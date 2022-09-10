Lirik Lagu Forget Me - Lewis Capaldi: Cause I'm Not Ready To Find Out You Know How To Forget Me

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak lirik lagu Forget Me dalam artikel berikut ini.

Petikan liriknya yakni 'Cause i'm not ready to find out you know how to forget me'.

Lagu berjudul Forget Me baru saja dirilis pada 9 September 2022 dan dipopulerkan oleh penyanyi Lewis Capaldi.

Baca juga: Lirik Lagu Takkan Bisa Bersama - Bagas Ran: Maafkan Aku yang Tak Bisa Terus Bersamamu

Lirik Lagu Forget Me - Lewis Capaldi

Days ache and nights are long

Two years and still you’re not gone

Guess I’m still holding on

Drag my name through the dirt

Somehow it doesn't hurt though

Guess you're still holding on

You told your friends you want me dead

And said that I did everything wrong

And you're not wrong

Well I’ll take all the vitriol

But not the thought of you moving on

‘Cause I’m not ready

To find out you know how to forget me

I’d rather hear how much you regret me

And pray to God that you never met me

Than forget me

Oh I hate to know I made you cry

But love to know I cross your mind

Babe oh I

Even after all it’d still wreck me

To find out you’d know how to forget me

Even after all this time

Days ache and nights are grey

My heart is still your place babe

Guess I still feel the same