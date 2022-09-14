Chord Gitar

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Focus - Ariana Grande

Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Focus dari Ariana Grande yang rilis pada tahun 2015.

Chord gitar dan lirik lagu Focus dari Ariana Grande yang rilis pada tahun 2015. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Focus dari Ariana Grande

Lagu Focus resmi rilis pada 30 oktober 2015.

Focus menjadi salah satu single dari album Ariana Grande yang berjudul Dangerous Woman

Album Dangerous Woman sendiri rilis pada 2016, yang mana di dalamnya terdiri dari 15 single Ariana Grande. 

Focus - Ariana Grande

Intro: 
 Em
 G D
 Em
 G D

Verse:
Em
 I know what I came to do
     G                    D
 And that ain't gonna change
    Em
 So go ahead and talk your talk
     G                   D
 'Cause I won't take the bait
 Em
 I'm over here doing what I like
 G                     D
 I'm over here workin' day and night
     Em
 And if my real ain't real enough
     G               D
 I'm sorry for you, bae!

Pre-Chorus:
(Bm)   Em   F#m G                D        Em
 Let's find  a  light inside our universe now
(Bm)   Em    F#m  G            D          Bm
 Where ain't no - body keep on holding us down
(Bm)  Em   F#m G                D             Em
 Just come and get it, let them say what they say
 (Bm)   Em  F#m G                Bm
 'Cause I'm a - bout to put them all away

Chorus:
Em        F#m G
 Focus on me
     D          Em
 F-f-focus on me
 Em        F#m G
 Focus on me
     D          Em
 F-f-focus on me
 Em        F#m G
 Focus on me  (Focus)
     D           Em
 F-f-focus on me (Focus on me)
 Em      F#m G
 Focus on me (Focus)
     D          Em
 F-f-focus on me (Focus on me)s on me (Focus on me)

Verse:
Em
 I can tell you're curious
      G                   D
 It's written on your lips
Em
 Ain't no need to hold it back
     G                      D
 Go 'head and talk your shit
 Em
 I know you're hoping that I'll react
 G                        D
 I know you're hoping I'm looking back
     Em
 But if my real ain't real enough
      G                  D
 Then I don't know what is

Pre-Chorus:
(Bm)   Em   F#m G                D        Em
 Let's find  a  light inside our universe now
(Bm)   Em    F#m  G            D          Bm
 Where ain't no - body keep on holding us down
(Bm)  Em   F#m G                D             Em
 Just come and get it, let them say what they say
 (Bm)   Em  F#m G                Bm
 'Cause I'm a - bout to put them all away

Chorus:
 Em        F#m G
 Focus on me
     D          Em
 F-f-focus on me
 Em        F#m G
 Focus on me
     D          Em
 F-f-focus on me
 Em        F#m G
 Focus on me  (Focus)
     D           Em
 F-f-focus on me (Focus on me)
 Em      F#m G
 Focus on me (Focus)
     D          Em
 F-f-focus on me (Focus on me)s on me (Focus on me)

Interlude:
 Em
 G D
 Em
 G D
 Em
 G D
 Em
 G D

Pre-Chorus:
(Bm)   Em   F#m G                D        Em
 Let's find  a  light inside our universe now
(Bm)   Em    F#m  G            D          Bm
 Where ain't no - body keep on holding us down
(Bm)  Em   F#m G                D             Em
 Just come and get it, let them say what they say
 (Bm)   Em  F#m G                Bm
 'Cause I'm a - bout to put them all away

 Chorus:
 Em        F#m G
 Focus on me  (Focus)
     D           Em
 F-f-focus on me (Focus on me)
 Em      F#m G
 Focus on me (Focus)
     D          Em
 F-f-focus on me (Focus on me)
 Em        F#m G
 Focus on me  (Focus)
     D           Em
 F-f-focus on me (Focus on me)
 Em      F#m G
 Focus on me (Focus)
     D          Em
 F-f-focus on me (Focus on me)
 Em        F#m G
 Focus on me  (Focus)
     D           Em
 F-f-focus on me (Focus on me)
 Em      F#m G
 Focus on me (Focus)
     D          Em
 F-f-focus on me (Focus on me)
 Em        F#m G
 Focus on me  (Focus)
     D           Em
 F-f-focus on me (Focus on me)
 Em      F#m G
 Focus on me (Focus)
     D          Em
 F-f-focus on me (Focus on me)

