Chord Gitar
Chord dan Lirik Lagu A Day That Feels Better - Pamungkas: I See Love as Something New
Chord dan lirik lagu A Day That Feels Better yang diciptakan oleh Pamungkas pada 16 Juni 2022, masuk dalam album bertajuk 'Birdy'
Penulis: Pondra Puger Tetuko
Editor: Arif Tio Buqi Abdulah
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut chord dan lirik lagu A Day That Feels Better yang dipopulerkan Pamungkas.
Lagu A Day That Feels Better ini merupakan ciptaan dari Pamungkas yang dirilis pada 16 Juni 2022, masuk dalam album keempat yang bertajuk 'Birdy'.
A Day That Feels Better ini menceritakan tentang seseorang yang akhirnya menemukan pasangannya dan menjalin hubungan cinta yang selama ini dicari.
Lirik dan chord gitar lagu A Day That Feels Better - Pamungkas
Intro
C F G
C F C F
C
A day that feels better
Fmaj7 F G
Places, memories; past and new
C
A day that feels better
F C F
People, stories; passin’ through, oh, oh, ooh
Fmaj7
And on a kinda day like this
G
I just wanna be loved
Fmaj7
I just wanna be loved by you
C
A day that feels better
F
I see love as something new, oh, oh, ooh
Dm-G-C
And of all these days that feels better
F C
Still, nothing compares to you, oh, oh, ooh
F Fmaj7
If tomorrow I’m losing you
G
If tomorrow is now
Fmaj7 F
I just wanna be good to you
Reff
Headline from this day on
You’re all the one I want
And the warmth you bring, it’s glowing on me
All these friends and lovers
The places I have been
Somehow now thеy mean more
When you arе here
C F
On a day that feels better
C Em Dm
I see love as something new
C F
On a day that feels better
Em Dm Fmaj7
I see love when I see you, ooh-ooh, woo
Musik
C Fmaj7 C G
C F Cmaj7 Em Dm
F
I just wanna be good to you
G
I just wanna be loved
F
I just wanna be loved by you
Reff
C
Headline from this day on
F
You’re all the one I want, oh-oh
C Dm
And the warmth you bring, it’s glowing on me (It’s glowing on me)
C
All these friends and lovers
F
The places I have been
C
Somehow now they mean more
(oh-oh-oh-oh)
Dm
(When you are here)
(When you are near)
C F
On a day that feels better
(On a day that feels better)
C Em Dm
I see love as something new (Oh, yes)
C
On a day that feels better
Em Dm C
I see love when I see you, ooh-ooh, woo
(Tribunnews.com/Pondra Puger)