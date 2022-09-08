Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Still - Jeff Bernat: I've Been Tryna Find A Way To Numb All This Pain

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar Still - Jeff Bernat di dalam artikel ini.

Lagu Still telah dirilis Jeff Bernat pada 13 Februari 2019 di kanal YouTubenya.

Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Still - Jeff Bernat:

[Intro]

Bmaj7 F#m7 Emaj7 Em7

Bmaj7 F#m7 Emaj7 Em7

[Verse 1]

Bmaj7 F#m7

It's been a long time since we last spoke

Emaj7

I still wonder what you're up to

Em7

After all the shit we've been through

Bmaj7 F#m7

And I've been spending a lot of time drinking and smoking

Emaj7

Hopin' to subdue

Em7

The thought of you in my head

[Pre-Chorus]

G#m7

So if you're out there somewhere

B7

And if you still even care

Emaj7 C#m7

Possibly still questionin', "what is he doin'"

[Chorus]

Bmaj7 F#m7

I've been tryna find a way to numb all this pain

Emaj7

Since you've been away

Em7

I don't wanna feel anymore

Bmaj7 F#m7

And there's probably people telling you that I'm doing fine

Emaj7

Just taking my time

C#m7

Although it appears that I'm strong

A7

It still hurts

[Verse 2]

Bmaj7 F#m7

There's been a lot of nights when I feel alone

Emaj7

Needed someone to talk to

Em7

'cause I just need to get through

Bmaj7 F#m7

And I've been spending a lot of money on things that I don't need

Emaj7

Hoping that I'll feel new

Em7

But I can't get you out my head

[Pre-Chorus]

G#m7

So if you're out there somewhere

B7

And if you still even care

Emaj7 C#m7

Possibly still questionin', "what is he doin'"

[Chorus]

Bmaj7 F#m7

I've been tryna find a way to numb all this pain

Emaj7

Since you've been away

Em7

I don't wanna feel anymore

Bmaj7 F#m7

And there's probably people telling you that I'm doing fine

Emaj7

Just taking my time

C#m7

Although it appears that I'm strong

[Outro]

Bmaj7 F#m7

I've been tryna find a way (girl, I've been trying to find a way) to numb all this pain

Emaj7

(a way that I can numb this pain) Since you've been away

Em7

I don't wanna feel anymore (I don't wanna feel)

Bmaj7 F#m7

And there's probably people telling you that I'm doing fine (I'm just trying to get you outta my head)

Emaj7

Just taking my time

C#m7

Although it appears that I'm strong

A7

It still hurts

Bmaj7 F#m7 Emaj7 Em7

Bmaj7 F#m7 Emaj7 Em7

