Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Rocketeer - Far East Movement feat. Ryan Tedder: Here We Go, Come With Me

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak lirik dan terjemahan lagu Rocketeer dari Far East Movement feat Ryan Tedder dalam artikel ini.

Lagu Rocketeer dipopulerkan oleh grup musik Far East Movement bersama Ryan Tedder.

Rocketeer pertama kali dirilis tahun 2010 dalam album Free Wired (Korea Version).

Tembang bergenre Pop, Hip Hop/Rap ini juga masuk nominasi Penghargaan Grammy untuk Produser Tahun Ini, Non-Klasik tahun 2011.

Lirik Lagu Rocketeer - Far East Movement feat. Ryan Tedder

Here we go, come with me

There's a world out there that we should see

Take my hand, close your eyes

With you right here, I'm a rocketeer

Let's fly (fly,fly,fly,fly)

Up, up here we go, go

Up, up here we go, go

Let's fly (fly,fly,fly,fly)

Up, up here we go, go

Where we stop nobody knows

[Prohgress:]

Where we go, we don't need roads

And where we stop nobody knows

To the stars if you really want it

Got a jetpack with your name on it

Above the clouds and the atmosphere

Say the words and we outta here

Hold my hand if you feeling scared

We're flying up, up outta here

Here we go, come with me

There's a world out there that we should see

Take my hand, close your eyes

With you right here, I'm a rocketeer

Let's fly (fly,fly,fly,fly)

Up, up here we go, go

Up, up here we go, go

Let's fly (fly,fly,fly,fly)

Up, up here we go, go

Where we stop nobody knows

[Kev Nish:]

Baby, we can stay fly like a G6

Shop the streets of Tokyo, get you fly kicks

Girl, your always on my mind

Got my head up in the sky

And I'm never looking down, feeling priceless

Yeah, where we at? only few have known

Were on some next level, super Mario

I hope this works out, cardio

Until then let's fly

Geronimo

Here we go, come with me

There's a world out there that we should see

Take me hand, close your eyes

With you right here, I'm a rocketeer

Let's fly

[J-Splif:]

Yo, now I ain't ever been to space before

But I ain't never seen a face like yours

You make me feel like I can touch the planets

You want the moon girl, watch me grab it

See, I ain't ever seen a star this close

You got me stuck by the way you glow

I'm like oh, oh, oh, oh

I'm like oh, oh, oh, oh

Here we go, come with me

There's a world out there that we should see

Take my hand, close your eyes

With you right here, I'm a rocketeer

Let's fly (fly,fly,fly,fly)

Up, up here we go, go

Up, up here we go, go

Let's fly (fly,fly,fly,fly)

Up, up here we go, go

Where we stop nobody knows

Terjemahan Bahasa Indonesia Rocketeer:



Di sini kita pergi, ikut aku,

Ada dunia di luar sana yang harus kita lihat,

Ambil tanganku, tutup matamu

Dengan Anda di sini, saya seorang rocketeer

Ayo terbang, terbang, terbang, terbang

Naik, naik, ini dia, pergi

Naik, naik, ini dia, pergi

Ayo terbang, terbang, terbang, terbang

Naik, naik, ini dia, pergi

Di mana kita berhenti, tidak ada yang tahu (tahu)

[Prohgress:]

Ke mana kita pergi kita tidak perlu jalan (jalan),

Di mana kita berhenti, tidak ada yang tahu (tahu),

Untuk bintang-bintang jika Anda benar-benar menginginkannya,

Punya, punya paket jet dengan nama Anda di atasnya,

Di atas awan di atmosfer (phere),

Katakan saja dan kita keluar dari sini (keluar dari sini),

Pegang tanganku jika kau merasa takut (takut),

Kami terbang, keluar dari sini

Di sini kita pergi, ikut aku,

Ada dunia di luar sana yang harus kita lihat,

Ambil tanganku, tutup matamu,

Dengan Anda di sini, saya seorang rocketeer

Ayo terbang, terbang, terbang, terbang

Di atas, di sini kita pergi, pergi

Di atas, di sini kita pergi, pergi

Ayo terbang, terbang, terbang, terbang

Di atas, di sini kita pergi, pergi (Di sini kita pergi)

Di mana kita berhenti, tidak ada yang tahu (tahu)

[Kev Nish:]

Sayang kita bisa tetap terbang seperti G-6,

Berbelanja di jalanan Tokyo dapatkan tendangan terbang Anda,

Gadis Anda selalu di pikiran saya,

Mendapat kepalaku di langit,

Dan aku tidak pernah melihat ke bawah dengan perasaan tak ternilai, ya,

Di mana kita berada, hanya sedikit yang tahu

Kami berada di level berikutnya, Super Mario

Saya harap ini berhasil, Cardio,

Kalau begitu mari kita terbang,

Geronimo

Di sini kita pergi, ikut aku,

Ada dunia di luar sana yang harus kita lihat,

Ambil tanganku, tutup matamu,

Dengan Anda di sini, saya seorang rocketeer

Ayo terbang, (Yo)

[J-Splif:]

Sekarang saya belum pernah di luar angkasa sebelumnya,

Tapi aku belum pernah melihat wajah seperti milikmu

Anda membuat saya merasa seperti saya bisa menyentuh planet-planet,

Anda ingin bulan, gadis melihat saya mengambilnya,

Sekarang saya tidak pernah melihat bintang sedekat ini,

Anda membuat saya terjebak dengan cara Anda bercahaya,

Aku seperti, oh, oh, oh, oh

Aku seperti, oh, oh, oh, oh

Di sini kita pergi, ikut aku,

Ada dunia di luar sana yang harus kita lihat,

Ambil tanganku, tutup matamu,

Dengan Anda di sini, saya seorang rocketeer

Ayo terbang, terbang, terbang, terbang

Di atas, di sini kita pergi, pergi

Di atas, di sini kita pergi, pergi

Ayo terbang, terbang, terbang, terbang

Di atas, di sini kita pergi, pergi

Di mana kita berhenti, tidak ada yang tahu, tahu, tahu

