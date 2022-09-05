Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Stayin' Alive - Bee Gees

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Inilah chord gitar beserta lirik lagu Stayin' Alive dari Bee Gees.

Lagu Stayin' Alive rilis tahun 1977.

Lagu ini membuat Bee Gess mendapat penghargaan Grammy Award for Best Vocal Arrangement for Two or More Voices.

Stayin' Alive - Bee Gee

Verse:

Fm7

Well you can tell by the way I use my walk,

Eb Fm7

I'm a woman's man, no time to talk.

Eb Fm7

Music loud and women warm, I've been kicked around since I was born.

Bb

And now it's alright, it's ok, you may look the other way.

Ab Bb

We can try to understand the New York Times' effect on man.

Reff:

Fm7

Whether you're a brother or whether you're a mother,

you're stayin' alive, stayin' alive.

Feel the city breakin' and everybody shakin',

and we're stayin' alive, stayin' alive.

Fm7

Ah, ha, ha, ha, stayin' alive, stayin' alive,

Fm7 Eb Fm7 Cm Fm7

ah, ha, ha, ha, stayin' ali......ve.

Verse:

Fm7 Eb Fm7

Well now, I get low and I get high, and if I can't get either I really try.

Fm7

Got the wings of heaven on my shoes,

Eb Fm7

I'm a dancin' man and I just can't lose.

Bb

You know it's alright, it's ok, I live to see another day.

Ab Bb

We can try to understand the New York Times' effect on man.