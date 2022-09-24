Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Sippy Cup - Melanie Martinez
Melanie Martinez telah merilis lagu Sippy Cup pada 31 Juli 2015 di kanal YouTubenya.
Lagu Sippy Cup telah dirilis Melanie Martinez pada 31 Juli 2015 di kanal YouTubenya.
Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Sippy Cup - Melanie Martinez:
[Chorus]
C
Blood still stains when the sheets are washed
Am
Sex don't sleep when the lights are off
Em
Kids are still depressed when you dress them up
G
And syrup is still syrup in a sippy cup
C
He's still dead when you're done with the bottle
Am
Of course it's a corpse that you keep in the cradle
Em
Kids are still depressed when you dress them up
G
Syrup is still syrup in a sippy cup
[Verse 1]
C
Blood money, blood money
Am
How did you afford this ring that I love, honey?
Em
"Just another shift at the drug company"
G
He doesn't think I'm that fucking dumb, does he?
C
It doesn't matter what you pull up to your home
We know what goes on inside
Am
You call that ass your own, we call that silicone
Em G
Silly girl with silly boys
[Chorus]
C
Blood still stains when the sheets are washed
Am
Sex don't sleep when the lights are off
Em
Kids are still depressed when you dress them up
G
And syrup is still syrup in a sippy cup
C
He's still dead when you're done with the bottle
Am
Of course it's a corpse that you keep in the cradle
Em
Kids are still depressed when you dress them up
G
Syrup is still syrup in a sippy cup
[Breakdown]
C Am
Sippy cup, s-s-sippy cup, in a sippy cup, sippy cup
Em G
In a sippy cup, in a sippy cup, in a sippy cup, in a sippy cup
[Verse 2]
C Am
Pill diet, pill diet, if they give you a new pill then you will buy it
Em
If they say to kill yourself, then you will try it
G
All the makeup in the world won't make you less insecure
C Am
You got weights in your pockets when you go to the doctors
Am
Your favorite candy's cotton, that's why all your teeth are rotten
Em G
Silly girls with silly boys
[Chorus]
C
Blood still stains when the sheets are washed
Am
Sex don't sleep when the lights are off
Em
Kids are still depressed when you dress them up
G
And syrup is still syrup in a sippy cup
C
He's still dead when you're done with the bottle
Am
Of course it's a corpse that you keep in the cradle
Em
Kids are still depressed when you dress them up
G
Syrup is still syrup in a sippy cup
[Breakdown]
C Am
Sippy cup, s-s-sippy cup, in a sippy cup, sippy cup
Em G
In a sippy cup, in a sippy cup, in a sippy cup, in a sippy cup
[Chorus]
C
Blood still stains when the sheets are washed
Am
Sex don't sleep when the lights are off
Em
Kids are still depressed when you dress them up
G
And syrup is still syrup in a sippy cup
