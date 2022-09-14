Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Fire Flower - Summer Salt
Summer Salt telah merilis lagu Fire Flower pada 31 Desember 2019 di kanal YouTubenya.
Penulis: Farrah Putri Affifah
Editor: Tiara Shelavie
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar Fire Flower - Summer Salt di dalam artikel ini.
Lagu Fire Flower telah dirilis Summer Salt pada 31 Desember 2019 di kanal YouTubenya.
Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Fire Flower - Summer Salt:
Baca juga: Chord Gitar Aku Pasti Tahu - Bagindas, Simak Lirik Lagu dan Video Klipnya
[Intro]
N.C.
5, 4, 3, 2, 1!
[Verse 1]
Gb Bbm7 Abm7
Taking off this evening to fight this winter day
Gb Bbm7 Abm7
Broken-hearted I've been, I'll leave it on the land to stay
[Pre-Chorus]
Abm7 Db7 Bbm7 Ebm7
I've got an island in my back-pocket, lookin' for a way to find love any day
Abm7 Db7 Bbm7 Ebm7
I'll spend the holiday inside these sapphire waves as the sunset's sinkin' away
[Chorus]
Abm7
Light the night
Db7
Starry-eyed
Bbm7
Waved goodbye
Ebm7 Abm7
So long, this might be the year
Db7 Bbm7 Ebm7
I will fall in love with the one my heart's dreaming of
[Verse 2]
Gb Bbm7 Abm7
Shallow glasses breaking, the longing never ends
Gb Bbm7 Abm7
Letting go of ways that we changed, still I pretend
[Pre-Chorus]
Abm7 Db7 Bbm7 Ebm7
I've got an island in my back-pocket, lookin' for a way to find love anyday
Abm7 Db7 Bbm7 Ebm7
I'll spend the holiday inside these sapphire waves as the sunset's surfin' away
[Bridge]
Abm7 Db7 Ab Db7
[Chorus]
Abm7
Light the night
Db7
Starry-eyed
Bbm7
Waved goodbye
Ebm7 Abm7
So long, this might be the year
Db7 Bbm7 Ebm7
I will fall in love with the one my heart's dreaming of
Abm7
Turn to dark
Db7
Fire flower
Bbm7
Don't pass me by
Ebm7 Abm7 Db7 Bbm7 Ebm7
I've waited on through years to find the tears falling from everything my heart could dream of
[Instrumental]
Abm7 Db Bbm7 Ebm7
(Tribunnews.com)
Artikel Lain Terkait Chord Gitar
Sumber: TribunSolo.com
|Chord Gitar Pangeran Cinta - Dewa 19: Semua Ini Pasti akan Musnah, Tetapi Tidak Cintaku Padamu
|Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Aku Bukan Dia - Asbak Band: Hargai Aku Jaga Perasaanku
|Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Focus - Ariana Grande
|Chord Gitar Lagu Kau Tercipta Bukan Untukku - Nella Kharisma, Viral di TikTok
|Chord Gitar Aku Pasti Tahu - Bagindas, Simak Lirik Lagu dan Video Klipnya