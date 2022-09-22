Lirik Lagu Plot Twist - NIKI: Nothing Stays the Same and Seasons Keep on Changin as They Do

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak lirik lagu Plot Twist dalam artikel berikut ini.

Petikan liriknya yakni 'Nothing stays the same and seasons keep on changin as they do'.

Lagu berjudul Plot Twist dirilis pada September 2020 dan dipopulerkan oleh penyanyi NIKI.

Lirik Lagu Plot Twist - NIKI

[Chorus]

Nothing stays the same and

Seasons keep on changin' as they do

[Verse 1]

Look what we got

A thickening plot

Just when I started getting used to

The thought

Of closing the book

There you were, in every nook

Of every word, every page

And now I wanna stay and wait, 'cause

[Pre-Chorus]

Met every comma, every question mark

Bored of how all of the chapters start

But you feel like a brand new arc

(That I never knew, oh)

I'd like to think I know a thing or two

Like every day the sky's a different blue

And then along came you, oh

Guess

[Chorus]

Nothing stays the same and

Seasons keep on changin' as they do

And we're all still just

Stories above concrete

X amount of heartbeats, so

Thank God for plot twists like you

Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh

[Verse 2]

Where have you been

All of my life? It's all growin' dim, now

That you've come to light

And who could've known, who would've thought

Between the wishbones and dot-dot-dots

There was always gonna be you and I

And now

[Pre-Chorus]

I'm dancing barefoot in the open streets

Hangin' onto every word you speak

'Cause you keep me at the edge of my seat

(With your every move, oh)

I'd like to think I know a thing or two

Like every story ending's tried-and-true

And then along came you, oh

Guess

[Chorus]

Nothing stays the same and

Seasons keep on changin' as they do

And we're all still just

Stories above concrete

X amount of heartbeats, so

Thank God for plot twists like you

Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh

Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh

[Outro]

(Who could've imagined

Who could've imagined you?

Who could've imagined

Who could've imagined you?)

