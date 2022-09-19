Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Lookalike - Conan Gray: When You Look In His Eyes, Do You Think Of Mine?
Conan Gray telah merilis lagu Lookalike pada 26 November 2018 di kanal YouTubenya.
Penulis: Farrah Putri Affifah
Editor: Ayu Miftakhul Husna
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar Lookalike - Conan Gray di dalam artikel ini.
Lagu Lookalike telah dirilis Conan Gray pada 26 November 2018 di kanal YouTubenya.
Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Lookalike - Conan Gray:
[Verse 1]
G D Em
Let's go back to the summer night
C G
When we met eyes, it's like a movie line
D Em
Kissin' underneath the city lights
C Am Em
But now you're laying in another guy's arms
Am D
'Cause I'm all gone
[Chorus]
G
But when you look in his eyes
D
Do you think of mine?
Em
And when you look at that smile
C
Do I cross your mind?
G
I know in your head
D
You see me instead
Em C
'Cause he looks a lot like I did back then
Am D
Baby don't lie
G
He's just a lookalike
[Verse 2]
G D Em
Can't redo what's already done
C G
Can't compete cause I've already won
D Em
Sayin' this time, "It's really love"
C Am Em
But honey, you're not fooling anyone
Am D
Don't you know we're done?
[Chorus]
G
But when you look in his eyes
D
Do you think of mine?
Em
And when you look at that smile
C
Do I cross your mind?
G
I know in your head
D
You see me instead
Em C
'Cause he looks a lot like I did back then
Am D
Baby don't lie
G
He's just a lookalike
[Bridge]
C D Em
And I'll admit that I sometimes, maybe, might
C D Em
Think about you at night, well, almost every night
C D
No matter how I try to hide
G Em
And erase you from my mind
C D
I'm dying
G
To find a lookalike
[Chorus]
G
'Cause when you look in his eyes
D
Hope you think of mine
Em
And when you look at that smile
C
Hope I cross your mind
G
I hope in your head
D
You see me instead
Em C
'Cause you've been in mine every day since then
Am D G
maybe it's time to find a lookalike
[Outro]
Am D
No, I can't lie
G
I need a lookalike
(Tribunnews.com)
Sumber: TribunSolo.com
