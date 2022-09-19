Chord Gitar

Chord dan Lirik Lagu A Day That Feels Better - Pamungkas: I See Love as Something New

Chord dan lirik lagu A Day That Feels Better yang diciptakan oleh Pamungkas pada 16 Juni 2022, masuk dalam album bertajuk 'Birdy'

zoom-inlihat foto Chord dan Lirik Lagu A Day That Feels Better - Pamungkas: I See Love as Something New
youtube/Pamungkas
Tangkapan layar klip A Day That Feels Better - Pamungkas. Berikut chord dan lirik lagu A Day That Feels Better. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut chord dan lirik lagu A Day That Feels Better yang dipopulerkan Pamungkas.

Lagu A Day That Feels Better ini merupakan ciptaan dari Pamungkas yang dirilis pada 16 Juni 2022, masuk dalam album keempat yang bertajuk 'Birdy'.

A Day That Feels Better ini menceritakan tentang seseorang yang akhirnya menemukan pasangannya dan menjalin hubungan cinta yang selama ini dicari.

Lirik dan chord gitar lagu A Day That Feels Better - Pamungkas

Intro
C F G
C F C F

C
A day that feels better

                                      Fmaj7 F G
Places, memories; past and new

C
A day that feels better

                                     F             C        F
People, stories; passin’ through, oh, oh, ooh

                                       Fmaj7
And on a kinda day like this

                       G
I just wanna be loved

                                  Fmaj7
I just wanna be loved by you

C
A day that feels better
                                      F
I see love as something new, oh, oh, ooh

Dm-G-C
And of all these days that feels better
                                          F      C
Still, nothing compares to you, oh, oh, ooh

F                      Fmaj7
If tomorrow I’m losing you

                      G
If tomorrow is now

                         Fmaj7          F
I just wanna be good to you

Reff
Headline from this day on
You’re all the one I want
And the warmth you bring, it’s glowing on me
All these friends and lovers
The places I have been
Somehow now thеy mean more
When you arе here

C                                F
On a day that feels better

C       Em               Dm
I see love as something new

C                                F
On a day that feels better

Em                  Dm                                 Fmaj7
I see love when I see you, ooh-ooh, woo

 
Musik
C Fmaj7 C G
C F Cmaj7 Em Dm

F
I just wanna be good to you

                        G
I just wanna be loved

                    F
I just wanna be loved by you

Reff
C
Headline from this day on

                        F
You’re all the one I want, oh-oh

C                                            Dm
And the warmth you bring, it’s glowing on me (It’s glowing on me)

C
All these friends and lovers

F
The places I have been

                        C
Somehow now they mean more
(oh-oh-oh-oh)

Dm
(When you are here)
(When you are near)

C                          F
On a day that feels better
(On a day that feels better)

C           Em             Dm
I see love as something new (Oh, yes)

C
On a day that feels better

            Em          Dm                           C
I see love when I see you, ooh-ooh, woo

(Tribunnews.com/Pondra Puger)

Sumber: TribunSolo.com
