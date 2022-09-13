Chord Gitar

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Why - Sabrina Carpenter

Sabrina Carpenter telah merilis lagu Why pada 20 Juli 2017 di kanal YouTubenya.

zoom-inlihat foto Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Why - Sabrina Carpenter
Freepik
Ilustrasi chord gitar. Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Why - Sabrina Carpenter. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar Why - Sabrina Carpenter di dalam artikel ini.

Lagu Why telah dirilis Sabrina Carpenter pada 20 Juli 2017 di kanal YouTubenya.

Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Why - Sabrina Carpenter:

[Verse 1]

 G                              Em

You like New York City in the daytime

 Bm                   A

I like New York City in the nighttime

 G                          Em

You say you like sleeping with the air off

Bm                  A

I don't, I need it on

G                  Em

You like the light coming through the windows

 Bm                      A

I sleep late, so I just keep 'em all closed

G                  Em

You ignore the music on the radio

Bm                 A

I don't, I sing-a-long

[Pre-Chorus]

G               Em        Bm             A

I don't ask for you to change, baby no no no

    G              Em          Bm    A

And you don't ask for me to change

[Chorus]

N.C.                     Em

Tell me how we're not alike

       Bm               A

But we work so well and we don't even know why

G              Em

Funny how the stars crossed right

       Bm                   A

'Cause we work so well and we don't even know why

 G              Em

You can call it fire and ice

    Bm                  A

But we work so well and we don't even know why

G              Em

We don't even know why, no no

Bm                          A

We don't even know why, no no no

[Post-Chorus]

N.C.

No no no no

Em

We like it in the daytime

Bm                 A

We like it in the end of time

N.C.

No no no no

Em

We like it in the daytime

Bm                 A

We like it in the end of time

[Verse 2]

G                        Em

Cold outside and you're just in a T-shirt

Bm                   A

I have cold blood even in a sweater

G                         Em

You start your night sippin' by the Kilo

Bm                   A

I don't, I know you know

[Pre-Chorus]

G               Em        Bm             A

I don't ask for you to change, baby no no no

    G              Em          Bm    A

And you don't ask for me to change

[Chorus]

N.C.                     Em

Tell me how we're not alike

       Bm               A

But we work so well and we don't even know why

G              Em

Funny how the stars crossed right

       Bm                   A

'Cause we work so well and we don't even know why

 G              Em

You can call it fire and ice

    Bm                  A

But we work so well and we don't even know why

G              Em

We don't even know why, no no

Bm                          A

We don't even know why, no no no

[Post-Chorus]

N.C.

No no no no

Em

We like it in the daytime (we don't even know)

Bm                 A

We like it in the end of time (we don't even know)

N.C.

No no no no

Em

We like it in the daytime

Bm                   A

(We don't even know, know, know, know, know)

[Bridge]

G                          Em

Somehow we end up on the same side

Bm                          A

And you wouldn't think that we'd be alright

G                      Em            Bm             A

Even our eyes are different colors, but we see fine

G                         Em

Somehow we end up on the same side (up on the same side)

Bm                            A

And you wouldn't think that we'd be alright

(Think that we'd be alright)

G                      Em            Bm             A

Even our eyes are different colors, but we see fine

[Chorus]

 N.C.                     Em

(Oh)Tell me how we're not alike

       Bm               A

But we work so well and we don't even know why

('Cause we work so well and we don't even know why, why)

G              Em

Funny how the stars crossed right

       Bm                  A

'Cause we work so well and we don't even know why

(But we don't even know why)

G                Em

You can call it fire and ice

    Bm                  A

But we work so well and we don't even know why

('Cause we work so well and we don't even know why, why)

G              Em

We don't even know why, no no

Bm                          A

We don't even know why, no no no

[Post-Chorus]

N.C.

No no no no

Em

We like it in the daytime (we don't even know)

Bm                 A

We like it in the end of time (we don't even know)

N.C.

No no no no

Em

We like it in the daytime

Bm             A

We like it in the nighttime

