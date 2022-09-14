Chord Only Love Can Break Your Heart - Neil Young, Lirik: When You Were Young And On Your Own

Ilustrasi chord gitar. Inilah chord gitar Only Love Can Break Your Heart - Neil Young, kunci gitar A7 D G A, lirik When You Were Young And On Your Own

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Inilah chord gitar Only Love Can Break Your Heart - Neil Young, kunci gitar A7 D G A, lirik When You Were Young And On Your Own.

Chord Gitar Only Love Can Break Your Heart - Neil Young:

Intro: A7 D G A (2x)

A7 D

When you were young

G A

And on your own

A7 D

How did it feel

G A

To be alone

A7 D A

I wish always thinking of game

That I was playing

D A

Try to make the best of my time

Chorus:

A7 G F#

But only love can break your heart

E G A

What if your world should from apart

A7 G F#

Yes only love can break your heart

E G A

Try to be sure right from the start

Interlude: A7 D G A (2x)

A7 D

I have a friend

G A

I`ve never seen

A7 D

He hide his head

G A

Inside a dream

A7 D A

Someone should call him and see

If he can came out

D A

Try to lose the down that found

Chorus:

A7 G F#

Yes only love can break your heart

E G A

Try to be sure right from the start

A7 G F#

Yes only love can break your heart

E G A

What if your world should from apart

Interlude: A7 D G A (2x)

A7 D

I have a friend

G A

I`ve never seen

A7 D

He hide his head

G A

Inside a dream

A7 D G A

Yes only love can break your heart (6x)

