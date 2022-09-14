Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Focus - Ariana Grande

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Focus dari Ariana Grande.

Lagu Focus resmi rilis pada 30 oktober 2015.

Focus menjadi salah satu single dari album Ariana Grande yang berjudul Dangerous Woman.

Album Dangerous Woman sendiri rilis pada 2016, yang mana di dalamnya terdiri dari 15 single Ariana Grande.

Focus - Ariana Grande

Intro:

Em

G D

Em

G D

Verse:

Em

I know what I came to do

G D

And that ain't gonna change

Em

So go ahead and talk your talk

G D

'Cause I won't take the bait

Em

I'm over here doing what I like

G D

I'm over here workin' day and night

Em

And if my real ain't real enough

G D

I'm sorry for you, bae!

Pre-Chorus:

(Bm) Em F#m G D Em

Let's find a light inside our universe now

(Bm) Em F#m G D Bm

Where ain't no - body keep on holding us down

(Bm) Em F#m G D Em

Just come and get it, let them say what they say

(Bm) Em F#m G Bm

'Cause I'm a - bout to put them all away

Chorus:

Em F#m G

Focus on me

D Em

F-f-focus on me

Em F#m G

Focus on me

D Em

F-f-focus on me

Em F#m G

Focus on me (Focus)

D Em

F-f-focus on me (Focus on me)

Em F#m G

Focus on me (Focus)

D Em

F-f-focus on me (Focus on me)s on me (Focus on me)

Verse:

Em

I can tell you're curious

G D

It's written on your lips

Em

Ain't no need to hold it back

G D

Go 'head and talk your shit

Em

I know you're hoping that I'll react

G D

I know you're hoping I'm looking back

Em

But if my real ain't real enough

G D

Then I don't know what is

Pre-Chorus:

(Bm) Em F#m G D Em

Let's find a light inside our universe now

(Bm) Em F#m G D Bm

Where ain't no - body keep on holding us down

(Bm) Em F#m G D Em

Just come and get it, let them say what they say

(Bm) Em F#m G Bm

'Cause I'm a - bout to put them all away

Chorus:

Em F#m G

Focus on me

D Em

F-f-focus on me

Em F#m G

Focus on me

D Em

F-f-focus on me

Em F#m G

Focus on me (Focus)

D Em

F-f-focus on me (Focus on me)

Em F#m G

Focus on me (Focus)

D Em

F-f-focus on me (Focus on me)s on me (Focus on me)

Interlude:

Em

G D

Em

G D

Em

G D

Em

G D

Pre-Chorus:

(Bm) Em F#m G D Em

Let's find a light inside our universe now

(Bm) Em F#m G D Bm

Where ain't no - body keep on holding us down

(Bm) Em F#m G D Em

Just come and get it, let them say what they say

(Bm) Em F#m G Bm

'Cause I'm a - bout to put them all away

Chorus:

Em F#m G

Focus on me (Focus)

D Em

F-f-focus on me (Focus on me)

Em F#m G

Focus on me (Focus)

D Em

F-f-focus on me (Focus on me)

Em F#m G

Focus on me (Focus)

D Em

F-f-focus on me (Focus on me)

Em F#m G

Focus on me (Focus)

D Em

F-f-focus on me (Focus on me)

Em F#m G

Focus on me (Focus)

D Em

F-f-focus on me (Focus on me)

Em F#m G

Focus on me (Focus)

D Em

F-f-focus on me (Focus on me)

Em F#m G

Focus on me (Focus)

D Em

F-f-focus on me (Focus on me)

Em F#m G

Focus on me (Focus)

D Em

F-f-focus on me (Focus on me)

