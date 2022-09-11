Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Keep It Up - Rex Orange County

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Keep It Up dari Rex Orange County.

Lagu ini rilis pada tahun 2022.

Keep It Up menjadi salah satu single dari album Rex Orange County yang bertajuk Who Cares?

Keep It Up - Rex Orange County

Intro:

G D Em Bm C G Am D

Verse 1:

G D/F# Em

Every time I open my mouth

D C

I have regrets in my mind

G

Every time

Am D

And no one seems to figure me out

G D/F#

I guess, it's stress

Em D

It's making me feel so depressed

C G

Most my life I felt so tired

Am D

But every now and then when I try, I say

Pre-Chorus:

G D

Keep it up and go on

Em Bm C

You're only holding out for what you want

G

You no longer owe the strangers

Am D

It's enough, it's enough

Chorus:

G D

Keep it up and go on

Em Bm C

Yeah, you're only holding out for what you want

G

I know that it's so frustrating

Am D

It's enough, keep it up

Verse 2:

G D/F# Em

Now I'm here, and I wish that I wasn't

D C

I'm in a place in front of a dozen

G

People I've nevеr met

Am D

And I don't know if this is correct

G D/F#

I guess, I'm blеssed

Em D

I never give myself respect

C G

Most my life I'm asking "why?"

Am D

But anytime I give it a try, I say

Pre-Chorus:

G D

Keep it up and go on

Em Bm C

You're only holding out for what you want

G

You no longer owe the strangers

Am D

It's enough, it's enough

Chorus:

G D

Keep it up and go on

Em Bm C

Yeah, you're only holding out for what you want

G

I know that it's so frustrating

Am D

It's enough, keep it up

Bridge:

Am

Yeah, it's enough

D C

I've really had enough

C#m D

I've paid the price, I'm done, no

Pre-Chorus:

G D

Keep it up and go on

Em Bm C

You're only holding out for what you want

G

You no longer owe the strangers

Am D

It's enough, it's enough

Chorus:

G D

Keep it up and go on

Em Bm C

You're only holding out for what you want

G

I know that it's so frustrating

Am D

It's enough, keep it up

G D

It's enough, it's enough

Em Bm

Keep it up, keep it up

C G Am D

No, no, mmm, mmm

Outro:

G D Em Bm

C D7

G# C

