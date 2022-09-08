Chord Gitar Macy's Day Parade - Green Day, dari Kunci C: Give Me Something That I Need

Chord Gitar

Berikut ini chord gitar Macy's Day Parade - Green Day, mulai dari Kunci C. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu Macy's Day Parade yang dinyanyikan oleh Green Day.

Green Day merilis lagu Macy's Day Parade pada 3 Oktober 2000.

Lagu Macy's Day Parade tergabung dalam album Warning.

Selengkapnya, simak chord gitar berikut ini.

Chord Gitar Macy's Day Parade - Green Day

[Intro]

C

[Verse 1]

C
  Today's the Macy's Day Parade

    Am
The night of the living dead is on its way

F                 G             C
  With a credit report for duty call

C
  It's a lifetime guarantee

Am
Stuffed in a coffin “10 persen more free”

F           G                   C
  Red light special at the mausoleum

[Chorus]

F
  Give me something that I need

G                            F
  Satisfaction guaranteed to you

                F
What's the consolation prize

G                         C
  Economy sized dreams of hope

[Verse 2]

C
  When I was a kid I thought

  Am
I wanted all the things that I haven't got

F            G                  C
  Oh, but I learned the hardest way

C                         Am
  Then I realized what it took

                                           F
To tell the difference between thieves and crooks

       G                 C
Lesson learned to me and you

[Chorus]

F
  Give me something that I need

G
  Satisfaction guaranteed

           C                G         Am
‘cause I'm thinking about a brand new hope

    G              F
The one I've never known

            G
Cause now I know

                C
It's all that I wanted

[Interlude]

C   Am   F   G   C  x2

[Bridge]

F
  What's the consolation prize?

G                         F
  Economy sized dreams of hope

F
  Give me something that I need

G
  Satisfaction guaranteed

           C                G         Am
'cause I'm thinking about a brand new hope

    G              F                    G
The one I've never known,  and where it goes

        C                  G    Am
And I'm thinking about the only road

    G              F                   G
The one I've never known, and where it goes

        C                G         Am
And I'm thinking about a brand new hope

    G              F
The one I've never known

            G
Cause now I know

                C
It's all that I wanted

[Outro]

C

