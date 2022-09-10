Lirik Lagu

Lirik Lagu Forget Me - Lewis Capaldi: Cause I'm Not Ready To Find Out You Know How To Forget Me

Simak lirik lagu Forget Me oleh penyanyi Lewis Capaldi dalam artikel berikut ini.

Berikut lirik lagu Forget Me oleh Lewis Capaldi dalam artikel berikut ini. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak lirik lagu Forget Me dalam artikel berikut ini.

Petikan liriknya yakni 'Cause i'm not ready to find out you know how to forget me'.

Lagu berjudul Forget Me baru saja dirilis pada 9 September 2022 dan dipopulerkan oleh penyanyi Lewis Capaldi.

Lirik Lagu Forget Me - Lewis Capaldi

Days ache and nights are long
Two years and still you’re not gone
Guess I’m still holding on

Drag my name through the dirt
Somehow it doesn't hurt though
Guess you're still holding on

You told your friends you want me dead
And said that I did everything wrong
And you're not wrong
Well I’ll take all the vitriol
But not the thought of you moving on

‘Cause I’m not ready
To find out you know how to forget me
I’d rather hear how much you regret me
And pray to God that you never met me
Than forget me

Oh I hate to know I made you cry
But love to know I cross your mind
Babe oh I
Even after all it’d still wreck me
To find out you’d know how to forget me
Even after all this time

Days ache and nights are grey
My heart is still your place babe
Guess I still feel the same

