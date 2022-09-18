Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Yours - Conan Gray: I'm Somebody You Call When You're Alone

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar Yours - Conan Gray di dalam artikel ini.

Lagu Yours telah dirilis Conan Gray pada 19 Mei 2022 di kanal YouTubenya.

Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Yours - Conan Gray:

[Intro]

Bm G D A

[Verse 1]

Bm

I'm somebody you call when you're alone

G

I'm somebody you use, but never own

D

I'm somebody you touch, but never hold

A

And you're somebody I'll never really know

Bm

I know I'm not the one you really love

G

I guess that's why I've never given up

D

'Cause I could give you all you want

The stars and the sun

A

But still, I'm not enough

[Pre-Chorus]

Em

Oh, all I really wanted was that look in your eyes

A

Like you already know that I'm the love of your life

Em A

Like you already know you're nеver saying goodbye

[Chorus]

G

But I'm not yours

A

I'm not yours

D D/C# Bm

I'm not yours

A G

I want more

A

I want morе

D D/C# Bm

But I'm not yours

G A

And I can't change your mind

D

But you're still mine

[Verse 2]

Bm

So tell me that it's time for me to go

G

'Cause you know I can't do it on my own

D

The only thing that's harder than sleeping alone

A

Is sleeping with your ghost

[Pre-Chorus]

Em

Oh, all I really wanted was that look in your eyes

A

Like you already know that I'm the love of your life

Em A

Like you already know you're never saying goodbye

[Chorus]

G

But I'm not yours

A

I'm not yours

D D/C# Bm

I'm not yours

A G

I want more

A

I want more

D D/C# Bm

But I'm not yours

G A

And I can't change your mind

[Outro]

Em

I should've known that it was dumb love

A

Fifteen dozen roses

D

All the things that I've done

D/C# Bm

For you not to notice

Em

Can't believe I chose you

A

Over all my best friends

D

What the fuck did I do?

D/C# Bm

In the end

G A

Just to not be yours

