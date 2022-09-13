Chord Gitar

Chord Gitar Burn It Down - Linkin Park

Chord Gitar Burn It Down - Linkin Park: We're building it up to break it back down. We're building it up to burn it down.

Editor: Miftah
Berikut ini chord gitar Burn It Down - Linkin Park. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu Burn It Down yang dinyanyikan oleh Linkin Park.

Linkin Park merilis lagu Burn It Down pada 16 April 2012.

Lagu Burn It Down tergabung dalam album Living Things (2012).

Selengkapnya, simak chord gitar berikut ini.

Chord Gitar Burn It Down - Linkin Park

[Intro]

Dm     C/E F        Am     G/B G

   Dm          C/E   F                 Am           G/B   G

[Verse]

           Dm    F
The cycle repeated

     Am                     G
as explosions broke in the sky

            Dm   F
all that I needed

        Am                    G
was the one thing I couldn't find

             Dm
And you were there at the turn

F                 Am  G
Waiting to let me know

[Chorus]

                  Dm F
We're building it up

                  C G
To break it back down

                  Dm F
We're building it up

           C
To burn it down

         G
We can't wait

                      Dm
To burn it to the ground

Dm F Am G

[Verse]

               Dm  F
The colors conflicted

         Am                      G
as the flames climbed into the clouds

            Dm   F
I wanted to fix this / but

         Am                    G
couldn't stop from tearing it down

              Dm
And you were there at the turn

F                      Am G
caught in the burning glow

           Dm
And I was there at the turn

F                  Am  G
Waiting to let you know

[Chorus]

                  Dm F
We're building it up

                  C G
To break it back down

                  Dm F
We're building it up

           C
To burn it down

We can't wait

     G
To burn it to the ground

[Verse]

Dm
You told me yes / You held me high

           F
And I believed when you told that lie

                 Am
I played that soldier / You played king

                G
And struck me down when I kissed that ring

                 Dm
You lost that right / to hold that crown

             F
I built you up but you let me down

             Am
so when you fall / I'll take my turn

               G
and fan the flames as your blazes burn

              Dm
And you were there at the turn

F                  Am  G
Waiting to let me know

[Chorus]

                  Dm F
We're building it up

                  C G
To break it back down

                  Dm F
We're building it up

           C
To burn it down

We can't wait

     G                Dm
To burn it to the ground

so when you fall / I'll take my turn

               F
and fan the flames as your blazes burn

C
    We can't wait

     G                Dm
To burn it to the ground

so when you fall / I'll take my turn

               F
and fan the flames as your blazes burn

C
    We can't wait

     G                Dm
To burn it to the ground

[Outro]

F Am G

Dm F Am G

