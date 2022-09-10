Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Green Tea & Honey - Dane Amar feat Jareena Montemayor
Dane Amar telah merilis lagu Green Tea & Honey pada 24 Oktober 2020 di kanal YouTubenya.
Penulis: Farrah Putri Affifah
Editor: Sri Juliati
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar Green Tea & Honey - Dane Amar feat Jareena Montemayor di dalam artikel ini.
Lagu Green Tea & Honey telah dirilis Dane Amar pada 24 Oktober 2020 di kanal YouTube-nya.
Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Green Tea & Honey - Dane Amar feat Jareena Montemayor:
Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Worth It - Rex Orange County: Its Not Worth it Anymore, I Feel Insane
[Verse 1: Dane Amar]
C
Girl you don't know, nah
E7
What you do to me
Am
When I see that crinkle on your nose
Gm C F
I wonder if you fluently just do you
F Em Am
Like you do so effortlessly
Dm
I want you right next to me
G
I want you to be my
G
Be my, my
[Chorus: Dane Amar & Jareena Montemayor]
C
Green tea in the morning
E7
Be my, my sugar honey
Am
You're just so great
I wonder girl
Gm C
I wonder why you love me
F Fm
It's so lovely, can't complain
Em Am
One day I'll give you my name
Dm
If you're down
G
If you're down
C
Be my green tea in the morning
E7
Be my, my sugar honey
Am
You're just so great
I wonder girl
Gm C
I wonder why you love me
F Fm
It's so lovely, can't complain
Em Am
One day I'll give you my name
Dm
If you're down
G
If you're down
[Verse 2: Jereena Montemayor]
C E7
I can't describe the feeling you gave
Am
When you blew me away
Gm C F Fm
And I carry that every day
Em Am
My sunshine and my moon
Dm
You're all I wanna do
G
Every night until we're through
C E7 E7
These little moments that we've got (That we've got)
Am Gm C
You make me feel like something I'm not
F Fm
Green tea and honey, babe
Em Am
So warm and sweet
Dm
You're all I need
G
Just you and me
[Verse 3: Dane Amar]
C
I said now here we go again
E7 E7
Another verse about how you got me feeling it
Am
I'm feeling very many different types of ways
Gm C F
I just gotta say, I just wanna see you every second of every day
Fm
If that's okay then let me know
Em
Yes I got the flow that can make us go afloat
Am
Thirty thousand we won't ever hit below
Dm G
You're a queen and the world is yours to hold (yeah)
[Verse 4: Dane Amar]
C
Baby I got you and
E7
Baby you got me
Am
Tell me how you feelin'
Gm C F
Just keep it real and promise we'll find peace
F
Your smile, it got me
Em Am
Got me lost at your eyes
Am
Baby I just want you
Dm
Want you to go in
G
Want you to be my
[Chorus: Dane Amar & Jereena Montemayor]
C
Green tea in the morning
E7
Be my, my sugar honey
Am
You're just so great
I wonder girl
Gm C
I wonder why you love me
F Fm
It's so lovely, can't complain
Em Am
One day I'll give you my name
Dm
If you're down
G
If you're down
C
Be my green tea in the morning
E7
Be my, my sugar honey
Am
You're just so great
I wonder girl
Gm C
I wonder why you love me
F Fm
It's so lovely, can't complain
Em Am
One day I'll give you my name
Dm
If you're down
G
If you're down
C
Sumber: TribunSolo.com
|1. Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Worth It - Rex Orange County: It's Not Worth it Anymore, I Feel Insane
|2. Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Orang-orang di Kerumunan - FSTVLST: Turut Berbela Sungkawa
|3. Chord Gitar Are We the Waiting - Green Day, Kunci A: Starry Nights City Lights Coming Down Over Me
|4. Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Best Friend - Rex Orange County: I Should Have Stayed at Home