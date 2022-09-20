Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu If We Never Met - John K
John K telah merilis lagu If We Never Met pada 24 Oktober 2019 di kanal YouTubenya.
Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu If We Never Met - John K:
[Chorus]
G/B C
If we never met
G G/B C
I'd be drunk, waking up in someone else’s bed
G G/B
I'd be lost in a crowded room of fake friends
C G G/B C
I wouldn't even know what love is
G
If we never met
[Verse 1]
G/B C G
What if I never started singing?
G/B C G
What if you never told your family you were leaving?
G/B
When you felt the pressure
C G
There’s a million different reasons
G/B
We shouldn't be together
C G
But when I put it all together
[Pre-Chorus]
G/B C G
It all comes back to you, you, you
G/B C G G/B C G
I love it when the only light is me, you, and the moon (moon)
G/B C G
And baby, when I close my eyes, I'm thinkin' about...
[Chorus]
G/B C
If we never met (if we never met)
G G/B C
I'd be drunk, waking up in someone else's bed
G G/B
I'd be lost in a crowded room of fake friends
C G G/B C
I wouldn't even know what love is
G
If we never met(If we never met)
[Verse 2]
G/B C G
What if I would've left the party?
G/B C G
What if you never looked twice when you saw me?
G/B
In your favorite sweater
C G
It must've been for a reason
G/B
For worse or better
C G
'Cause when I put it all together
[Pre-Chorus]
G/B C G
It all comes back to you, you, you
G/B C G G/B C G
I love it when the city lights bring out all the blue,ooh, ooh
G/B C G
Like when I'm looking in your eyes and I realize
[Chorus]
G/B C
If we never met(if we never met)
G G/B C
I'd be drunk, waking up in someone else's bed(Someone else's bed)
G G/B
I’d be lost in a crowded room of fake friends
C G G/B C
I wouldn't even know what love is (I wouldn't even know what love is)
G
If we never met
[Outro]
G/B C G
ooh-ooh ooh-ooh ooh-ooh ooh-ooh
G/B C G
ooh-ooh ooh-ooh ooh-ooh (if we never met)
G/B C G
ooh-ooh ooh-ooh ooh-ooh ooh-ooh
G/B C G
ooh-ooh ooh-ooh ooh-ooh
