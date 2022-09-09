Chord Gitar

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Worth It - Rex Orange County: It's Not Worth it Anymore, I Feel Insane

Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Worth It dari Rex Orange County yang rilis pada tahun 2022.

Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Worth It dari Rex Orange County yang rilis pada tahun 2022. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Worth It dari Rex Orange County

Lagu Worth It  ini rilis pada tahun 2022. 

Worth it merupakan salah satu single dari album Rex Orang County yang bertajuk Who Cares?

Album Who Cares? merupakan album keempat Rex Orange County. 

Worth It - Rex Orange County

Intro:
Em7 D x2
Dm9 G7 Cmaj7 Am7
Em7 D
D Bm x2

Chorus:
Bm                   D                Bm
It's not worth it anymore, I feel insane
             D                 Bm
And I'm not sure why things change
                    D
What's worth it anymore?
               Bm
Am I not the same?
             D              Bm
No, I'm not sure if I'm to blame, yeah

Verse:
Em7
Let it go, give it a try
                         D
Didn't you know nobody's perfect?
                                          Em7
And it's not like you don't mess up and deserve it
                                            D
It's a hard lesson to learn, but, boy, it's worth it (Worth it, worth it)
        Dm9         G7           Cmaj7 Am7
And you don't wanna cry, but you do
        Em7
You can choose to be upset or just get over it
           D
It's up to you
               D      Bm
What you wanna do? Oh
D Bm

Chorus:
Bm                   D                Bm
It's not worth it anymore, I feel insane
             D                 Bm
And I'm not sure why things change
                    D
What's worth it anymore?
               Bm
Am I not the same?
             D              Bm
No, I'm not sure if I'm to blame, yeah

Outro:
D Bm x4
D

