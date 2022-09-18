Chord Gitar

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Yours - Conan Gray: I'm Somebody You Call When You're Alone

Conan Gray telah merilis lagu Yours pada 19 Mei 2022 di kanal YouTubenya.

Editor: Salma Fenty
zoom-inlihat foto Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Yours - Conan Gray: I'm Somebody You Call When You're Alone
Freepik
Ilustrasi chord gitar. Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Yours - Conan Gray. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar Yours - Conan Gray di dalam artikel ini.

Lagu Yours telah dirilis Conan Gray pada 19 Mei 2022 di kanal YouTubenya.

Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Yours - Conan Gray:

Baca juga: Chord Gitar Give Me Novacaine - Green Day, dari Kunci G: Drain The Pressure from The Swelling

[Intro]

Bm  G   D   A

[Verse 1]

                 Bm

I'm somebody you call when you're alone

                 G

I'm somebody you use, but never own

                 D

I'm somebody you touch, but never hold

                         A

And you're somebody I'll never really know

                   Bm

I know I'm not the one you really love

                        G

I guess that's why I've never given up

                        D

'Cause I could give you all you want

The stars and the sun

    A

But still, I'm not enough

[Pre-Chorus]

    Em

Oh, all I really wanted was that look in your eyes

     A

Like you already know that I'm the love of your life

     Em                                       A

Like you already know you're nеver saying goodbye

[Chorus]

            G

But I'm not yours

        A

I'm not yours

        D D/C# Bm

I'm not yours

A      G

I want more

       A

I want morе

            D D/C# Bm

But I'm not yours

      G                 A

And I can't change your mind

                 D

But you're still mine

[Verse 2]

                     Bm

So tell me that it's time for me to go

                        G

'Cause you know I can't do it on my own

                      D

The only thing that's harder than sleeping alone

   A

Is sleeping with your ghost

[Pre-Chorus]

    Em

Oh, all I really wanted was that look in your eyes

     A

Like you already know that I'm the love of your life

     Em                                   A

Like you already know you're never saying goodbye

[Chorus]

            G

But I'm not yours

        A

I'm not yours

        D D/C# Bm

I'm not yours

A      G

I want more

       A

I want more

            D D/C# Bm

But I'm not yours

      G                 A

And I can't change your mind

[Outro]

                              Em

I should've known that it was dumb love

              A

Fifteen dozen roses

                    D

All the things that I've done

D/C#               Bm

For you not to notice

                Em

Can't believe I chose you

            A

Over all my best friends

                 D

What the fuck did I do?

D/C#       Bm

In the end

              G    A

Just to not be yours

(Tribunnews.com)

Sumber: TribunSolo.com
Tags
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Yours - Conan Gray
Lirik Lagu Yours - Conan Gray
Lagu Yours - Conan Gray
Conan Gray
Baca Juga
KOMENTAR

BERITA TERKINI

berita POPULER

© 2022 TRIBUNnews.com,a subsidiary of KG Media.
All Right Reserved
About Us
Help
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Contact Us
Pedoman Media Siber
Redaksi
Info iklan