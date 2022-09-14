Chord Gitar
Chord Only Love Can Break Your Heart - Neil Young, Lirik: When You Were Young And On Your Own
Inilah chord gitar Only Love Can Break Your Heart - Neil Young, kunci gitar A7 D G A, lirik When You Were Young And On Your Own
Penulis: Facundo Chrysnha Pradipha
Editor: Arif Fajar Nasucha
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Inilah chord gitar Only Love Can Break Your Heart - Neil Young, kunci gitar A7 D G A, lirik When You Were Young And On Your Own.
Chord Gitar Only Love Can Break Your Heart - Neil Young:
Intro: A7 D G A (2x)
Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Owl And Wolf - The Sigit
A7 D
When you were young
G A
And on your own
A7 D
How did it feel
G A
To be alone
A7 D A
I wish always thinking of game
That I was playing
D A
Try to make the best of my time
Chorus:
A7 G F#
But only love can break your heart
E G A
What if your world should from apart
A7 G F#
Yes only love can break your heart
E G A
Try to be sure right from the start
Interlude: A7 D G A (2x)
A7 D
I have a friend
G A
I`ve never seen
A7 D
He hide his head
G A
Inside a dream
A7 D A
Someone should call him and see
If he can came out
D A
Try to lose the down that found
Chorus:
A7 G F#
Yes only love can break your heart
E G A
Try to be sure right from the start
A7 G F#
Yes only love can break your heart
E G A
What if your world should from apart
Interlude: A7 D G A (2x)
A7 D
I have a friend
G A
I`ve never seen
A7 D
He hide his head
G A
Inside a dream
A7 D G A
Yes only love can break your heart (6x)
(Tribunnews.com)
Sumber: TribunSolo.com
|Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Focus - Ariana Grande
|Chord Gitar Lagu Kau Tercipta Bukan Untukku - Nella Kharisma, Viral di TikTok
|Chord Gitar Aku Pasti Tahu - Bagindas, Simak Lirik Lagu dan Video Klipnya
|Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Fire Flower - Summer Salt
|Chord dan Lirik Lagu Please Baby Please - Pamungkas: Cause Love isn't so Boring with You