Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Lookalike - Conan Gray: When You Look In His Eyes, Do You Think Of Mine?

Simak chord gitar Lookalike - Conan Gray di dalam artikel ini.

Lagu Lookalike telah dirilis Conan Gray pada 26 November 2018 di kanal YouTubenya.

Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Lookalike - Conan Gray:

[Verse 1]

G D Em

Let's go back to the summer night

C G

When we met eyes, it's like a movie line

D Em

Kissin' underneath the city lights

C Am Em

But now you're laying in another guy's arms

Am D

'Cause I'm all gone

[Chorus]

G

But when you look in his eyes

D

Do you think of mine?

Em

And when you look at that smile

C

Do I cross your mind?

G

I know in your head

D

You see me instead

Em C

'Cause he looks a lot like I did back then

Am D

Baby don't lie

G

He's just a lookalike

[Verse 2]

G D Em

Can't redo what's already done

C G

Can't compete cause I've already won

D Em

Sayin' this time, "It's really love"

C Am Em

But honey, you're not fooling anyone

Am D

Don't you know we're done?

[Chorus]

G

But when you look in his eyes

D

Do you think of mine?

Em

And when you look at that smile

C

Do I cross your mind?

G

I know in your head

D

You see me instead

Em C

'Cause he looks a lot like I did back then

Am D

Baby don't lie

G

He's just a lookalike

[Bridge]

C D Em

And I'll admit that I sometimes, maybe, might

C D Em

Think about you at night, well, almost every night

C D

No matter how I try to hide

G Em

And erase you from my mind

C D

I'm dying

G

To find a lookalike

[Chorus]

G

'Cause when you look in his eyes

D

Hope you think of mine

Em

And when you look at that smile

C

Hope I cross your mind

G

I hope in your head

D

You see me instead

Em C

'Cause you've been in mine every day since then

Am D G

maybe it's time to find a lookalike

[Outro]

Am D

No, I can't lie

G

I need a lookalike

