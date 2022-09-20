Ilustrasi chord gitar. Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu If We Never Met - John K.

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar If We Never Met - John K di dalam artikel ini.

Lagu If We Never Met telah dirilis John K pada 24 Oktober 2019 di kanal YouTubenya.

Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu If We Never Met - John K:

[Chorus]

G/B C

If we never met

G G/B C

I'd be drunk, waking up in someone else’s bed

G G/B

I'd be lost in a crowded room of fake friends

C G G/B C

I wouldn't even know what love is

G

If we never met

[Verse 1]

G/B C G

What if I never started singing?

G/B C G

What if you never told your family you were leaving?

G/B

When you felt the pressure

C G

There’s a million different reasons

G/B

We shouldn't be together

C G

But when I put it all together

[Pre-Chorus]

G/B C G

It all comes back to you, you, you

G/B C G G/B C G

I love it when the only light is me, you, and the moon (moon)

G/B C G

And baby, when I close my eyes, I'm thinkin' about...

[Chorus]

G/B C

If we never met (if we never met)

G G/B C

I'd be drunk, waking up in someone else's bed

G G/B

I'd be lost in a crowded room of fake friends

C G G/B C

I wouldn't even know what love is

G

If we never met(If we never met)

[Verse 2]

G/B C G

What if I would've left the party?

G/B C G

What if you never looked twice when you saw me?

G/B

In your favorite sweater

C G

It must've been for a reason

G/B

For worse or better

C G

'Cause when I put it all together

[Pre-Chorus]

G/B C G

It all comes back to you, you, you

G/B C G G/B C G

I love it when the city lights bring out all the blue,ooh, ooh

G/B C G

Like when I'm looking in your eyes and I realize

[Chorus]

G/B C

If we never met(if we never met)

G G/B C

I'd be drunk, waking up in someone else's bed(Someone else's bed)

G G/B

I’d be lost in a crowded room of fake friends

C G G/B C

I wouldn't even know what love is (I wouldn't even know what love is)

G

If we never met

[Outro]

G/B C G

ooh-ooh ooh-ooh ooh-ooh ooh-ooh

G/B C G

ooh-ooh ooh-ooh ooh-ooh (if we never met)

G/B C G

ooh-ooh ooh-ooh ooh-ooh ooh-ooh

G/B C G

ooh-ooh ooh-ooh ooh-ooh

