Chord Gitar Macy's Day Parade - Green Day, dari Kunci C: Give Me Something That I Need

Penulis: Yunita Rahmayanti
Editor: bunga pradipta p
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu Macy's Day Parade yang dinyanyikan oleh Green Day.
Green Day merilis lagu Macy's Day Parade pada 3 Oktober 2000.
Lagu Macy's Day Parade tergabung dalam album Warning.
Selengkapnya, simak chord gitar berikut ini.
Chord Gitar Macy's Day Parade - Green Day
[Intro]
C
[Verse 1]
C
Today's the Macy's Day Parade
Am
The night of the living dead is on its way
F G C
With a credit report for duty call
C
It's a lifetime guarantee
Am
Stuffed in a coffin “10 persen more free”
F G C
Red light special at the mausoleum
[Chorus]
F
Give me something that I need
G F
Satisfaction guaranteed to you
F
What's the consolation prize
G C
Economy sized dreams of hope
[Verse 2]
C
When I was a kid I thought
Am
I wanted all the things that I haven't got
F G C
Oh, but I learned the hardest way
C Am
Then I realized what it took
F
To tell the difference between thieves and crooks
G C
Lesson learned to me and you
[Chorus]
F
Give me something that I need
G
Satisfaction guaranteed
C G Am
‘cause I'm thinking about a brand new hope
G F
The one I've never known
G
Cause now I know
C
It's all that I wanted
[Interlude]
C Am F G C x2
[Bridge]
F
What's the consolation prize?
G F
Economy sized dreams of hope
F
Give me something that I need
G
Satisfaction guaranteed
C G Am
'cause I'm thinking about a brand new hope
G F G
The one I've never known, and where it goes
C G Am
And I'm thinking about the only road
G F G
The one I've never known, and where it goes
C G Am
And I'm thinking about a brand new hope
G F
The one I've never known
G
Cause now I know
C
It's all that I wanted
[Outro]
C
(Tribunnews.com)
