Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Belly The Grass Stains - Rex Orange County
Berikut chord dan lirik lagu Belly (The Grass Stains) dari Rex Orange County yang rilis pada tahun 2015.
Lagu Belly (The Grass Stains) rilis pada tahun 2015.
Belly (The Grass Stains) menjadi salah satu single dalam album debut Rex Orange County yang bertajuk Bcos You'll Never Be Free.
Album Bcos You'll Never Be Free sendiri terdiri dari 11 lagu, album tersebut rilis pada tahun 2015.
Belly (The Grass Stains) - Rex Orange County
E
Grass stains all on my blue jeans
A
They used to be new jeans
G#
But now they’re all fucked
E
Heartbreak
Summer’s gone and so is she
A
The only one left I know is me
G#
But I still feel fucked
E
Pizza box
Wedding ring left amongst the crust
A
Remember when your wedding ring began to rust
G# A
And the monalisa wasn’t real
E
Why's Madonna on the radio
A
And where on earth did my baby go
Am
Was she ever even mine
F E F E
Was she ever even mine
E
So I’m sorry that you’re tired
But girl, I can’t stop your crying
It’s a shame that you can’t see
A
It’s all here for you
Am
It’s all here for you
E
I heard she hates her dad
Even though he bought that Mercedes Benz
She likes to stay alone
A
And do drugs with her friends
Pass out in the afternoon
Am
And wake up next to them
F E F E
Before she falls in love again
E
Swimming pools
Rich youth and being cool
A
We didn’t learn a single thing in school
G# A
But daddy already payed
E
Whip the Benz
Pedal to the floor in your new heels
A
Wish you could know just how happiness feels
Am
But at least you’re all alone
F E
But at least you’re all alone
