Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Focus - Ariana Grande
Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Focus dari Ariana Grande yang rilis pada tahun 2015.
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Focus dari Ariana Grande.
Lagu Focus resmi rilis pada 30 oktober 2015.
Focus menjadi salah satu single dari album Ariana Grande yang berjudul Dangerous Woman.
Album Dangerous Woman sendiri rilis pada 2016, yang mana di dalamnya terdiri dari 15 single Ariana Grande.
Baca juga: Chord Dasar Thank U Next - Ariana Grande: Look What I Got Look What You Taught Me
Focus - Ariana Grande
Intro:
Em
G D
Em
G D
Verse:
Em
I know what I came to do
G D
And that ain't gonna change
Em
So go ahead and talk your talk
G D
'Cause I won't take the bait
Em
I'm over here doing what I like
G D
I'm over here workin' day and night
Em
And if my real ain't real enough
G D
I'm sorry for you, bae!
Pre-Chorus:
(Bm) Em F#m G D Em
Let's find a light inside our universe now
(Bm) Em F#m G D Bm
Where ain't no - body keep on holding us down
(Bm) Em F#m G D Em
Just come and get it, let them say what they say
(Bm) Em F#m G Bm
'Cause I'm a - bout to put them all away
Chorus:
Em F#m G
Focus on me
D Em
F-f-focus on me
Em F#m G
Focus on me
D Em
F-f-focus on me
Em F#m G
Focus on me (Focus)
D Em
F-f-focus on me (Focus on me)
Em F#m G
Focus on me (Focus)
D Em
F-f-focus on me (Focus on me)s on me (Focus on me)
Verse:
Em
I can tell you're curious
G D
It's written on your lips
Em
Ain't no need to hold it back
G D
Go 'head and talk your shit
Em
I know you're hoping that I'll react
G D
I know you're hoping I'm looking back
Em
But if my real ain't real enough
G D
Then I don't know what is
Pre-Chorus:
(Bm) Em F#m G D Em
Let's find a light inside our universe now
(Bm) Em F#m G D Bm
Where ain't no - body keep on holding us down
(Bm) Em F#m G D Em
Just come and get it, let them say what they say
(Bm) Em F#m G Bm
'Cause I'm a - bout to put them all away
Chorus:
Em F#m G
Focus on me
D Em
F-f-focus on me
Em F#m G
Focus on me
D Em
F-f-focus on me
Em F#m G
Focus on me (Focus)
D Em
F-f-focus on me (Focus on me)
Em F#m G
Focus on me (Focus)
D Em
F-f-focus on me (Focus on me)s on me (Focus on me)
Interlude:
Em
G D
Em
G D
Em
G D
Em
G D
Pre-Chorus:
(Bm) Em F#m G D Em
Let's find a light inside our universe now
(Bm) Em F#m G D Bm
Where ain't no - body keep on holding us down
(Bm) Em F#m G D Em
Just come and get it, let them say what they say
(Bm) Em F#m G Bm
'Cause I'm a - bout to put them all away
Chorus:
Em F#m G
Focus on me (Focus)
D Em
F-f-focus on me (Focus on me)
Em F#m G
Focus on me (Focus)
D Em
F-f-focus on me (Focus on me)
Em F#m G
Focus on me (Focus)
D Em
F-f-focus on me (Focus on me)
Em F#m G
Focus on me (Focus)
D Em
F-f-focus on me (Focus on me)
Em F#m G
Focus on me (Focus)
D Em
F-f-focus on me (Focus on me)
Em F#m G
Focus on me (Focus)
D Em
F-f-focus on me (Focus on me)
Em F#m G
Focus on me (Focus)
D Em
F-f-focus on me (Focus on me)
Em F#m G
Focus on me (Focus)
D Em
F-f-focus on me (Focus on me)
