Chord dan Lirik Lagu A Day That Feels Better - Pamungkas: I See Love as Something New

Tangkapan layar klip A Day That Feels Better - Pamungkas. Berikut chord dan lirik lagu A Day That Feels Better.

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut chord dan lirik lagu A Day That Feels Better yang dipopulerkan Pamungkas.

Lagu A Day That Feels Better ini merupakan ciptaan dari Pamungkas yang dirilis pada 16 Juni 2022, masuk dalam album keempat yang bertajuk 'Birdy'.

A Day That Feels Better ini menceritakan tentang seseorang yang akhirnya menemukan pasangannya dan menjalin hubungan cinta yang selama ini dicari.

Lirik dan chord gitar lagu A Day That Feels Better - Pamungkas

Intro

C F G

C F C F

C

A day that feels better

Fmaj7 F G

Places, memories; past and new

C

A day that feels better

F C F

People, stories; passin’ through, oh, oh, ooh

Fmaj7

And on a kinda day like this

G

I just wanna be loved

Fmaj7

I just wanna be loved by you

C

A day that feels better

F

I see love as something new, oh, oh, ooh

Dm-G-C

And of all these days that feels better

F C

Still, nothing compares to you, oh, oh, ooh

F Fmaj7

If tomorrow I’m losing you

G

If tomorrow is now

Fmaj7 F

I just wanna be good to you

Reff

Headline from this day on

You’re all the one I want

And the warmth you bring, it’s glowing on me

All these friends and lovers

The places I have been

Somehow now thеy mean more

When you arе here

C F

On a day that feels better

C Em Dm

I see love as something new

C F

On a day that feels better

Em Dm Fmaj7

I see love when I see you, ooh-ooh, woo



Musik

C Fmaj7 C G

C F Cmaj7 Em Dm

F

I just wanna be good to you

G

I just wanna be loved

F

I just wanna be loved by you

Reff

C

Headline from this day on

F

You’re all the one I want, oh-oh

C Dm

And the warmth you bring, it’s glowing on me (It’s glowing on me)

C

All these friends and lovers

F

The places I have been

C

Somehow now they mean more

(oh-oh-oh-oh)

Dm

(When you are here)

(When you are near)

C F

On a day that feels better

(On a day that feels better)

C Em Dm

I see love as something new (Oh, yes)

C

On a day that feels better

Em Dm C

I see love when I see you, ooh-ooh, woo

(Tribunnews.com/Pondra Puger)