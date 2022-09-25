Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Burn - Deep Purple

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Inilah chord gitar dan lirik lagu Burn dari Deep Purple.

Lagu Burn merupakan lagu yang rilis tahun 1974 lalu.

Burn juga masuk dalam album dengan judul yang sama.

Burn - Deep Purple

Intro:

Gm C Gm C Bb Gm C Gm F

Verse

Gm

The sky is red, I don't understand

F

Past midnight I still see the land

Gm

People are saying the woman is damned

C Gm

She makes you burn with a wave of her hand

Gm

The city's ablaze, the town's on fire

F

The woman's flames are reaching higher

Gm

We were fools, we called her a liar

Bb F C Gm Eb C

All I hear is "Burn!"

Gm C Gm C Bb Gm C Gm F

[Verse]

Gm

I didn't believe she was the devil's sperm

F

She said, "Curse you all, you'll never learn"

Gm

"When I leave there's no return"

C Gm

The people laughed till she said, "Burn!"

G

Warning came, no one cared

F

Earth was shaking, we stood and stared

Gm

When it came no one was spared

Bb F C Gm Eb C

Still I hear "Burn!"

Gm C Gm C Bb Gm C Gm F

[Bridge]

Dm Bb

You know we had no time

C Dm F5 G5 Am Dm

We could not even try

Bb Dm Bb C

You know we had no time

Gm C Gm C Bb Gm C Gm F

[Bridge]

Dm Bb

You know we had no time

C Dm F5 G5 Am Dm

We could not even try

Bb Dm Bb C

You know we had no time

Gm C Gm C Bb Gm C Gm F

[Verse]

Gm

The sky is red, I don't understand

F

Past midnight I still see the land

Gm

People are saying the woman is damned

C Gm

She makes you burn with a wave of her hand

Gm

Warning came, no one cared

F

Earth was shaking, we stood and stared

Gm

When it came no one was spared

Bb F C Gm Eb C

Still I hear "Burn!"

Gm C Gm C Bb Gm C Gm F

