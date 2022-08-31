Chord Gitar

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Seasons in the Sun - Westlife

Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu Seasons in the Sun dari Westlife yang rilis tahun 1999 lalu

Westlife - Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu Seasons in the Sun dari Westlife yang rilis tahun 1999 lalu

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Inilah chord gitar dan lirik lagu Seasons In The Sun dari Westlife.

Lagu Seasons in the Sun ini rilis pada 1999, silam.

Seasons in the Sun juga masuk dalam album berjudul 'Westlife'.

Season in the Sun - Westlife

[Verse]
   G
Goodbye to you my trusted friend
                                                              Am
We've known each other since we were nine or ten
                                                   G
Together we've climbed hills and trees
                                   Am
Learned of love and ABC's
   D7                                G
Skinned our hearts and skinned our knees
    G
Goodbye my friend it's hard to die
                                              Am
When all the birds are singing in the sky
                                     G
Now that spring is in the air
                               Am
Pretty girls are everywhere
D7                               G
Think of me and I'll be there

[Chorus]
    G                                Am
We had joy we had fun we had seasons in the sun
            D7                                                                  G
But the hills that we climbed were just seasons out of time

[Verse]
  G
Goodbye papa, please pray for me
                                               Am
I was the black sheep of the family
                                                     G
You've tried to teach me right from  wrong
                                              Am
Too much wine and too much song
D7                           G
Wonder how I got along
  G
Goodbye papa it's hard to die
                                              Am
When all the birds are singing in the sky
                                      G
Now that spring is in the  air
                            Am
Little children everywhere
D7                                     G
When you see them I'll be there

[Chorus]
   G                                 Am
We had joy we had fun we had seasons in the sun
            D7                                                                 G
But the wine and the song like the seasons have all gone
   G                                 Am
We had joy we had fun we had seasons in the sun
            D7                                                                 G
But the wine and the song like the seasons have all gone

[Verse]
  G
Goodbye Michelle my little one
                                                   Am
You gave me love and helped me find the sun
                                      G
And every time that I was down
                                     Am
You would always come around
D7                                          G
And get my feet back on the ground
  G
Goodbye Michelle it's hard to die
                                              Am
When all the birds are singing in the sky
                                     G
Now that spring is in the air
                                  Am
With the flowers everywhere
D7                                         G
I wish that we could both be there

(Tribunnews.com)

Sumber: TribunSolo.com
