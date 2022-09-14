Chord Only Love Can Break Your Heart - Neil Young, Lirik: When You Were Young And On Your Own

Chord Gitar

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Inilah chord gitar Only Love Can Break Your Heart - Neil Young, kunci gitar A7 D G A, lirik When You Were Young And On Your Own.

Chord Gitar Only Love Can Break Your Heart - Neil Young:

Intro: A7 D G A (2x)

A7            D
When you were young
    G       A
And on your own
A7         D    
How did it feel
   G    A
To be alone

A7 D                         A
   I wish always thinking of game

That I was playing
D                          A 
Try to make the best of my time

Chorus:
A7       G                   F#
But only love can break your heart
             E            G     A
What if your world should from apart
A7       G                   F#
Yes only love can break your heart
          E          G        A
Try to be sure right from the start

Interlude: A7 D G A (2x)

A7       D
I have a friend 
     G     A
I`ve never seen
A7          D 
He hide his head 
  G      A
Inside a dream

A7 D                           A
   Someone should call him and see

If he can came out
D                         A
Try to lose the down that found

Chorus:
A7       G                   F# 
Yes only love can break your heart
          E          G        A
Try to be sure right from the start
A7       G                   F#
Yes only love can break your heart
             E            G     A
What if your world should from apart

Interlude: A7 D G A (2x)

A7       D
I have a friend
     G     A
I`ve never seen
A7          D
He hide his head 
  G      A
Inside a dream
A7       D        G          A
Yes only love can break your heart (6x)

