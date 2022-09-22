Lirik Lagu
Lirik Lagu Plot Twist - NIKI: Nothing Stays the Same and Seasons Keep on Changin as They Do
Simak lirik lagu Plot Twist oleh penyanyi NIKI dalam artikel berikut ini.
Penulis: Indah Aprilin Cahyani
Editor: Ayu Miftakhul Husna
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak lirik lagu Plot Twist dalam artikel berikut ini.
Petikan liriknya yakni 'Nothing stays the same and seasons keep on changin as they do'.
Lagu berjudul Plot Twist dirilis pada September 2020 dan dipopulerkan oleh penyanyi NIKI.
Baca juga: Lirik Lagu Nanti - Fredy, Kembali Viral di TikTok: Mungkin Sekarang Kau Masih Berbahagia
Lirik Lagu Plot Twist - NIKI
[Chorus]
Nothing stays the same and
Seasons keep on changin' as they do
[Verse 1]
Look what we got
A thickening plot
Just when I started getting used to
The thought
Of closing the book
There you were, in every nook
Of every word, every page
And now I wanna stay and wait, 'cause
[Pre-Chorus]
Met every comma, every question mark
Bored of how all of the chapters start
But you feel like a brand new arc
(That I never knew, oh)
I'd like to think I know a thing or two
Like every day the sky's a different blue
And then along came you, oh
Guess
[Chorus]
Nothing stays the same and
Seasons keep on changin' as they do
And we're all still just
Stories above concrete
X amount of heartbeats, so
Thank God for plot twists like you
Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh
[Verse 2]
Where have you been
All of my life? It's all growin' dim, now
That you've come to light
And who could've known, who would've thought
Between the wishbones and dot-dot-dots
There was always gonna be you and I
And now
[Pre-Chorus]
I'm dancing barefoot in the open streets
Hangin' onto every word you speak
'Cause you keep me at the edge of my seat
(With your every move, oh)
I'd like to think I know a thing or two
Like every story ending's tried-and-true
And then along came you, oh
Guess
[Chorus]
Nothing stays the same and
Seasons keep on changin' as they do
And we're all still just
Stories above concrete
X amount of heartbeats, so
Thank God for plot twists like you
Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh
Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh
[Outro]
(Who could've imagined
Who could've imagined you?
Who could've imagined
Who could've imagined you?)
Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Jealousy - Pamungkas: Maybe Someday You Want Me
(Tribunnews.com)
Sumber: TribunSolo.com
|Lirik Lagu Terlalu Ikhlas untuk Kau Sakiti - Shena Malsiana: Mencintamu Keliru
|Lirik Lagu Dir Dur Daeng Dipopulerkan Sarino, Viral Jadi Sound Parodi di TikTok dan Instagram
|Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu If I Can't Have You - Shawn Mendes
|Lirik Lagu Keroncong Selendang Sutra - Ciptaan Ismail Marzuki: Ketika Lenganku Terluka Parah
|Lirik Lagu Nanti - Fredy, Kembali Viral di TikTok: Mungkin Sekarang Kau Masih Berbahagia