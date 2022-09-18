Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Yours - Conan Gray: I'm Somebody You Call When You're Alone
Conan Gray telah merilis lagu Yours pada 19 Mei 2022 di kanal YouTubenya.
Penulis: Farrah Putri Affifah
Editor: Salma Fenty
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar Yours - Conan Gray di dalam artikel ini.
Lagu Yours telah dirilis Conan Gray pada 19 Mei 2022 di kanal YouTubenya.
Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Yours - Conan Gray:
Baca juga: Chord Gitar Give Me Novacaine - Green Day, dari Kunci G: Drain The Pressure from The Swelling
[Intro]
Bm G D A
[Verse 1]
Bm
I'm somebody you call when you're alone
G
I'm somebody you use, but never own
D
I'm somebody you touch, but never hold
A
And you're somebody I'll never really know
Bm
I know I'm not the one you really love
G
I guess that's why I've never given up
D
'Cause I could give you all you want
The stars and the sun
A
But still, I'm not enough
[Pre-Chorus]
Em
Oh, all I really wanted was that look in your eyes
A
Like you already know that I'm the love of your life
Em A
Like you already know you're nеver saying goodbye
[Chorus]
G
But I'm not yours
A
I'm not yours
D D/C# Bm
I'm not yours
A G
I want more
A
I want morе
D D/C# Bm
But I'm not yours
G A
And I can't change your mind
D
But you're still mine
[Verse 2]
Bm
So tell me that it's time for me to go
G
'Cause you know I can't do it on my own
D
The only thing that's harder than sleeping alone
A
Is sleeping with your ghost
[Pre-Chorus]
Em
Oh, all I really wanted was that look in your eyes
A
Like you already know that I'm the love of your life
Em A
Like you already know you're never saying goodbye
[Chorus]
G
But I'm not yours
A
I'm not yours
D D/C# Bm
I'm not yours
A G
I want more
A
I want more
D D/C# Bm
But I'm not yours
G A
And I can't change your mind
[Outro]
Em
I should've known that it was dumb love
A
Fifteen dozen roses
D
All the things that I've done
D/C# Bm
For you not to notice
Em
Can't believe I chose you
A
Over all my best friends
D
What the fuck did I do?
D/C# Bm
In the end
G A
Just to not be yours
(Tribunnews.com)
Sumber: TribunSolo.com
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Yours - Conan Gray
Lirik Lagu Yours - Conan Gray
Lagu Yours - Conan Gray
Conan Gray
|Chord Gitar Lagu Heather - Conan Gray, Lengkap dengan Lirik dan Video Klip
|Chord Gitar Heather dari Conan Gray, Lengkap dengan Lirik dan Video Klipnya
|Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Heather - Conan Gray: Why Would You Ever Kiss Me?
|Chord Gitar Lagu Heather - Conan Gray dan Lirik: But I Watch Your Eyes as She Walks By
|Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Maniac - Conan Gray