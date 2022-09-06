Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Always - Rex Orange County: It's Hard to Make Yourself Believe
Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Always dari Rex Orange County yang rilis pada tahun 2017.
Penulis: Milani Resti Dilanggi
Editor: bunga pradipta p
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Always dari Rex Orange County.
Lagu Always diciptakan oleh Rex Orange County bersama Ben Baptie.
Lagu ini rilis pada tahun 2017.
Always menjadi salah satu single Rex Orange County dalam albumny ayang bertajuk Apricot Princess.
Always - Rex Orange County
Intro:
A aaa aa!
Refrain:
C C7 F D7
Ooh-ooh, ooh (Yeah)
C C7 F
Ooh-ooh, ooh
Verse 1:
C C7
It's hard to make yourself believe
F D7
That it'll get better when you feel defeated
C C7 F
And carrying on is easier said than done
C C7
It took a while to see that I was in need
F D7
Of help from somebody else but she keeps
C C7 F
Reminding me that I'm not the only one
Pre-Chorus:
E7 F
And babe, I would've told you this was gonna happen
C
If I had known that it would
F E7 F
But now there's less time and more things that I need to say
And I'm afraid
Chorus:
C C7 F
That there will always be a part of me that's holding on
D7 G
And still believes that everything is fine
G7
And that I'm living a normal life
C C7
But until somebody sits me down
F E7
And tells me that I'm different now
F G C
I'll always be the way I always am
Oh, oh
Refrain:
Ooh-ooh, ooh (Yeah)
Ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh
Verse 2:
C C7
My apologies, it's such a shame
F D7
I never planned to feel this way
C C7 F
But the more that I try, the more I'm seeing a difference
Pre-Chorus:
Dm G
And now I get to sit down
C C7
And I'm happy to admit now, I'm on my way
Dm G
It seems I'm not invincible
C
But I'm bored of the pain and I need to explain
Chorus:
C C7 F
Yeah, there will always be a part of me that's holding on
D7 G
And still believes that everything is fine
G7
And that I'm living a normal life
C C7
But until somebody sits me down
F E7
And tells me why I'm different now
F G C
I'll always be the way I always am
Yeah, yeah
Outro:
C C7 F E7
F G C
