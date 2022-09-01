Chord Gitar

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Dancing Queen - ABBA

Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu Dancing Queen dari ABBA yang rilis tahun 1976

Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu Dancing Queen dari ABBA yang rilis tahun 1976 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Inilah chord gitar dan lirik lagu Dancing Queen dari ABBA.

Lagu Dancing Queen ini rilis tahun 1976 lalu.

Dancing Queen juga menjadi salah satu lagu 'evergreen' milik ABBA

Dancing Queen - ABBA

intro:

G   C/G    G   ( 2x  )        D/F#   Em

D               B
You can dance .  you can jive .  
Em          Em7          A
Having the time of your life .  ooh
C         D                 
See that girl .  watch that scene .    
             G           C/G
Dig in the dancing queen

G                          C/G
Friday night and the lights are low        
G                            Em
Looking out for the place to go
D                    D/F#
Where they play the right music .  getting in the swing 
          Em   D .  Em .  Em 
You come  to look for A king

G                C/G                            
Anybody could be that guy      
G                               Em
Night is young and the musics high
D                    D/F#  
With A bit of rock music .  everything is fine 
               Em              D . Em . Em
Youre in the mood for A dance
              Am            D
and when you get the chance . . . 

Reff: 
D      G                     
You are the dancing queen .  
C/G                     G       C/G                
Young and sweet .  only seventeen
G                                        
Dancing queen .  
C/G                      G         D/F#  Em     
Feel the beat from the tambourine  oh   yeah

D         B 
You can dance .  you can jive .    
Em           Em7         A
Having the time of your life .  ooh
C/G         D                                 
Cee that girl .  watch that scene .  
            G
Dig in the dancing queen

