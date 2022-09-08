Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Still - Jeff Bernat: I've Been Tryna Find A Way To Numb All This Pain
Jeef Bernat telah merilis lagu Still pada 13 Februari 2019 di kanal YouTubenya.
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar Still - Jeff Bernat di dalam artikel ini.
Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Still - Jeff Bernat:
[Intro]
Bmaj7 F#m7 Emaj7 Em7
Bmaj7 F#m7 Emaj7 Em7
[Verse 1]
Bmaj7 F#m7
It's been a long time since we last spoke
Emaj7
I still wonder what you're up to
Em7
After all the shit we've been through
Bmaj7 F#m7
And I've been spending a lot of time drinking and smoking
Emaj7
Hopin' to subdue
Em7
The thought of you in my head
[Pre-Chorus]
G#m7
So if you're out there somewhere
B7
And if you still even care
Emaj7 C#m7
Possibly still questionin', "what is he doin'"
[Chorus]
Bmaj7 F#m7
I've been tryna find a way to numb all this pain
Emaj7
Since you've been away
Em7
I don't wanna feel anymore
Bmaj7 F#m7
And there's probably people telling you that I'm doing fine
Emaj7
Just taking my time
C#m7
Although it appears that I'm strong
A7
It still hurts
[Verse 2]
Bmaj7 F#m7
There's been a lot of nights when I feel alone
Emaj7
Needed someone to talk to
Em7
'cause I just need to get through
Bmaj7 F#m7
And I've been spending a lot of money on things that I don't need
Emaj7
Hoping that I'll feel new
Em7
But I can't get you out my head
[Pre-Chorus]
G#m7
So if you're out there somewhere
B7
And if you still even care
Emaj7 C#m7
Possibly still questionin', "what is he doin'"
[Chorus]
Bmaj7 F#m7
I've been tryna find a way to numb all this pain
Emaj7
Since you've been away
Em7
I don't wanna feel anymore
Bmaj7 F#m7
And there's probably people telling you that I'm doing fine
Emaj7
Just taking my time
C#m7
Although it appears that I'm strong
[Outro]
Bmaj7 F#m7
I've been tryna find a way (girl, I've been trying to find a way) to numb all this pain
Emaj7
(a way that I can numb this pain) Since you've been away
Em7
I don't wanna feel anymore (I don't wanna feel)
Bmaj7 F#m7
And there's probably people telling you that I'm doing fine (I'm just trying to get you outta my head)
Emaj7
Just taking my time
C#m7
Although it appears that I'm strong
A7
It still hurts
Bmaj7 F#m7 Emaj7 Em7
Bmaj7 F#m7 Emaj7 Em7
