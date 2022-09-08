Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Best Friend - Rex Orange County: I Should Have Stayed at Home
Berikut chord dan lirik lagu Best Friend dari Rex Orange County yang rilis pada tahun 2017.
Penulis: Milani Resti Dilanggi
Editor: Daryono
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Best Friend dari Rex Orange County.
Lagu Best Friend rilis pada 25 Januari 2017.
Lagu ini menjadi salah satu single andalan Rex Orange County.
Berkat lagu ini, pada Januari 2018 Rex Orange County mendapat perhargaan dalam BBC Sound of 2018.
Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Always - Rex Orange County: Its Hard to Make Yourself Believe
Best Friend - Rex Orange County
Verse:
E
I should have stayed at home
E7 A
'Cause right now I see all these people that love me but I still feel alone
A6 B
Can't help but check my phone
E
I could have made you mine
E7 A
But no it wasn't meant to be and see I wasn't made for you and you weren't made for me
A6 B
Though it seemed so easy...
Verse:
E G#
And that's because I wanna be your favourite boy
Amaj7
I wanna be the one that makes your day
Am
The one you think about as you lie awake
E G#
I can't wait to be your number one
Amaj7
I'll be your biggest fan and you'll be mine
Am
But I still wanna break your heart and make you cry...
Verse:
E
But won't you wait
E7
You know it's too late
A
I'm on my own shit now
Am E
Let me tell you how it feels to be fucking great
E7 A
I feel great
Am
Woah oh oh oh oh
E
You need to be yourself
E7 A
Love someone for loving you instead of someone really cool that makes your heart melt
A6 B
Who knows what you truly felt
E
You're still my favourite girl
E7 A
You better trust me when I tell you there ain't no one else more beautiful in this damn world
A6 B
In this damn world...
Chorus:
E
You're gonna wanna be my best friend baby
E7 A Am
You're gonna wanna be my best friend (I said that)
E
You're gonna wanna be my best friend baby
E7 A Am
You're gonna wanna be my best friend
E
You're gonna wanna be my best friend baby
E7 A Am
You're gonna wanna be my best friend (Best friend)
E
You're gonna wanna be my best friend baby
E7 A Am
You're gonna wanna be my best friend...
Am
I say that I'm happy
Am
I say that I'm happy
Am
But I know, know, know, know
Am
Know, know, know, oh...
Verse:
E N.C. G#
I still wanna be your favourite boy
Amaj7
I wanna be the one that makes your day
Am
The one you think about as you lie awake
E G#
And I can't wait to be your number - your number one
Amaj7
I'll be your biggest fan and you'll be mine
Am
But I still wanna break your heart and make you cry...
Interlude:
E G# A Am
E G# A Am E
E G#
I still wanna be your favourite boy
Amaj7
I wanna be the one...
Am E
I might just be the one...
(Tribunnews.com)
Sumber: TribunSolo.com
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Best Friend
Lirik Lagu Best Friend
Chord dan Lirik Lagu
Lirik Lagu dan Chord Gitar
|Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Always - Rex Orange County: It's Hard to Make Yourself Believe
|Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Amazing - Rex Orange County: Don’t Change A Thing, You Are Amazing
|Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Amazing - Rex Orange County, Viral di TikTok: You Are Amazing
|Kunci Gitar Loving is Easy - Rex Orange County, Lengkap dengan Lirik Lagunya