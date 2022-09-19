Chord Gitar

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Lookalike - Conan Gray: When You Look In His Eyes, Do You Think Of Mine?

Conan Gray telah merilis lagu Lookalike pada 26 November 2018 di kanal YouTubenya.

Ilustrasi chord gitar. Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Lookalike - Conan Gray. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar Lookalike - Conan Gray di dalam artikel ini.

Lagu Lookalike telah dirilis Conan Gray pada 26 November 2018 di kanal YouTubenya.

Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Lookalike - Conan Gray:

[Verse 1]

G        D                         Em

Let's go back to the summer night

            C                               G

When we met eyes, it's like a movie line

        D                           Em

Kissin' underneath the city lights

               C                          Am   Em

But now you're laying in another guy's arms

               Am   D

'Cause I'm all gone

[Chorus]

                         G

But when you look in his eyes

                   D

Do you think of mine?

                          Em

And when you look at that smile

                   C

Do I cross your mind?

               G

I know in your head

               D

You see me instead

                  Em                   C

'Cause he looks a lot like I did back then

           Am  D

Baby don't lie

                 G

He's just a lookalike

[Verse 2]

G       D                      Em

Can't redo what's already done

            C                              G

Can't compete cause I've already won

           D                         Em

Sayin' this time, "It's really love"

           C                     Am   Em

But honey, you're not fooling anyone

                        Am   D

Don't you know we're done?

[Chorus]

                         G

But when you look in his eyes

                  D

Do you think of mine?

                          Em

And when you look at that smile

                  C

Do I cross your mind?

               G

I know in your head

               D

You see me instead

                  Em                   C

'Cause he looks a lot like I did back then

           Am  D

Baby don't lie

                  G

He's just a lookalike

[Bridge]

                   C   D                  Em

And I'll admit that I sometimes, maybe, might

                    C            D           Em

Think about you at night, well, almost every night

                C        D

No matter how I try to hide

     G                 Em

And erase you from my mind

     C     D

I'm dying

               G

To find a lookalike

[Chorus]

                            G

'Cause when you look in his eyes

                    D

Hope you think of mine

                           Em

And when you look at that smile

                    C

Hope I cross your mind

                G

I hope in your head

               D

You see me instead

                        Em                   C

'Cause you've been in mine every day since then

           Am  D                G

maybe it's time to find a lookalike

[Outro]

            Am    D

No, I can't lie

              G

I need a lookalike

(Tribunnews.com)

Sumber: TribunSolo.com
