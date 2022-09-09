Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Worth It - Rex Orange County: It's Not Worth it Anymore, I Feel Insane
Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Worth It dari Rex Orange County yang rilis pada tahun 2022.
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Worth It dari Rex Orange County.
Lagu Worth It ini rilis pada tahun 2022.
Worth it merupakan salah satu single dari album Rex Orang County yang bertajuk Who Cares?.
Album Who Cares? merupakan album keempat Rex Orange County.
Worth It - Rex Orange County
Intro:
Em7 D x2
Dm9 G7 Cmaj7 Am7
Em7 D
D Bm x2
Chorus:
Bm D Bm
It's not worth it anymore, I feel insane
D Bm
And I'm not sure why things change
D
What's worth it anymore?
Bm
Am I not the same?
D Bm
No, I'm not sure if I'm to blame, yeah
Verse:
Em7
Let it go, give it a try
D
Didn't you know nobody's perfect?
Em7
And it's not like you don't mess up and deserve it
D
It's a hard lesson to learn, but, boy, it's worth it (Worth it, worth it)
Dm9 G7 Cmaj7 Am7
And you don't wanna cry, but you do
Em7
You can choose to be upset or just get over it
D
It's up to you
D Bm
What you wanna do? Oh
D Bm
Chorus:
Bm D Bm
It's not worth it anymore, I feel insane
D Bm
And I'm not sure why things change
D
What's worth it anymore?
Bm
Am I not the same?
D Bm
No, I'm not sure if I'm to blame, yeah
Outro:
D Bm x4
D
