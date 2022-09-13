Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar Burn It Down - Linkin Park: We're Building It Up to Break It Back Down
Chord Gitar Burn It Down - Linkin Park: We're building it up to break it back down. We're building it up to burn it down.
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu Burn It Down yang dinyanyikan oleh Linkin Park.
Linkin Park merilis lagu Burn It Down pada 16 April 2012.
Lagu Burn It Down tergabung dalam album Living Things (2012).
Selengkapnya, simak chord gitar berikut ini.
Chord Gitar Burn It Down - Linkin Park
[Intro]
Dm C/E F Am G/B G
Dm C/E F Am G/B G
[Verse]
Dm F
The cycle repeated
Am G
as explosions broke in the sky
Dm F
all that I needed
Am G
was the one thing I couldn't find
Dm
And you were there at the turn
F Am G
Waiting to let me know
[Chorus]
Dm F
We're building it up
C G
To break it back down
Dm F
We're building it up
C
To burn it down
G
We can't wait
Dm
To burn it to the ground
Dm F Am G
[Verse]
Dm F
The colors conflicted
Am G
as the flames climbed into the clouds
Dm F
I wanted to fix this / but
Am G
couldn't stop from tearing it down
Dm
And you were there at the turn
F Am G
caught in the burning glow
Dm
And I was there at the turn
F Am G
Waiting to let you know
[Chorus]
Dm F
We're building it up
C G
To break it back down
Dm F
We're building it up
C
To burn it down
We can't wait
G
To burn it to the ground
[Verse]
Dm
You told me yes / You held me high
F
And I believed when you told that lie
Am
I played that soldier / You played king
G
And struck me down when I kissed that ring
Dm
You lost that right / to hold that crown
F
I built you up but you let me down
Am
so when you fall / I'll take my turn
G
and fan the flames as your blazes burn
Dm
And you were there at the turn
F Am G
Waiting to let me know
[Chorus]
Dm F
We're building it up
C G
To break it back down
Dm F
We're building it up
C
To burn it down
We can't wait
G Dm
To burn it to the ground
so when you fall / I'll take my turn
F
and fan the flames as your blazes burn
C
We can't wait
G Dm
To burn it to the ground
so when you fall / I'll take my turn
F
and fan the flames as your blazes burn
C
We can't wait
G Dm
To burn it to the ground
[Outro]
F Am G
Dm F Am G
