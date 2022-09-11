Chord Gitar

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Keep It Up - Rex Orange County

Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Keep It Up dari Rex Orange County yang rilis pada tahun 2022.

Lagu ini rilis pada tahun 2022. 

Keep It Up menjadi salah satu single dari album Rex Orange County yang bertajuk Who Cares? 

Keep It Up - Rex Orange County 

Intro:
G D Em Bm C G Am D

Verse 1:
G     D/F#            Em
 Every time I open my mouth
D                     C
 I have regrets in my mind
      G
Every time
    Am                        D
And no one seems to figure me out
  G           D/F#
I guess, it's stress
Em                   D
 It's making me feel so depressed
C              G
Most my life I felt so tired
    Am                        D
But every now and then when I try, I say

Pre-Chorus:
G                 D
Keep it up and go on
       Em           Bm               C
You're only holding out for what you want
              G
You no longer owe the strangers
Am           D
 It's enough, it's enough

Chorus:
G                 D
Keep it up and go on
             Em           Bm               C
Yeah, you're only holding out for what you want
                 G
I know that it's so frustrating
Am           D
 It's enough, keep it up

Verse 2:
G        D/F#                    Em
 Now I'm here, and I wish that I wasn't
         D                   C
I'm in a place in front of a dozen
            G
People I've nevеr met
    Am                         D
And I don't know if this is correct
  G          D/F#
I guess, I'm blеssed
Em              D
 I never give myself respect
C                G
Most my life I'm asking "why?"
    Am                  D
But anytime I give it a try, I say

Pre-Chorus:
G                 D
Keep it up and go on
       Em           Bm               C
You're only holding out for what you want
              G
You no longer owe the strangers
Am           D
 It's enough, it's enough

Chorus:
G                 D
Keep it up and go on
             Em           Bm               C
Yeah, you're only holding out for what you want
                 G
I know that it's so frustrating
Am           D
 It's enough, keep it up

Bridge:
Am
Yeah, it's enough
D                     C
 I've really had enough
C#m   D
 I've paid the price, I'm done, no

Pre-Chorus:
G                 D
Keep it up and go on
       Em           Bm               C
You're only holding out for what you want
              G
You no longer owe the strangers
Am           D
It's enough, it's enough

Chorus:
G                 D
Keep it up and go on
       Em           Bm               C
You're only holding out for what you want
                 G
I know that it's so frustrating
Am           D
 It's enough, keep it up
G            D
 It's enough, it's enough
Em          Bm
 Keep it up, keep it up
C       G  Am D
No, no, mmm, mmm

Outro:
G D Em Bm
C D7
G# C

