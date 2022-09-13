Chord Gitar Burn It Down - Linkin Park: We're Building It Up to Break It Back Down

Ilustrasi Chord gitar - Berikut ini chord gitar Burn It Down - Linkin Park.

Chord Gitar Burn It Down - Linkin Park

[Intro]

Dm C/E F Am G/B G

Dm C/E F Am G/B G

[Verse]

Dm F

The cycle repeated

Am G

as explosions broke in the sky

Dm F

all that I needed

Am G

was the one thing I couldn't find

Dm

And you were there at the turn

F Am G

Waiting to let me know

[Chorus]

Dm F

We're building it up

C G

To break it back down

Dm F

We're building it up

C

To burn it down

G

We can't wait

Dm

To burn it to the ground

Dm F Am G

[Verse]

Dm F

The colors conflicted

Am G

as the flames climbed into the clouds

Dm F

I wanted to fix this / but

Am G

couldn't stop from tearing it down

Dm

And you were there at the turn

F Am G

caught in the burning glow

Dm

And I was there at the turn

F Am G

Waiting to let you know

[Chorus]

Dm F

We're building it up

C G

To break it back down

Dm F

We're building it up

C

To burn it down

We can't wait

G

To burn it to the ground

[Verse]

Dm

You told me yes / You held me high

F

And I believed when you told that lie

Am

I played that soldier / You played king

G

And struck me down when I kissed that ring

Dm

You lost that right / to hold that crown

F

I built you up but you let me down

Am

so when you fall / I'll take my turn

G

and fan the flames as your blazes burn

Dm

And you were there at the turn

F Am G

Waiting to let me know

[Chorus]

Dm F

We're building it up

C G

To break it back down

Dm F

We're building it up

C

To burn it down

We can't wait

G Dm

To burn it to the ground

so when you fall / I'll take my turn

F

and fan the flames as your blazes burn

C

We can't wait

G Dm

To burn it to the ground

so when you fall / I'll take my turn

F

and fan the flames as your blazes burn

C

We can't wait

G Dm

To burn it to the ground

[Outro]

F Am G

Dm F Am G

