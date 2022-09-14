TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar Fire Flower - Summer Salt di dalam artikel ini.

Lagu Fire Flower telah dirilis Summer Salt pada 31 Desember 2019 di kanal YouTubenya.

Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Fire Flower - Summer Salt:

[Intro]

N.C.

5, 4, 3, 2, 1!

[Verse 1]

Gb Bbm7 Abm7

Taking off this evening to fight this winter day

Gb Bbm7 Abm7

Broken-hearted I've been, I'll leave it on the land to stay

[Pre-Chorus]

Abm7 Db7 Bbm7 Ebm7

I've got an island in my back-pocket, lookin' for a way to find love any day

Abm7 Db7 Bbm7 Ebm7

I'll spend the holiday inside these sapphire waves as the sunset's sinkin' away

[Chorus]

Abm7

Light the night

Db7

Starry-eyed

Bbm7

Waved goodbye

Ebm7 Abm7

So long, this might be the year

Db7 Bbm7 Ebm7

I will fall in love with the one my heart's dreaming of

[Verse 2]

Gb Bbm7 Abm7

Shallow glasses breaking, the longing never ends

Gb Bbm7 Abm7

Letting go of ways that we changed, still I pretend

[Pre-Chorus]

Abm7 Db7 Bbm7 Ebm7

I've got an island in my back-pocket, lookin' for a way to find love anyday

Abm7 Db7 Bbm7 Ebm7

I'll spend the holiday inside these sapphire waves as the sunset's surfin' away

[Bridge]

Abm7 Db7 Ab Db7

[Chorus]

Abm7

Light the night

Db7

Starry-eyed

Bbm7

Waved goodbye

Ebm7 Abm7

So long, this might be the year

Db7 Bbm7 Ebm7

I will fall in love with the one my heart's dreaming of

Abm7

Turn to dark

Db7

Fire flower

Bbm7

Don't pass me by

Ebm7 Abm7 Db7 Bbm7 Ebm7

I've waited on through years to find the tears falling from everything my heart could dream of

[Instrumental]

Abm7 Db Bbm7 Ebm7

