TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar Sippy Cup - Melanie Martinez di dalam artikel ini.

Lagu Sippy Cup telah dirilis Melanie Martinez pada 31 Juli 2015 di kanal YouTubenya.

Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Sippy Cup - Melanie Martinez:

Baca juga: Chord dan Lirik Lagu Beep - Pamungkas: I’d Speak my Mind Now

[Chorus]

C

Blood still stains when the sheets are washed

Am

Sex don't sleep when the lights are off

Em

Kids are still depressed when you dress them up

G

And syrup is still syrup in a sippy cup

C

He's still dead when you're done with the bottle

Am

Of course it's a corpse that you keep in the cradle

Em

Kids are still depressed when you dress them up

G

Syrup is still syrup in a sippy cup

[Verse 1]

C

Blood money, blood money

Am

How did you afford this ring that I love, honey?

Em

"Just another shift at the drug company"

G

He doesn't think I'm that fucking dumb, does he?

C

It doesn't matter what you pull up to your home

We know what goes on inside

Am

You call that ass your own, we call that silicone

Em G

Silly girl with silly boys

[Chorus]

C

Blood still stains when the sheets are washed

Am

Sex don't sleep when the lights are off

Em

Kids are still depressed when you dress them up

G

And syrup is still syrup in a sippy cup

C

He's still dead when you're done with the bottle

Am

Of course it's a corpse that you keep in the cradle

Em

Kids are still depressed when you dress them up

G

Syrup is still syrup in a sippy cup

[Breakdown]

C Am

Sippy cup, s-s-sippy cup, in a sippy cup, sippy cup

Em G

In a sippy cup, in a sippy cup, in a sippy cup, in a sippy cup

[Verse 2]

C Am

Pill diet, pill diet, if they give you a new pill then you will buy it

Em

If they say to kill yourself, then you will try it

G

All the makeup in the world won't make you less insecure

C Am

You got weights in your pockets when you go to the doctors

Am

Your favorite candy's cotton, that's why all your teeth are rotten

Em G

Silly girls with silly boys

[Chorus]

C

Blood still stains when the sheets are washed

Am

Sex don't sleep when the lights are off

Em

Kids are still depressed when you dress them up

G

And syrup is still syrup in a sippy cup

C

He's still dead when you're done with the bottle

Am

Of course it's a corpse that you keep in the cradle

Em

Kids are still depressed when you dress them up

G

Syrup is still syrup in a sippy cup

[Breakdown]

C Am

Sippy cup, s-s-sippy cup, in a sippy cup, sippy cup

Em G

In a sippy cup, in a sippy cup, in a sippy cup, in a sippy cup

[Chorus]

C

Blood still stains when the sheets are washed

Am

Sex don't sleep when the lights are off

Em

Kids are still depressed when you dress them up

G

And syrup is still syrup in a sippy cup

(Tribunnews.com)

Artikel Lain Terkait Chord Gitar