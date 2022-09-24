Chord Gitar

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Sippy Cup - Melanie Martinez

Melanie Martinez telah merilis lagu Sippy Cup pada 31 Juli 2015 di kanal YouTubenya.

Editor: Salma Fenty
zoom-inlihat foto Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Sippy Cup - Melanie Martinez
Freepik
Ilustrasi chord gitar. Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Sippy Cup - Melanie Martinez. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar Sippy Cup - Melanie Martinez di dalam artikel ini.

Lagu Sippy Cup telah dirilis Melanie Martinez pada 31 Juli 2015 di kanal YouTubenya.

Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Sippy Cup - Melanie Martinez:

[Chorus]

 C

Blood still stains when the sheets are washed

 Am

Sex don't sleep when the lights are off

 Em

Kids are still depressed when you dress them up

      G

And syrup is still syrup in a sippy cup

 C

He's still dead when you're done with the bottle

      Am

Of course it's a corpse that you keep in the cradle

 Em

Kids are still depressed when you dress them up

 G

Syrup is still syrup in a sippy cup

[Verse 1]

 C

Blood money, blood money

                         Am

How did you afford this ring that I love, honey?

              Em

"Just another shift at the drug company"

                     G

He doesn't think I'm that fucking dumb, does he?

                    C

It doesn't matter what you pull up to your home

We know what goes on inside

 Am

You call that ass your own, we call that silicone

 Em              G

Silly girl with silly boys

[Chorus]

C

Blood still stains when the sheets are washed

Am

Sex don't sleep when the lights are off

Em

Kids are still depressed when you dress them up

      G

And syrup is still syrup in a sippy cup

 C

He's still dead when you're done with the bottle

    Am

Of course it's a corpse that you keep in the cradle

 Em

Kids are still depressed when you dress them up

 G

Syrup is still syrup in a sippy cup

[Breakdown]

C                               Am

Sippy cup, s-s-sippy cup, in a sippy cup, sippy cup

     Em                               G

In a sippy cup, in a sippy cup, in a sippy cup, in a sippy cup

[Verse 2]

 C                                           Am

Pill diet, pill diet, if they give you a new pill then you will buy it

                      Em

If they say to kill yourself, then you will try it

G

All the makeup in the world won't make you less insecure

C                                                        Am

You got weights in your pockets when you go to the doctors

Am

Your favorite candy's cotton, that's why all your teeth are rotten

Em               G

Silly girls with silly boys

[Chorus]

C

Blood still stains when the sheets are washed

Am

Sex don't sleep when the lights are off

Em

Kids are still depressed when you dress them up

    G

And syrup is still syrup in a sippy cup

C

He's still dead when you're done with the bottle

    Am

Of course it's a corpse that you keep in the cradle

Em

Kids are still depressed when you dress them up

G

Syrup is still syrup in a sippy cup

[Breakdown]

C                              Am

Sippy cup, s-s-sippy cup, in a sippy cup, sippy cup

     Em                              G

In a sippy cup, in a sippy cup, in a sippy cup, in a sippy cup

[Chorus]

C

Blood still stains when the sheets are washed

Am

Sex don't sleep when the lights are off

Em

Kids are still depressed when you dress them up

    G

And syrup is still syrup in a sippy cup

(Tribunnews.com)

TribunSolo.com
