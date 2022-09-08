Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Best Friend - Rex Orange County: I Should Have Stayed at Home

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Best Friend dari Rex Orange County.

Lagu Best Friend rilis pada 25 Januari 2017.

Lagu ini menjadi salah satu single andalan Rex Orange County.

Berkat lagu ini, pada Januari 2018 Rex Orange County mendapat perhargaan dalam BBC Sound of 2018.

Best Friend - Rex Orange County

Verse:

E

I should have stayed at home

E7 A

'Cause right now I see all these people that love me but I still feel alone

A6 B

Can't help but check my phone

E

I could have made you mine

E7 A

But no it wasn't meant to be and see I wasn't made for you and you weren't made for me

A6 B

Though it seemed so easy...

Verse:

E G#

And that's because I wanna be your favourite boy

Amaj7

I wanna be the one that makes your day

Am

The one you think about as you lie awake

E G#

I can't wait to be your number one

Amaj7

I'll be your biggest fan and you'll be mine

Am

But I still wanna break your heart and make you cry...

Verse:

E

But won't you wait

E7

You know it's too late

A

I'm on my own shit now

Am E

Let me tell you how it feels to be fucking great

E7 A

I feel great

Am

Woah oh oh oh oh

E

You need to be yourself

E7 A

Love someone for loving you instead of someone really cool that makes your heart melt

A6 B

Who knows what you truly felt

E

You're still my favourite girl

E7 A

You better trust me when I tell you there ain't no one else more beautiful in this damn world

A6 B

In this damn world...

Chorus:

E

You're gonna wanna be my best friend baby

E7 A Am

You're gonna wanna be my best friend (I said that)

E

You're gonna wanna be my best friend baby

E7 A Am

You're gonna wanna be my best friend

E

You're gonna wanna be my best friend baby

E7 A Am

You're gonna wanna be my best friend (Best friend)

E

You're gonna wanna be my best friend baby

E7 A Am

You're gonna wanna be my best friend...

Am

I say that I'm happy

Am

I say that I'm happy

Am

But I know, know, know, know

Am

Know, know, know, oh...

Verse:

E N.C. G#

I still wanna be your favourite boy

Amaj7

I wanna be the one that makes your day

Am

The one you think about as you lie awake

E G#

And I can't wait to be your number - your number one

Amaj7

I'll be your biggest fan and you'll be mine

Am

But I still wanna break your heart and make you cry...

Interlude:

E G# A Am

E G# A Am E

E G#

I still wanna be your favourite boy

Amaj7

I wanna be the one...

Am E

I might just be the one...

