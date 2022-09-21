Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu If I Can't Have You - Shawn Mendes
Shawn Mendes telah merilis lagu If I Can't Have You pada 3 Mei 2019 di kanal YouTubenya.
Penulis: Farrah Putri Affifah
Editor: Ayu Miftakhul Husna
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar If I Can't Have You - Shawn Mendes di dalam artikel ini.
Lagu If I Can't Have You telah dirilis Shawn Mendes pada 3 Mei 2019 di kanal YouTubenya.
Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu If I Can't Have You - Shawn Mendes:
Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Di Saat Patah Hati - Dadali: Betapa Perih Rasa Hati Ini
[Chorus]
C F Am
I can't write one song that's not about you
G C
Can't drink without thinking about you
F
Is it too late to tell you that
Am G F C
Everything means nothing if I can't have you?
[Verse 1]
C F
I'm in Toronto and I got this view
Am G
But I might as well be in a hotel room, yeah
C F
It doesn't matter 'cause I'm so consumed
Am G
Spending all my nights reading texts from you
[Pre-Chorus]
Am F
Oh, I'm good at keeping my distance
C G
I know that you're the feeling I'm missing
Am F
You know that I hate to admit it
Am G F C
But everything means nothing if I can't have you
[Chorus]
C F Am
I can't write one song that's not about you
G C
Can't drink without thinking about you
F
Is it too late to tell you that
Am G F C
Everything means nothing if I can't have you?
C F Am
I can't write one song that's not about you
G C
Can't drink without thinking about you
F
Is it too late to tell you that
Am G F C
Everything means nothing if I can't have you?
[Verse 2]
C F
I'm so sorry that my timing's off
Am G
But I can't move on if we're still gonna talk
C F
Is it wrong for me to not want half?
Am G
I want all of you, all the strings attached
[Pre-Chorus]
Am F
Oh, I'm good at keeping my distance
C G
I know that you're the feeling I'm missing
Am F
You know that I hate to admit it
Am G F C
But everything means nothing if I can't have you
[Chorus]
C F Am
I can't write one song that's not about you
G C
Can't drink without thinking about you
F
Is it too late to tell you that
Am G F C
Everything means nothing if I can't have you?
C F Am
I can't write one song that's not about you
G C
Can't drink without thinking about you
F
Is it too late to tell you that
Am G F C
Everything means nothing if I can't have you?
[Bridge]
C F Am G
I'm trying to move on, forget you, but I hold on
G G
Everything means nothing, everything means nothing, babe
Am F C G
I'm trying to move on, forget you, but I hold on
C G F C
Everything means nothing if I can't have you, no
[Chorus]
C F Am
I can't write one song that's not about you
G C
Can't drink without thinking about you
F
Is it too late to tell you that
Am G F C
Everything means nothing if I can't have you? (Can't have you)
C F Am
I can't write one song that's not about you
G C
Can't drink without thinking about you
F
Is it too late to tell you that
Am G F C
Everything means nothing if I can't have you?
(Tribunnews.com)