Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Fire Flower - Summer Salt

Summer Salt telah merilis lagu Fire Flower pada 31 Desember 2019 di kanal YouTubenya.

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar Fire Flower - Summer Salt di dalam artikel ini.

Lagu Fire Flower telah dirilis Summer Salt pada 31 Desember 2019 di kanal YouTubenya.

Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Fire Flower - Summer Salt:

[Intro]

N.C.

5, 4, 3, 2, 1!

[Verse 1]

Gb                                           Bbm7  Abm7

Taking off this evening to fight this winter day

Gb                                             Bbm7    Abm7

Broken-hearted I've been, I'll leave it on the land to stay

[Pre-Chorus]

            Abm7                      Db7                  Bbm7          Ebm7

I've got an island in my back-pocket, lookin' for a way to find love any day

               Abm7                 Db7                   Bbm7             Ebm7

I'll spend the holiday inside these sapphire waves as the sunset's sinkin' away

[Chorus]

          Abm7

Light the night

       Db7

Starry-eyed

          Bbm7

Waved goodbye

   Ebm7                    Abm7

So long, this might be the year

       Db7                   Bbm7                    Ebm7

I will fall in love with the one my heart's dreaming of

[Verse 2]

Gb                                          Bbm7  Abm7

Shallow glasses breaking, the longing never ends

Gb                         Bbm7               Abm7

Letting go of ways that we changed, still I pretend

[Pre-Chorus]

            Abm7                      Db7                  Bbm7         Ebm7

I've got an island in my back-pocket, lookin' for a way to find love anyday

               Abm7                 Db7                   Bbm7             Ebm7

I'll spend the holiday inside these sapphire waves as the sunset's surfin' away

[Bridge]

Abm7 Db7 Ab Db7

[Chorus]

          Abm7

Light the night

       Db7

Starry-eyed

       Bbm7

Waved goodbye

   Ebm7                    Abm7

So long, this might be the year

       Db7                   Bbm7                    Ebm7

I will fall in love with the one my heart's dreaming of

        Abm7

Turn to dark

     Db7

Fire flower

      Bbm7

Don't pass me by

     Ebm7              Abm7              Db7                Bbm7                            Ebm7

I've waited on through years to find the tears falling from everything my heart could dream of

[Instrumental]

Abm7 Db Bbm7 Ebm7

