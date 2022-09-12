Chord Gitar

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Belly The Grass Stains - Rex Orange County

Berikut chord dan lirik lagu Belly (The Grass Stains) dari Rex Orange County yang rilis pada tahun 2015.

TRIBUNNEWS.COM -  Berikut chord dan lirik lagu Belly (The Grass Stains) dari Rex Orange County

Lagu Belly (The Grass Stains) rilis pada tahun 2015. 

Belly (The Grass Stains) menjadi salah satu single dalam album debut Rex Orange County yang bertajuk Bcos You'll Never Be Free

Album Bcos You'll Never Be Free sendiri terdiri dari 11 lagu, album tersebut rilis pada tahun 2015. 

Belly (The Grass Stains) - Rex Orange County

E
Grass stains all on my blue jeans
                A
They used to be new jeans
                    G#
But now they’re all fucked
E
Heartbreak

Summer’s gone and so is she
                    A
The only one left I know is me
                 G#
But I still feel fucked
E
Pizza box

Wedding ring left amongst the crust
                                A
Remember when your wedding ring began to rust
                        G#      A
And the monalisa wasn’t real
   E
Why's Madonna on the radio
                          A
And where on earth did my baby go
              Am
Was she ever even mine
             F    E       F E
Was she ever even mine
E
So I’m sorry that you’re tired

But girl, I can’t stop your crying

It’s a shame that you can’t see
         A
It’s all here for you
         Am
It’s all here for you
            E
I heard she hates her dad

Even though he bought that Mercedes Benz

She likes to stay alone
                      A
And do drugs with her friends

Pass out in the afternoon
                    Am
And wake up next to them
                    F    E       F E
Before she falls in love again
E
Swimming pools

Rich youth and being cool
                         A
We didn’t learn a single thing in school
                  G#      A
But daddy already payed
             E
Whip the Benz

Pedal to the floor in your new heels
                             A
Wish you could know just how happiness feels
                        Am
But at least you’re all alone
                    F   E
But at least you’re all alone

