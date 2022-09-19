Lirik Lagu
Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Rocketeer - Far East Movement feat. Ryan Tedder: Here We Go, Come With Me
Lagu Rocketeer dipopulerkan oleh grup musik Far East Movement bersama Ryan Tedder. Rocketeer pertama kali dirilis tahun 2010.
Penulis: Bunga Pradipta Pertiwi
Editor: Ayu Miftakhul Husna
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak lirik dan terjemahan lagu Rocketeer dari Far East Movement feat Ryan Tedder dalam artikel ini.
Lagu Rocketeer dipopulerkan oleh grup musik Far East Movement bersama Ryan Tedder.
Rocketeer pertama kali dirilis tahun 2010 dalam album Free Wired (Korea Version).
Tembang bergenre Pop, Hip Hop/Rap ini juga masuk nominasi Penghargaan Grammy untuk Produser Tahun Ini, Non-Klasik tahun 2011.
Baca juga: Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Slipping Through My Fingers - ABBA: That Funny Little Girl
Lirik Lagu Rocketeer - Far East Movement feat. Ryan Tedder
Here we go, come with me
There's a world out there that we should see
Take my hand, close your eyes
With you right here, I'm a rocketeer
Let's fly (fly,fly,fly,fly)
Up, up here we go, go
Up, up here we go, go
Let's fly (fly,fly,fly,fly)
Up, up here we go, go
Where we stop nobody knows
[Prohgress:]
Where we go, we don't need roads
And where we stop nobody knows
To the stars if you really want it
Got a jetpack with your name on it
Above the clouds and the atmosphere
Say the words and we outta here
Hold my hand if you feeling scared
We're flying up, up outta here
Here we go, come with me
There's a world out there that we should see
Take my hand, close your eyes
With you right here, I'm a rocketeer
Let's fly (fly,fly,fly,fly)
Up, up here we go, go
Up, up here we go, go
Let's fly (fly,fly,fly,fly)
Up, up here we go, go
Where we stop nobody knows
[Kev Nish:]
Baby, we can stay fly like a G6
Shop the streets of Tokyo, get you fly kicks
Girl, your always on my mind
Got my head up in the sky
And I'm never looking down, feeling priceless
Yeah, where we at? only few have known
Were on some next level, super Mario
I hope this works out, cardio
Until then let's fly
Geronimo
Here we go, come with me
There's a world out there that we should see
Take me hand, close your eyes
With you right here, I'm a rocketeer
Let's fly
[J-Splif:]
Yo, now I ain't ever been to space before
But I ain't never seen a face like yours
You make me feel like I can touch the planets
You want the moon girl, watch me grab it
See, I ain't ever seen a star this close
You got me stuck by the way you glow
I'm like oh, oh, oh, oh
I'm like oh, oh, oh, oh
Here we go, come with me
There's a world out there that we should see
Take my hand, close your eyes
With you right here, I'm a rocketeer
Let's fly (fly,fly,fly,fly)
Up, up here we go, go
Up, up here we go, go
Let's fly (fly,fly,fly,fly)
Up, up here we go, go
Where we stop nobody knows
Baca juga: Lirik Lagu Love Poem - IU Beserta Terjemahan, Mengenang Mendiang Sahabatnya, Sulli f(x)
Terjemahan Bahasa Indonesia Rocketeer:
Di sini kita pergi, ikut aku,
Ada dunia di luar sana yang harus kita lihat,
Ambil tanganku, tutup matamu
Dengan Anda di sini, saya seorang rocketeer
Ayo terbang, terbang, terbang, terbang
Naik, naik, ini dia, pergi
Naik, naik, ini dia, pergi
Ayo terbang, terbang, terbang, terbang
Naik, naik, ini dia, pergi
Di mana kita berhenti, tidak ada yang tahu (tahu)
[Prohgress:]
Ke mana kita pergi kita tidak perlu jalan (jalan),
Di mana kita berhenti, tidak ada yang tahu (tahu),
Untuk bintang-bintang jika Anda benar-benar menginginkannya,
Punya, punya paket jet dengan nama Anda di atasnya,
Di atas awan di atmosfer (phere),
Katakan saja dan kita keluar dari sini (keluar dari sini),
Pegang tanganku jika kau merasa takut (takut),
Kami terbang, keluar dari sini
Di sini kita pergi, ikut aku,
Ada dunia di luar sana yang harus kita lihat,
Ambil tanganku, tutup matamu,
Dengan Anda di sini, saya seorang rocketeer
Ayo terbang, terbang, terbang, terbang
Di atas, di sini kita pergi, pergi
Di atas, di sini kita pergi, pergi
Ayo terbang, terbang, terbang, terbang
Di atas, di sini kita pergi, pergi (Di sini kita pergi)
Di mana kita berhenti, tidak ada yang tahu (tahu)
[Kev Nish:]
Sayang kita bisa tetap terbang seperti G-6,
Berbelanja di jalanan Tokyo dapatkan tendangan terbang Anda,
Gadis Anda selalu di pikiran saya,
Mendapat kepalaku di langit,
Dan aku tidak pernah melihat ke bawah dengan perasaan tak ternilai, ya,
Di mana kita berada, hanya sedikit yang tahu
Kami berada di level berikutnya, Super Mario
Saya harap ini berhasil, Cardio,
Kalau begitu mari kita terbang,
Geronimo
Di sini kita pergi, ikut aku,
Ada dunia di luar sana yang harus kita lihat,
Ambil tanganku, tutup matamu,
Dengan Anda di sini, saya seorang rocketeer
Ayo terbang, (Yo)
[J-Splif:]
Sekarang saya belum pernah di luar angkasa sebelumnya,
Tapi aku belum pernah melihat wajah seperti milikmu
Anda membuat saya merasa seperti saya bisa menyentuh planet-planet,
Anda ingin bulan, gadis melihat saya mengambilnya,
Sekarang saya tidak pernah melihat bintang sedekat ini,
Anda membuat saya terjebak dengan cara Anda bercahaya,
Aku seperti, oh, oh, oh, oh
Aku seperti, oh, oh, oh, oh
Di sini kita pergi, ikut aku,
Ada dunia di luar sana yang harus kita lihat,
Ambil tanganku, tutup matamu,
Dengan Anda di sini, saya seorang rocketeer
Ayo terbang, terbang, terbang, terbang
Di atas, di sini kita pergi, pergi
Di atas, di sini kita pergi, pergi
Ayo terbang, terbang, terbang, terbang
Di atas, di sini kita pergi, pergi
Di mana kita berhenti, tidak ada yang tahu, tahu, tahu
(Tribunnews.com)
Sumber: TribunSolo.com
|Lirik Lagu Lemon - Kenshi Yonezu Lengkap dengan Terjemahan
|Lirik Lagu Tak Sama Lagi - Khifnu: Harusnya Aku Telah Terlatih Terluka
|Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Disaat Aku Mencintaimu - Dadali: Aku Inginkan Dirimu Datang dan Temui Aku
|Lirik Lagu Future Nostalgia - Dua Lipa: I Know You're Dying Trying To Figure Me Out
|Lirik Lagu Usik - Feby Putri: Tiada yang Meminta Seperti Ini, Tapi Menurutku Tuhan Itu Baik