

.

Am

All caught up in the way we were

Am

I feel your hands getting close to mine

Am

Don't say the words that I love to hear

Am

The beat goes on and I close my eyes

Am

I was young, didn't know 'bout love

Am

You were wild, couldn't get enough

Am

Let's leave things the way they were

Am

You'll stay with me like a lullaby

.

Am

Ay, sé que te gusto a ti

E

todavía por mucho que digas

Am

Además puedo ver en tus ojos

G C

Que no solo quieres quedar como amigos

E

Tienes mi corazón, eres mi obsesión

F G

Soy tuyo pa' siempre

.

Dm

Guess I had my last chance

G C

And now this is our last dance..

F Bm

You fell through the cracks in my hands

E

Tell myself "Be stronger"

Am G C

My heart's like a rubber band

.

Dm

And it's such a shame

G C

You'll always be the one who got away

F Bm

We both know deep down you feel the same

E

Hard to say it's over

E

But I'm already someone else's..

.

[Chorus]

Dm G C F

Baby.. oh.. Baby.. whoa..

Bm E

Baby, oh..

E

But I'm already someone else's..

.

Dm G

Wish I met you at another place and time

C F

If only, if only you were mine

Bm

This love story ends for you and I

E

'Cause I'm already someone else's

.

[Chorus]

Dm G C F

Baby.. oh.. Baby.. whoa..

Bm E

Baby, oh..

E

But I'm already someone else's..

.

Dm G C F

Baby.. oh.. Baby.. whoa..

Bm E

Baby, oh..

E

But I'm already someone else's..

