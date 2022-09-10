Chord Gitar

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Green Tea & Honey - Dane Amar feat Jareena Montemayor

Dane Amar telah merilis lagu Green Tea & Honey pada 24 Oktober 2020 di kanal YouTubenya.

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar Green Tea & Honey - Dane Amar feat Jareena Montemayor di dalam artikel ini.

Lagu Green Tea & Honey telah dirilis Dane Amar pada 24 Oktober 2020 di kanal YouTube-nya.

Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Green Tea & Honey - Dane Amar feat Jareena Montemayor:

[Verse 1: Dane Amar]
C
Girl you don't know, nah
E7
What you do to me
Am
When I see that crinkle on your nose
 Gm            C            F
I wonder if you fluently just do you
F        Em              Am
Like you do so effortlessly
       Dm
I want you right next to me
       G
I want you to be my
   G
Be my, my

[Chorus: Dane Amar & Jareena Montemayor]
C
Green tea in the morning
       E7
Be my, my sugar honey
            Am
You're just so great

I wonder girl
 Gm             C
I wonder why you love me
        F             Fm
It's so lovely, can't complain
        Em               Am
One day I'll give you my name
          Dm
If you're down
          G
If you're down

      C
Be my green tea in the morning
       E7
Be my, my sugar honey
            Am
You're just so great

I wonder girl
 Gm             C
I wonder why you love me
        F             Fm
It's so lovely, can't complain
        Em               Am
One day I'll give you my name
          Dm
If you're down
          G
If you're down

[Verse 2: Jereena Montemayor]
C                    E7
I can't describe the feeling you gave
         Am
When you blew me away
      Gm         C       F Fm
And I carry that every day
   Em              Am
My sunshine and my moon
       Dm
You're all I wanna do
      G
Every night until we're through
C                    E7              E7
These little moments that we've got (That we've got)
Am                    Gm            C
You make me feel like something I'm not
              F       Fm
Green tea and honey, babe
   Em       Am
So warm and sweet
       Dm
You're all I need
     G
Just you and me

[Verse 3: Dane Amar]
           C
I said now here we go again
E7                  E7
Another verse about how you got me feeling it
Am
I'm feeling very many different types of ways
       Gm                      C                             F
I just gotta say, I just wanna see you every second of every day
                           Fm
If that's okay then let me know
Em
Yes I got the flow that can make us go afloat
Am
Thirty thousand we won't ever hit below
         Dm                              G
You're a queen and the world is yours to hold (yeah)

[Verse 4: Dane Amar]
C
Baby I got you and
E7
Baby you got me
Am
Tell me how you feelin'
     Gm               C                      F
Just keep it real and promise we'll find peace
F
Your smile, it got me
Em                  Am
Got me lost at your eyes
Am
Baby I just want you
Dm
Want you to go in
G
Want you to be my

[Chorus: Dane Amar & Jereena Montemayor]
C
Green tea in the morning
       E7
Be my, my sugar honey
            Am
You're just so great

I wonder girl
 Gm             C
I wonder why you love me
        F             Fm
It's so lovely, can't complain
        Em               Am
One day I'll give you my name
          Dm
If you're down
          G
If you're down

      C
Be my green tea in the morning
      E7
Be my, my sugar honey
           Am
You're just so great

I wonder girl
 Gm             C
I wonder why you love me
        F             Fm
It's so lovely, can't complain
        Em               Am
One day I'll give you my name
          Dm
If you're down
          G
If you're down

C
 

