Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu The First Thing You See - Bruno Major

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut chord dan lirik lagu The First Thing You See dari Bruno Major.

Lagu ini rilis secara resmi pada tahun 2017.

The First Thing You See menjadi salah satu single di album Bruno Major yang bertajuk A Song for Every Moon.

Lagu tersebut menjadi deretan diantara sepuluh single andalan Bruno Major.

The First Thing You See - Bruno Major

Verse 1:

Bm F# Bsus2 F#

The sun slowly rises, you'll open your eyes

F#6/A# G# G#m7

I'll be the first thing you see

Bm F# Bsus2 F#

Through rain and cold snow, when all others go

F#6/A# G# G#m7

You'll always be waking by me

F#6/A# G# G#m7 F#

I'll be the first thing you see



Verse 2:

Bm F# Bsus2 F#

Holding you tight as day turns to night

F#6/A# G# G#m7

I'll be the first thing you see

Bm F# Bsus2 F#

Falling asleep as our lips softly meet

F#6/A# G# G#m7

You'll always be sleeping by me

F#6/A# G# G#m7

I'll be the first thing you see

Chorus:

G#m7 D#m7 C#7

As I kiss your tired shoulder

G#m7 D#m7 C#7

While we spill our minds again

G#m7 D#m7 C#7

Over our future growing older

B F#

Not if, but when

Verse 3:

Bm F# Bsus2 F#

Our cinema minds have pictures inside

F#6/A# G# G#m7

In colours that we've never seen

Bm F# Bsus2 F#

Geometry in bold, what a thing to behold

F#6/A# G# G#m7

We'll wake from impossible dreams

F#6/A# G# G#m7

I'll be the first thing you see

Chorus:

G#m7 D#m7 C#7

As I kiss your tired shoulder

G#m7 D#m7 C#7

While we spill our minds again

G#m7 D#m7 C#7

Over our future growing older

B F#

Not if, but when

Outro:

Bm F# Bsus2 F#

The sun slowly rises, you'll open your eyes

F#6/A# G# G#m7

I'll be the first thing you see

F#6/A# G# G#m7

I'll be the first thing you see

