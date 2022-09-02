Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu The First Thing You See - Bruno Major
Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu he First Thing You See dari Bruno Major yang rilis pada tahun 2017.
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut chord dan lirik lagu The First Thing You See dari Bruno Major.
Lagu ini rilis secara resmi pada tahun 2017.
The First Thing You See menjadi salah satu single di album Bruno Major yang bertajuk A Song for Every Moon.
Lagu tersebut menjadi deretan diantara sepuluh single andalan Bruno Major.
The First Thing You See - Bruno Major
Verse 1:
Bm F# Bsus2 F#
The sun slowly rises, you'll open your eyes
F#6/A# G# G#m7
I'll be the first thing you see
Bm F# Bsus2 F#
Through rain and cold snow, when all others go
F#6/A# G# G#m7
You'll always be waking by me
F#6/A# G# G#m7 F#
I'll be the first thing you see
Verse 2:
Bm F# Bsus2 F#
Holding you tight as day turns to night
F#6/A# G# G#m7
I'll be the first thing you see
Bm F# Bsus2 F#
Falling asleep as our lips softly meet
F#6/A# G# G#m7
You'll always be sleeping by me
F#6/A# G# G#m7
I'll be the first thing you see
Chorus:
G#m7 D#m7 C#7
As I kiss your tired shoulder
G#m7 D#m7 C#7
While we spill our minds again
G#m7 D#m7 C#7
Over our future growing older
B F#
Not if, but when
Verse 3:
Bm F# Bsus2 F#
Our cinema minds have pictures inside
F#6/A# G# G#m7
In colours that we've never seen
Bm F# Bsus2 F#
Geometry in bold, what a thing to behold
F#6/A# G# G#m7
We'll wake from impossible dreams
F#6/A# G# G#m7
I'll be the first thing you see
Chorus:
G#m7 D#m7 C#7
As I kiss your tired shoulder
G#m7 D#m7 C#7
While we spill our minds again
G#m7 D#m7 C#7
Over our future growing older
B F#
Not if, but when
Outro:
Bm F# Bsus2 F#
The sun slowly rises, you'll open your eyes
F#6/A# G# G#m7
I'll be the first thing you see
F#6/A# G# G#m7
I'll be the first thing you see
