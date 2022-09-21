Ilustrasi chord gitar. Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu If I Can't Have You - Shawn Mendes

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar If I Can't Have You - Shawn Mendes di dalam artikel ini.

Lagu If I Can't Have You telah dirilis Shawn Mendes pada 3 Mei 2019.

Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu If I Can't Have You - Shawn Mendes:

[Chorus]

C F Am

I can't write one song that's not about you

G C

Can't drink without thinking about you

F

Is it too late to tell you that

Am G F C

Everything means nothing if I can't have you?

[Verse 1]

C F

I'm in Toronto and I got this view

Am G

But I might as well be in a hotel room, yeah

C F

It doesn't matter 'cause I'm so consumed

Am G

Spending all my nights reading texts from you

[Pre-Chorus]

Am F

Oh, I'm good at keeping my distance

C G

I know that you're the feeling I'm missing

Am F

You know that I hate to admit it

Am G F C

But everything means nothing if I can't have you

[Chorus]

C F Am

I can't write one song that's not about you

G C

Can't drink without thinking about you

F

Is it too late to tell you that

Am G F C

Everything means nothing if I can't have you?

C F Am

I can't write one song that's not about you

G C

Can't drink without thinking about you

F

Is it too late to tell you that

Am G F C

Everything means nothing if I can't have you?

[Verse 2]

C F

I'm so sorry that my timing's off

Am G

But I can't move on if we're still gonna talk

C F

Is it wrong for me to not want half?

Am G

I want all of you, all the strings attached

[Pre-Chorus]

Am F

Oh, I'm good at keeping my distance

C G

I know that you're the feeling I'm missing

Am F

You know that I hate to admit it

Am G F C

But everything means nothing if I can't have you

[Chorus]

C F Am

I can't write one song that's not about you

G C

Can't drink without thinking about you

F

Is it too late to tell you that

Am G F C

Everything means nothing if I can't have you?

C F Am

I can't write one song that's not about you

G C

Can't drink without thinking about you

F

Is it too late to tell you that

Am G F C

Everything means nothing if I can't have you?

[Bridge]

C F Am G

I'm trying to move on, forget you, but I hold on

G G

Everything means nothing, everything means nothing, babe

Am F C G

I'm trying to move on, forget you, but I hold on

C G F C

Everything means nothing if I can't have you, no

[Chorus]

C F Am

I can't write one song that's not about you

G C

Can't drink without thinking about you

F

Is it too late to tell you that

Am G F C

Everything means nothing if I can't have you? (Can't have you)

C F Am

I can't write one song that's not about you

G C

Can't drink without thinking about you

F

Is it too late to tell you that

Am G F C

Everything means nothing if I can't have you?

