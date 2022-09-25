Chord Gitar

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Burn - Deep Purple

Berikut ini chord kunci gitar dan lirik lagu Burn dari Deep Purple yang rilis tahun 1974

zoom-inlihat foto Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Burn - Deep Purple
Freepik
Ilustrasi chord gitar - Berikut ini chord kunci gitar dan lirik lagu Burn dari Deep Purple yang rilis tahun 1974 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Inilah chord gitar dan lirik lagu Burn dari Deep Purple.

Lagu Burn merupakan lagu yang rilis tahun 1974 lalu.

Burn juga masuk dalam album dengan judul yang sama.

Burn - Deep Purple

Intro:

Gm C Gm C Bb Gm C Gm F

Verse
Gm
The sky is red, I don't understand
F
Past midnight I still see the land
Gm
People are saying the woman is damned
C                                                          Gm 
She makes you burn with a wave of her hand
Gm
The city's ablaze, the town's on fire
F
The woman's flames are reaching higher
Gm
We were fools, we called her a liar
Bb F C            Gm  Eb C
All I hear is "Burn!"

Gm C Gm C Bb Gm C Gm F 

[Verse]
Gm
I didn't believe she was the devil's sperm
F
She said, "Curse you all, you'll never learn"
Gm
"When I leave there's no return"
C                                                              Gm 
The people laughed till she said, "Burn!"
G
Warning came, no one cared
F
Earth was shaking, we stood and stared
Gm
When it came no one was spared
Bb F C        Gm Eb C
Still I hear "Burn!"

Gm C Gm C Bb Gm C Gm F 

[Bridge]
Dm                            Bb
You know we had no time
C Dm F5 G5 Am        Dm
We could not even try
Bb                             Dm Bb C
You know we had no time

Gm C Gm C Bb Gm C Gm F

[Bridge]
Dm                             Bb
You know we had no time
C Dm F5 G5 Am          Dm
We could not even try
Bb                               Dm Bb C
You know we had no time

Gm C Gm C Bb Gm C Gm F

[Verse]
Gm
The sky is red, I don't understand
F
Past midnight I still see the land
Gm
People are saying the woman is damned
C                                                                   Gm
She makes you burn with a wave of her hand
Gm
Warning came, no one cared
F
Earth was shaking, we stood and stared
Gm
When it came no one was spared
Bb F C           Gm Eb C
Still I hear "Burn!"

Gm C Gm C Bb Gm C Gm F

(Tribunnews.com)

Sumber: TribunSolo.com
Tags
chord gitar
Lirik Lagu
Deep Purple
