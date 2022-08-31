Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Seasons in the Sun - Westlife

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Inilah chord gitar dan lirik lagu Seasons In The Sun dari Westlife.

Lagu Seasons in the Sun ini rilis pada 1999, silam.

Seasons in the Sun juga masuk dalam album berjudul 'Westlife'.

Season in the Sun - Westlife

[Verse]

G

Goodbye to you my trusted friend

Am

We've known each other since we were nine or ten

G

Together we've climbed hills and trees

Am

Learned of love and ABC's

D7 G

Skinned our hearts and skinned our knees

G

Goodbye my friend it's hard to die

Am

When all the birds are singing in the sky

G

Now that spring is in the air

Am

Pretty girls are everywhere

D7 G

Think of me and I'll be there

[Chorus]

G Am

We had joy we had fun we had seasons in the sun

D7 G

But the hills that we climbed were just seasons out of time

[Verse]

G

Goodbye papa, please pray for me

Am

I was the black sheep of the family

G

You've tried to teach me right from wrong

Am

Too much wine and too much song

D7 G

Wonder how I got along

G

Goodbye papa it's hard to die

Am

When all the birds are singing in the sky

G

Now that spring is in the air

Am

Little children everywhere

D7 G

When you see them I'll be there

[Chorus]

G Am

We had joy we had fun we had seasons in the sun

D7 G

But the wine and the song like the seasons have all gone

G Am

We had joy we had fun we had seasons in the sun

D7 G

But the wine and the song like the seasons have all gone

[Verse]

G

Goodbye Michelle my little one

Am

You gave me love and helped me find the sun

G

And every time that I was down

Am

You would always come around

D7 G

And get my feet back on the ground

G

Goodbye Michelle it's hard to die

Am

When all the birds are singing in the sky

G

Now that spring is in the air

Am

With the flowers everywhere

D7 G

I wish that we could both be there

(Tribunnews.com)