Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Dancing Queen - ABBA

Inilah chord gitar dan lirik lagu Dancing Queen dari ABBA.

Lagu Dancing Queen ini rilis tahun 1976 lalu.

Dancing Queen juga menjadi salah satu lagu 'evergreen' milik ABBA

Dancing Queen - ABBA

intro:

G C/G G ( 2x ) D/F# Em

D B

You can dance . you can jive .

Em Em7 A

Having the time of your life . ooh

C D

See that girl . watch that scene .

G C/G

Dig in the dancing queen

G C/G

Friday night and the lights are low

G Em

Looking out for the place to go

D D/F#

Where they play the right music . getting in the swing

Em D . Em . Em

You come to look for A king

G C/G

Anybody could be that guy

G Em

Night is young and the musics high

D D/F#

With A bit of rock music . everything is fine

Em D . Em . Em

Youre in the mood for A dance

Am D

and when you get the chance . . .

Reff:

D G

You are the dancing queen .

C/G G C/G

Young and sweet . only seventeen

G

Dancing queen .

C/G G D/F# Em

Feel the beat from the tambourine oh yeah

D B

You can dance . you can jive .

Em Em7 A

Having the time of your life . ooh

C/G D

Cee that girl . watch that scene .

G

Dig in the dancing queen

