Chord Gitar Macy's Day Parade - Green Day, dari Kunci C: Give Me Something That I Need

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu Macy's Day Parade yang dinyanyikan oleh Green Day.

Green Day merilis lagu Macy's Day Parade pada 3 Oktober 2000.

Lagu Macy's Day Parade tergabung dalam album Warning.

Selengkapnya, simak chord gitar berikut ini.

Chord Gitar Macy's Day Parade - Green Day

[Intro]

C

[Verse 1]

C

Today's the Macy's Day Parade

Am

The night of the living dead is on its way

F G C

With a credit report for duty call

C

It's a lifetime guarantee

Am

Stuffed in a coffin “10 persen more free”

F G C

Red light special at the mausoleum

[Chorus]

F

Give me something that I need

G F

Satisfaction guaranteed to you

F

What's the consolation prize

G C

Economy sized dreams of hope

[Verse 2]

C

When I was a kid I thought

Am

I wanted all the things that I haven't got

F G C

Oh, but I learned the hardest way

C Am

Then I realized what it took

F

To tell the difference between thieves and crooks

G C

Lesson learned to me and you

[Chorus]

F

Give me something that I need

G

Satisfaction guaranteed

C G Am

‘cause I'm thinking about a brand new hope

G F

The one I've never known

G

Cause now I know

C

It's all that I wanted

[Interlude]

C Am F G C x2

[Bridge]

F

What's the consolation prize?

G F

Economy sized dreams of hope

F

Give me something that I need

G

Satisfaction guaranteed

C G Am

'cause I'm thinking about a brand new hope

G F G

The one I've never known, and where it goes

C G Am

And I'm thinking about the only road

G F G

The one I've never known, and where it goes

C G Am

And I'm thinking about a brand new hope

G F

The one I've never known

G

Cause now I know

C

It's all that I wanted

[Outro]

C

Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Jangan Tangisi Aku - Anima: Walau Aku Jauh Namun Dekatlah di Hati

(Tribunnews.com)

Chord Gitar lainnya