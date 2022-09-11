Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Keep It Up - Rex Orange County
Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Keep It Up dari Rex Orange County yang rilis pada tahun 2022.
Penulis: Milani Resti Dilanggi
Editor: Daryono
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Keep It Up dari Rex Orange County.
Lagu ini rilis pada tahun 2022.
Keep It Up menjadi salah satu single dari album Rex Orange County yang bertajuk Who Cares?
Keep It Up - Rex Orange County
Intro:
G D Em Bm C G Am D
Verse 1:
G D/F# Em
Every time I open my mouth
D C
I have regrets in my mind
G
Every time
Am D
And no one seems to figure me out
G D/F#
I guess, it's stress
Em D
It's making me feel so depressed
C G
Most my life I felt so tired
Am D
But every now and then when I try, I say
Pre-Chorus:
G D
Keep it up and go on
Em Bm C
You're only holding out for what you want
G
You no longer owe the strangers
Am D
It's enough, it's enough
Chorus:
G D
Keep it up and go on
Em Bm C
Yeah, you're only holding out for what you want
G
I know that it's so frustrating
Am D
It's enough, keep it up
Verse 2:
G D/F# Em
Now I'm here, and I wish that I wasn't
D C
I'm in a place in front of a dozen
G
People I've nevеr met
Am D
And I don't know if this is correct
G D/F#
I guess, I'm blеssed
Em D
I never give myself respect
C G
Most my life I'm asking "why?"
Am D
But anytime I give it a try, I say
Pre-Chorus:
G D
Keep it up and go on
Em Bm C
You're only holding out for what you want
G
You no longer owe the strangers
Am D
It's enough, it's enough
Chorus:
G D
Keep it up and go on
Em Bm C
Yeah, you're only holding out for what you want
G
I know that it's so frustrating
Am D
It's enough, keep it up
Bridge:
Am
Yeah, it's enough
D C
I've really had enough
C#m D
I've paid the price, I'm done, no
Pre-Chorus:
G D
Keep it up and go on
Em Bm C
You're only holding out for what you want
G
You no longer owe the strangers
Am D
It's enough, it's enough
Chorus:
G D
Keep it up and go on
Em Bm C
You're only holding out for what you want
G
I know that it's so frustrating
Am D
It's enough, keep it up
G D
It's enough, it's enough
Em Bm
Keep it up, keep it up
C G Am D
No, no, mmm, mmm
Outro:
G D Em Bm
C D7
G# C
