TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar Green Tea & Honey - Dane Amar feat Jareena Montemayor di dalam artikel ini.

Lagu Green Tea & Honey telah dirilis Dane Amar pada 24 Oktober 2020 di kanal YouTube-nya.

Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Green Tea & Honey - Dane Amar feat Jareena Montemayor:

Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Worth It - Rex Orange County: Its Not Worth it Anymore, I Feel Insane

[Verse 1: Dane Amar]

C

Girl you don't know, nah

E7

What you do to me

Am

When I see that crinkle on your nose

Gm C F

I wonder if you fluently just do you

F Em Am

Like you do so effortlessly

Dm

I want you right next to me

G

I want you to be my

G

Be my, my



[Chorus: Dane Amar & Jareena Montemayor]

C

Green tea in the morning

E7

Be my, my sugar honey

Am

You're just so great



I wonder girl

Gm C

I wonder why you love me

F Fm

It's so lovely, can't complain

Em Am

One day I'll give you my name

Dm

If you're down

G

If you're down



C

Be my green tea in the morning

E7

Be my, my sugar honey

Am

You're just so great



I wonder girl

Gm C

I wonder why you love me

F Fm

It's so lovely, can't complain

Em Am

One day I'll give you my name

Dm

If you're down

G

If you're down



[Verse 2: Jereena Montemayor]

C E7

I can't describe the feeling you gave

Am

When you blew me away

Gm C F Fm

And I carry that every day

Em Am

My sunshine and my moon

Dm

You're all I wanna do

G

Every night until we're through

C E7 E7

These little moments that we've got (That we've got)

Am Gm C

You make me feel like something I'm not

F Fm

Green tea and honey, babe

Em Am

So warm and sweet

Dm

You're all I need

G

Just you and me



[Verse 3: Dane Amar]

C

I said now here we go again

E7 E7

Another verse about how you got me feeling it

Am

I'm feeling very many different types of ways

Gm C F

I just gotta say, I just wanna see you every second of every day

Fm

If that's okay then let me know

Em

Yes I got the flow that can make us go afloat

Am

Thirty thousand we won't ever hit below

Dm G

You're a queen and the world is yours to hold (yeah)



[Verse 4: Dane Amar]

C

Baby I got you and

E7

Baby you got me

Am

Tell me how you feelin'

Gm C F

Just keep it real and promise we'll find peace

F

Your smile, it got me

Em Am

Got me lost at your eyes

Am

Baby I just want you

Dm

Want you to go in

G

Want you to be my



[Chorus: Dane Amar & Jereena Montemayor]

C

Green tea in the morning

E7

Be my, my sugar honey

Am

You're just so great



I wonder girl

Gm C

I wonder why you love me

F Fm

It's so lovely, can't complain

Em Am

One day I'll give you my name

Dm

If you're down

G

If you're down



C

Be my green tea in the morning

E7

Be my, my sugar honey

Am

You're just so great



I wonder girl

Gm C

I wonder why you love me

F Fm

It's so lovely, can't complain

Em Am

One day I'll give you my name

Dm

If you're down

G

If you're down



C

