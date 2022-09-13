Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Why - Sabrina Carpenter
Sabrina Carpenter telah merilis lagu Why pada 20 Juli 2017 di kanal YouTubenya.
Lagu Why telah dirilis Sabrina Carpenter pada 20 Juli 2017 di kanal YouTubenya.
Lagu Why telah dirilis Sabrina Carpenter pada 20 Juli 2017 di kanal YouTubenya.
Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Why - Sabrina Carpenter:
[Verse 1]
G Em
You like New York City in the daytime
Bm A
I like New York City in the nighttime
G Em
You say you like sleeping with the air off
Bm A
I don't, I need it on
G Em
You like the light coming through the windows
Bm A
I sleep late, so I just keep 'em all closed
G Em
You ignore the music on the radio
Bm A
I don't, I sing-a-long
[Pre-Chorus]
G Em Bm A
I don't ask for you to change, baby no no no
G Em Bm A
And you don't ask for me to change
[Chorus]
N.C. Em
Tell me how we're not alike
Bm A
But we work so well and we don't even know why
G Em
Funny how the stars crossed right
Bm A
'Cause we work so well and we don't even know why
G Em
You can call it fire and ice
Bm A
But we work so well and we don't even know why
G Em
We don't even know why, no no
Bm A
We don't even know why, no no no
[Post-Chorus]
N.C.
No no no no
Em
We like it in the daytime
Bm A
We like it in the end of time
N.C.
No no no no
Em
We like it in the daytime
Bm A
We like it in the end of time
[Verse 2]
G Em
Cold outside and you're just in a T-shirt
Bm A
I have cold blood even in a sweater
G Em
You start your night sippin' by the Kilo
Bm A
I don't, I know you know
[Pre-Chorus]
G Em Bm A
I don't ask for you to change, baby no no no
G Em Bm A
And you don't ask for me to change
[Chorus]
N.C. Em
Tell me how we're not alike
Bm A
But we work so well and we don't even know why
G Em
Funny how the stars crossed right
Bm A
'Cause we work so well and we don't even know why
G Em
You can call it fire and ice
Bm A
But we work so well and we don't even know why
G Em
We don't even know why, no no
Bm A
We don't even know why, no no no
[Post-Chorus]
N.C.
No no no no
Em
We like it in the daytime (we don't even know)
Bm A
We like it in the end of time (we don't even know)
N.C.
No no no no
Em
We like it in the daytime
Bm A
(We don't even know, know, know, know, know)
[Bridge]
G Em
Somehow we end up on the same side
Bm A
And you wouldn't think that we'd be alright
G Em Bm A
Even our eyes are different colors, but we see fine
G Em
Somehow we end up on the same side (up on the same side)
Bm A
And you wouldn't think that we'd be alright
(Think that we'd be alright)
G Em Bm A
Even our eyes are different colors, but we see fine
[Chorus]
N.C. Em
(Oh)Tell me how we're not alike
Bm A
But we work so well and we don't even know why
('Cause we work so well and we don't even know why, why)
G Em
Funny how the stars crossed right
Bm A
'Cause we work so well and we don't even know why
(But we don't even know why)
G Em
You can call it fire and ice
Bm A
But we work so well and we don't even know why
('Cause we work so well and we don't even know why, why)
G Em
We don't even know why, no no
Bm A
We don't even know why, no no no
[Post-Chorus]
N.C.
No no no no
Em
We like it in the daytime (we don't even know)
Bm A
We like it in the end of time (we don't even know)
N.C.
No no no no
Em
We like it in the daytime
Bm A
We like it in the nighttime
