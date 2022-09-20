Chord Gitar

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu If We Never Met - John K

John K telah merilis lagu If We Never Met pada 24 Oktober 2019 di kanal YouTubenya.

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar If We Never Met - John K di dalam artikel ini.

Lagu If We Never Met telah dirilis John K pada 24 Oktober 2019 di kanal YouTubenya.

Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu If We Never Met - John K:

[Chorus]

            G/B  C

If we never met

G                                         G/B    C

I'd be drunk, waking up in someone else’s bed

G                                      G/B

I'd be lost in a crowded room of fake friends

C          G                    G/B   C

I wouldn't even know what love is

            G

If we never met

[Verse 1]

G/B  C                        G

   What if I never started singing?

                  G/B       C        G

What if you never told your family you were leaving?

                        G/B

When you felt the pressure

C                           G

There’s a million different reasons

                       G/B

We shouldn't be together

               C      G

But when I put it all together

[Pre-Chorus]

                      G/B    C    G

It all comes back to you, you, you

                   G/B  C          G                G/B  C   G

I love it when the only light is me, you, and the moon (moon)

                 G/B    C        G

And baby, when I close my eyes, I'm thinkin' about...

[Chorus]

                G/B C

If we never met (if we never met)

       G                                 G/B C

I'd be drunk, waking up in someone else's bed

       G                              G/B

I'd be lost in a crowded room of fake friends

C          G                   G/B   C

I wouldn't even know what love is

            G

If we never met(If we never met)

[Verse 2]

G/B  C                        G

    What if I would've left the party?

                  G/B       C        G

What if you never looked twice when you saw me?

                  G/B

In your favorite sweater

C                            G

It must've been for a reason

               G/B

For worse or better

              C               G

'Cause when I put it all together

[Pre-Chorus]

                     G/B  C      G

It all comes back to you, you, you

                  G/B  C             G          G/B   C    G

I love it when the city lights bring out all the blue,ooh, ooh

                 G/B    C            G

Like when I'm looking in your eyes and I realize

[Chorus]

             G/B   C

If we never met(if we never met)

       G                                  G/B  C

I'd be drunk, waking up in someone else's bed(Someone else's bed)

      G                              G/B

I’d be lost in a crowded room of fake friends

C          G              G/B    C

I wouldn't even know what love is (I wouldn't even know what love is)

            G

If we never met

[Outro]

        G/B  C    G

ooh-ooh ooh-ooh  ooh-ooh ooh-ooh

        G/B  C   G

ooh-ooh ooh-ooh ooh-ooh (if we never met)

        G/B  C    G

ooh-ooh ooh-ooh  ooh-ooh ooh-ooh

        G/B  C   G

ooh-ooh ooh-ooh ooh-ooh

