Chord Gitar

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Still - Jeff Bernat: I've Been Tryna Find A Way To Numb All This Pain

Jeef Bernat telah merilis lagu Still pada 13 Februari 2019 di kanal YouTubenya.

Editor: Salma Fenty
zoom-inlihat foto Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Still - Jeff Bernat: I've Been Tryna Find A Way To Numb All This Pain
Freepik
Ilustrasi chord gitar. Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Still - Jeff Bernat. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar Still - Jeff Bernat di dalam artikel ini.

Lagu Still telah dirilis Jeff Bernat pada 13 Februari 2019 di kanal YouTubenya.

Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Still - Jeff Bernat:

Baca juga: Download MP3 Lagu TikTok Call You Mine - Jeff Bernat feat Geologic Of The Blue Scholars

[Intro]
Bmaj7  F#m7  Emaj7  Em7
Bmaj7  F#m7  Emaj7  Em7

[Verse 1]
Bmaj7                            F#m7
    It's been a long time since we last spoke
                               Emaj7
    I still wonder what you're up to
                             Em7
    After all the shit we've been through
Bmaj7                                       F#m7
   And I've been spending a lot of time drinking and smoking
             Emaj7
   Hopin' to subdue
                  Em7
   The thought of you in my head

[Pre-Chorus]
            G#m7
So if you're out there somewhere
          B7
And if you still even care
        Emaj7                       C#m7
Possibly still questionin', "what is he doin'"

[Chorus]
               Bmaj7                       F#m7
I've been tryna find a way to numb all this pain
                 Emaj7
Since you've been away
             Em7
I don't wanna feel anymore
                           Bmaj7                      F#m7
And there's probably people telling you that I'm doing fine
              Emaj7
Just taking my time
           C#m7
Although it appears that I'm strong
  A7
It still hurts

[Verse 2]
Bmaj7                                 F#m7
   There's been a lot of nights when I feel alone
                     Emaj7
   Needed someone to talk to
                         Em7
   'cause I just need to get through
Bmaj7                                        F#m7
   And I've been spending a lot of money on things that I don't need
                    Emaj7
   Hoping that I'll feel new
                   Em7
  But I can't get you out my head

[Pre-Chorus]
            G#m7
So if you're out there somewhere
           B7
And if you still even care
        Emaj7                       C#m7
Possibly still questionin', "what is he doin'"

[Chorus]
               Bmaj7                       F#m7
I've been tryna find a way to numb all this pain
                 Emaj7
Since you've been away
             Em7
I don't wanna feel anymore
                           Bmaj7                      F#m7
And there's probably people telling you that I'm doing fine
              Emaj7
Just taking my time
           C#m7
Although it appears that I'm strong

[Outro]
               Bmaj7                                                              F#m7
I've been tryna find a way (girl, I've been trying to find a way) to numb all this pain
                                                   Emaj7
(a way that I can numb this pain) Since you've been away
             Em7
I don't wanna feel anymore (I don't wanna feel)
                           Bmaj7                      F#m7
And there's probably people telling you that I'm doing fine (I'm just trying to get you outta my head)
              Emaj7
Just taking my time
           C#m7
Although it appears that I'm strong
  A7
It still hurts
Bmaj7  F#m7  Emaj7  Em7
Bmaj7  F#m7  Emaj7  Em7

(Tribunnews.com)

Artikel Lain Terkait Chord Gitar

Sumber: TribunSolo.com
Tags
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Still - Jeff Bernat
Lirik Lagu Still - Jeff Bernat
Chord Gitar Jeff Bernat
Lagu Still Jeff Bernat
Jeff Bernat
Baca Juga
KOMENTAR

BERITA TERKINI

berita POPULER

© 2022 TRIBUNnews.com,a subsidiary of KG Media.
All Right Reserved
About Us
Help
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Contact Us
Pedoman Media Siber
Redaksi
Info iklan