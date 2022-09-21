Chord Gitar

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu If I Can't Have You - Shawn Mendes

Shawn Mendes telah merilis lagu If I Can't Have You pada 3 Mei 2019 di kanal YouTubenya.

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu If I Can't Have You - Shawn Mendes
Freepik
Ilustrasi chord gitar. Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu If I Can't Have You - Shawn Mendes 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar If I Can't Have You - Shawn Mendes di dalam artikel ini.

Lagu If I Can't Have You telah dirilis Shawn Mendes pada 3 Mei 2019 di kanal YouTubenya.

Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu If I Can't Have You - Shawn Mendes:

[Chorus]

C                 F                     Am

I can't write one song that's not about you

            G                      C

Can't drink without thinking about you

          F

Is it too late to tell you that

Am               G            F          C

Everything means nothing if I can't have you?

[Verse 1]

C                    F

I'm in Toronto and I got this view

      Am                    G

But I might as well be in a hotel room, yeah

C                            F

It doesn't matter 'cause I'm so consumed

         Am                    G

Spending all my nights reading texts from you

[Pre-Chorus]

Am              F

Oh, I'm good at keeping my distance

  C                    G

I know that you're the feeling I'm missing

Am              F

You know that I hate to admit it

    Am               G            F          C

But everything means nothing if I can't have you

[Chorus]

C                 F                     Am

I can't write one song that's not about you

                 G                 C

Can't drink without thinking about you

          F

Is it too late to tell you that

Am               G            F          C

Everything means nothing if I can't have you?

C                 F                     Am

I can't write one song that's not about you

            G                      C

Can't drink without thinking about you

          F

Is it too late to tell you that

Am               G            F          C

Everything means nothing if I can't have you?

[Verse 2]

C                    F

I'm so sorry that my timing's off

      Am                           G

But I can't move on if we're still gonna talk

C                     F

Is it wrong for me to not want half?

       Am                  G

I want all of you, all the strings attached

[Pre-Chorus]

Am              F

Oh, I'm good at keeping my distance

  C                    G

I know that you're the feeling I'm missing

    Am          F

You know that I hate to admit it

    Am               G            F          C

But everything means nothing if I can't have you

[Chorus]

C                 F                     Am

I can't write one song that's not about you

                  G                C

Can't drink without thinking about you

          F

Is it too late to tell you that

Am               G            F          C

Everything means nothing if I can't have you?

C                 F                     Am

I can't write one song that's not about you

                  G                C

Can't drink without thinking about you

          F

Is it too late to tell you that

Am               G            F          C

Everything means nothing if I can't have you?

[Bridge]

    C              F                     Am        G

I'm trying to move on, forget you, but I hold on

G                         G

Everything means nothing, everything means nothing, babe

    Am             F                     C         G

I'm trying to move on, forget you, but I hold on

C                G            F          C

Everything means nothing if I can't have you, no

[Chorus]

C                 F                     Am

I can't write one song that's not about you

            G                      C

Can't drink without thinking about you

          F

Is it too late to tell you that

Am               G            F          C

Everything means nothing if I can't have you? (Can't have you)

C                 F                     Am

I can't write one song that's not about you

            G                      C

Can't drink without thinking about you

          F

Is it too late to tell you that

Am               G            F          C

Everything means nothing if I can't have you?

(Tribunnews.com)

Sumber: TribunSolo.com
