Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Dancing Queen - ABBA
Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu Dancing Queen dari ABBA yang rilis tahun 1976
Penulis: Muhammad Renald Shiftanto
Editor: bunga pradipta p
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Inilah chord gitar dan lirik lagu Dancing Queen dari ABBA.
Lagu Dancing Queen ini rilis tahun 1976 lalu.
Dancing Queen juga menjadi salah satu lagu 'evergreen' milik ABBA
Dancing Queen - ABBA
intro:
G C/G G ( 2x ) D/F# Em
D B
You can dance . you can jive .
Em Em7 A
Having the time of your life . ooh
C D
See that girl . watch that scene .
G C/G
Dig in the dancing queen
G C/G
Friday night and the lights are low
G Em
Looking out for the place to go
D D/F#
Where they play the right music . getting in the swing
Em D . Em . Em
You come to look for A king
G C/G
Anybody could be that guy
G Em
Night is young and the musics high
D D/F#
With A bit of rock music . everything is fine
Em D . Em . Em
Youre in the mood for A dance
Am D
and when you get the chance . . .
Reff:
D G
You are the dancing queen .
C/G G C/G
Young and sweet . only seventeen
G
Dancing queen .
C/G G D/F# Em
Feel the beat from the tambourine oh yeah
D B
You can dance . you can jive .
Em Em7 A
Having the time of your life . ooh
C/G D
Cee that girl . watch that scene .
G
Dig in the dancing queen
(Tribunnews.com)
Sumber: TribunSolo.com
