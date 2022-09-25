Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Burn - Deep Purple

Chord Gitar
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Inilah chord gitar dan lirik lagu Burn dari Deep Purple.
Lagu Burn merupakan lagu yang rilis tahun 1974 lalu.
Burn juga masuk dalam album dengan judul yang sama.
Burn - Deep Purple
Intro:
Gm C Gm C Bb Gm C Gm F
Verse
Gm
The sky is red, I don't understand
F
Past midnight I still see the land
Gm
People are saying the woman is damned
C Gm
She makes you burn with a wave of her hand
Gm
The city's ablaze, the town's on fire
F
The woman's flames are reaching higher
Gm
We were fools, we called her a liar
Bb F C Gm Eb C
All I hear is "Burn!"
Gm C Gm C Bb Gm C Gm F
[Verse]
Gm
I didn't believe she was the devil's sperm
F
She said, "Curse you all, you'll never learn"
Gm
"When I leave there's no return"
C Gm
The people laughed till she said, "Burn!"
G
Warning came, no one cared
F
Earth was shaking, we stood and stared
Gm
When it came no one was spared
Bb F C Gm Eb C
Still I hear "Burn!"
Gm C Gm C Bb Gm C Gm F
[Bridge]
Dm Bb
You know we had no time
C Dm F5 G5 Am Dm
We could not even try
Bb Dm Bb C
You know we had no time
Gm C Gm C Bb Gm C Gm F
[Bridge]
Dm Bb
You know we had no time
C Dm F5 G5 Am Dm
We could not even try
Bb Dm Bb C
You know we had no time
Gm C Gm C Bb Gm C Gm F
[Verse]
Gm
The sky is red, I don't understand
F
Past midnight I still see the land
Gm
People are saying the woman is damned
C Gm
She makes you burn with a wave of her hand
Gm
Warning came, no one cared
F
Earth was shaking, we stood and stared
Gm
When it came no one was spared
Bb F C Gm Eb C
Still I hear "Burn!"
Gm C Gm C Bb Gm C Gm F
